Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2025

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for July 2025 reached a total of 6.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.5% compared to July 2024.
Passenger traffic increased year-over-year by 3.5% in Colombia and 2.0% in Mexico, and decreased by 1.9% in Puerto Rico. Traffic in Colombia was driven by increases of 10.7% and 1.2% in international and domestic travel, respectively. In Mexico, traffic increased by 3.7% and 0.4% in international and domestic travel, respectively. Puerto Rico reported an 8.0% increase in international traffic and a 3.5% decrease in domestic traffic.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from July 1 to 31, 2025 and from July 1 to 31, 2024. Figures excluded transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Mexico
3,545,600
3,617,941
2.0
25,235,650
24,579,607
(2.6)
Domestic Traffic
1,790,033
1,796,925
0.4
11,302,123
11,312,878
0.1
International Traffic
1,755,567
1,821,016
3.7
13,933,527
13,266,729
(4.8)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,408,958
1,381,674
(1.9)
8,140,218
8,570,856
5.3
Domestic Traffic
1,218,928
1,176,500
(3.5)
7,227,852
7,527,648
4.1
International Traffic
190,030
205,174
8.0
912,366
1,043,208
14.3
Colombia
1,460,549
1,511,049
3.5
9,363,792
9,696,845
3.6
Domestic Traffic
1,117,757
1,131,678
1.2
7,316,422
7,383,709
0.9
International Traffic
342,792
379,371
10.7
2,047,370
2,313,136
13.0
Total Traffic
6,415,107
6,510,664
1.5
42,739,660
42,847,308
0.3
Domestic Traffic
4,126,718
4,105,103
(0.5)
25,846,397
26,224,235
1.5
International Traffic
2,288,389
2,405,561
5.1
16,893,263
16,623,073
(1.6)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Domestic Traffic
1,790,033
1,796,925
0.4
11,302,123
11,312,878
0.1
CUN
Cancun
940,874
921,781
(2.0)
5,805,786
5,740,454
(1.1)
CZM
Cozumel
19,972
25,030
25.3
138,696
148,899
7.4
HUX
Huatulco
70,876
63,803
(10.0)
427,022
387,109
(9.3)
MID
Merida
287,335
317,740
10.6
1,886,237
1,974,353
4.7
MTT
Minatitlan
14,228
14,470
1.7
80,998
89,105
10.0
OAX
Oaxaca
134,948
140,838
4.4
876,234
912,178
4.1
TAP
Tapachula
53,483
42,680
(20.2)
352,911
294,392
(16.6)
VER
Veracruz
138,412
152,204
10.0
885,446
967,503
9.3
VSA
Villahermosa
129,905
118,379
(8.9)
848,793
798,885
(5.9)
International Traffic
1,755,567
1,821,016
3.7
13,933,527
13,266,729
(4.8)
CUN
Cancun
1,637,174
1,709,759
4.4
13,010,812
12,373,539
(4.9)
CZM
Cozumel
32,836
27,524
(16.2)
341,986
265,627
(22.3)
HUX
Huatulco
2,993
2,712
(9.4)
102,898
99,718
(3.1)
MID
Merida
32,253
33,557
4.0
220,849
237,902
7.7
MTT
Minatitlan
771
921
19.5
4,165
4,460
7.1
OAX
Oaxaca
28,700
24,541
(14.5)
144,098
157,745
9.5
TAP
Tapachula
1,651
1,520
(7.9)
8,101
13,803
70.4
VER
Veracruz
15,999
16,333
2.1
80,455
88,439
9.9
VSA
Villahermosa
3,190
4,149
30.1
20,163
25,496
26.4
Traffic Total Mexico
3,545,600
3,617,941
2.0
25,235,650
24,579,607
(2.6)
CUN
Cancun
2,578,048
2,631,540
2.1
18,816,598
18,113,993
(3.7)
CZM
Cozumel
52,808
52,554
(0.5)
480,682
414,526
(13.8)
HUX
Huatulco
73,869
66,515
(10.0)
529,920
486,827
(8.1)
MID
Merida
319,588
351,297
9.9
2,107,086
2,212,255
5.0
MTT
Minatitlan
14,999
15,391
2.6
85,163
93,565
9.9
OAX
Oaxaca
163,648
165,379
1.1
1,020,332
1,069,923
4.9
TAP
Tapachula
55,134
44,200
(19.8)
361,012
308,195
(14.6)
VER
Veracruz
154,411
168,537
9.1
965,901
1,055,942
9.3
VSA
Villahermosa
133,095
122,528
(7.9)
868,956
824,381
(5.1)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
SJU Total
1,408,958
1,381,674
(1.9)
8,140,218
8,570,856
5.3
Domestic Traffic
1,218,928
1,176,500
(3.5)
7,227,852
7,527,648
4.1
International Traffic
190,030
205,174
8.0
912,366
1,043,208
14.3
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Domestic Traffic
1,117,757
1,131,678
1.2
7,316,422
7,383,709
0.9
MDE
Rionegro
844,675
856,611
1.4
5,452,915
5,586,822
2.5
EOH
Medellin
104,251
106,298
2.0
703,121
668,197
(5.0)
MTR
Monteria
121,808
119,535
(1.9)
843,203
801,111
(5.0)
APO
Carepa
15,036
15,478
2.9
102,685
101,314
(1.3)
UIB
Quibdo
28,394
30,435
7.2
194,955
195,116
0.1
CZU
Corozal
3,593
3,321
(7.6)
19,543
31,149
59.4
International Traffic
342,792
379,371
10.7
2,047,370
2,313,136
13.0
MDE
Rionegro
342,792
379,371
10.7
2,047,370
2,313,136
13.0
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,460,549
1,511,049
3.5
9,363,792
9,696,845
3.6
MDE
Rionegro
1,187,467
1,235,982
4.1
7,500,285
7,899,958
5.3
EOH
Medellin
104,251
106,298
2.0
703,121
668,197
(5.0)
MTR
Monteria
121,808
119,535
(1.9)
843,203
801,111
(5.0)
APO
Carepa
15,036
15,478
2.9
102,685
101,314
(1.3)
UIB
Quibdo
28,394
30,435
7.2
194,955
195,116
0.1
CZU
Corozal
3,593
3,321
(7.6)
19,543
31,149
59.4
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
