Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2025

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for July 2025 reached a total of 6.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.5% compared to July 2024.

Passenger traffic increased year-over-year by 3.5% in Colombia and 2.0% in Mexico, and decreased by 1.9% in Puerto Rico. Traffic in Colombia was driven by increases of 10.7% and 1.2% in international and domestic travel, respectively. In Mexico, traffic increased by 3.7% and 0.4% in international and domestic travel, respectively. Puerto Rico reported an 8.0% increase in international traffic and a 3.5% decrease in domestic traffic.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from July 1 to 31, 2025 and from July 1 to 31, 2024. Figures excluded transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Mexico 3,545,600 3,617,941 2.0

25,235,650 24,579,607 (2.6) Domestic Traffic 1,790,033 1,796,925 0.4

11,302,123 11,312,878 0.1 International Traffic 1,755,567 1,821,016 3.7

13,933,527 13,266,729 (4.8) San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,408,958 1,381,674 (1.9)

8,140,218 8,570,856 5.3 Domestic Traffic 1,218,928 1,176,500 (3.5)

7,227,852 7,527,648 4.1 International Traffic 190,030 205,174 8.0

912,366 1,043,208 14.3 Colombia 1,460,549 1,511,049 3.5

9,363,792 9,696,845 3.6 Domestic Traffic 1,117,757 1,131,678 1.2

7,316,422 7,383,709 0.9 International Traffic 342,792 379,371 10.7

2,047,370 2,313,136 13.0 Total Traffic 6,415,107 6,510,664 1.5

42,739,660 42,847,308 0.3 Domestic Traffic 4,126,718 4,105,103 (0.5)

25,846,397 26,224,235 1.5 International Traffic 2,288,389 2,405,561 5.1

16,893,263 16,623,073 (1.6)

Mexico Passenger Traffic















July % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2024 2025

2024 2025

Domestic Traffic 1,790,033 1,796,925 0.4

11,302,123 11,312,878 0.1

CUN Cancun 940,874 921,781 (2.0)

5,805,786 5,740,454 (1.1)

CZM Cozumel 19,972 25,030 25.3

138,696 148,899 7.4

HUX Huatulco 70,876 63,803 (10.0)

427,022 387,109 (9.3)

MID Merida 287,335 317,740 10.6

1,886,237 1,974,353 4.7

MTT Minatitlan 14,228 14,470 1.7

80,998 89,105 10.0

OAX Oaxaca 134,948 140,838 4.4

876,234 912,178 4.1

TAP Tapachula 53,483 42,680 (20.2)

352,911 294,392 (16.6)

VER Veracruz 138,412 152,204 10.0

885,446 967,503 9.3

VSA Villahermosa 129,905 118,379 (8.9)

848,793 798,885 (5.9)

International Traffic 1,755,567 1,821,016 3.7

13,933,527 13,266,729 (4.8)

CUN Cancun 1,637,174 1,709,759 4.4

13,010,812 12,373,539 (4.9)

CZM Cozumel 32,836 27,524 (16.2)

341,986 265,627 (22.3)

HUX Huatulco 2,993 2,712 (9.4)

102,898 99,718 (3.1)

MID Merida 32,253 33,557 4.0

220,849 237,902 7.7

MTT Minatitlan 771 921 19.5

4,165 4,460 7.1

OAX Oaxaca 28,700 24,541 (14.5)

144,098 157,745 9.5

TAP Tapachula 1,651 1,520 (7.9)

8,101 13,803 70.4

VER Veracruz 15,999 16,333 2.1

80,455 88,439 9.9

VSA Villahermosa 3,190 4,149 30.1

20,163 25,496 26.4

Traffic Total Mexico 3,545,600 3,617,941 2.0

25,235,650 24,579,607 (2.6)

CUN Cancun 2,578,048 2,631,540 2.1

18,816,598 18,113,993 (3.7)

CZM Cozumel 52,808 52,554 (0.5)

480,682 414,526 (13.8)

HUX Huatulco 73,869 66,515 (10.0)

529,920 486,827 (8.1)

MID Merida 319,588 351,297 9.9

2,107,086 2,212,255 5.0

MTT Minatitlan 14,999 15,391 2.6

85,163 93,565 9.9

OAX Oaxaca 163,648 165,379 1.1

1,020,332 1,069,923 4.9

TAP Tapachula 55,134 44,200 (19.8)

361,012 308,195 (14.6)

VER Veracruz 154,411 168,537 9.1

965,901 1,055,942 9.3

VSA Villahermosa 133,095 122,528 (7.9)

868,956 824,381 (5.1)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 SJU Total 1,408,958 1,381,674 (1.9)

8,140,218 8,570,856 5.3 Domestic Traffic 1,218,928 1,176,500 (3.5)

7,227,852 7,527,648 4.1 International Traffic 190,030 205,174 8.0

912,366 1,043,208 14.3 Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan













July % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2024 2025

2024 2025

Domestic Traffic 1,117,757 1,131,678 1.2

7,316,422 7,383,709 0.9

MDE Rionegro 844,675 856,611 1.4

5,452,915 5,586,822 2.5

EOH Medellin 104,251 106,298 2.0

703,121 668,197 (5.0)

MTR Monteria 121,808 119,535 (1.9)

843,203 801,111 (5.0)

APO Carepa 15,036 15,478 2.9

102,685 101,314 (1.3)

UIB Quibdo 28,394 30,435 7.2

194,955 195,116 0.1

CZU Corozal 3,593 3,321 (7.6)

19,543 31,149 59.4

International Traffic 342,792 379,371 10.7

2,047,370 2,313,136 13.0

MDE Rionegro 342,792 379,371 10.7

2,047,370 2,313,136 13.0

EOH Medellin















MTR Monteria - -



- -



APO Carepa - -



- -



UIB Quibdo - -



- -



CZU Corozal - -



- -



Traffic Total Colombia 1,460,549 1,511,049 3.5

9,363,792 9,696,845 3.6

MDE Rionegro 1,187,467 1,235,982 4.1

7,500,285 7,899,958 5.3

EOH Medellin 104,251 106,298 2.0

703,121 668,197 (5.0)

MTR Monteria 121,808 119,535 (1.9)

843,203 801,111 (5.0)

APO Carepa 15,036 15,478 2.9

102,685 101,314 (1.3)

UIB Quibdo 28,394 30,435 7.2

194,955 195,116 0.1

CZU Corozal 3,593 3,321 (7.6)

19,543 31,149 59.4























































About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

