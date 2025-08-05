Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: 165378 | ISIN: MXP001661018 | Ticker-Symbol: AED
Frankfurt
06.08.25 | 09:08
25,800 Euro
-3,73 % -1,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,60028,80011:50
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 22:30 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year in Colombia by 3.5% and Mexico by 2.0%, and decreased by 1.9% in Puerto Rico.

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for July 2025 reached a total of 6.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.5% compared to July 2024.

Passenger traffic increased year-over-year by 3.5% in Colombia and 2.0% in Mexico, and decreased by 1.9% in Puerto Rico. Traffic in Colombia was driven by increases of 10.7% and 1.2% in international and domestic travel, respectively. In Mexico, traffic increased by 3.7% and 0.4% in international and domestic travel, respectively. Puerto Rico reported an 8.0% increase in international traffic and a 3.5% decrease in domestic traffic.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from July 1 to 31, 2025 and from July 1 to 31, 2024. Figures excluded transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








July

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Mexico

3,545,600

3,617,941

2.0


25,235,650

24,579,607

(2.6)

Domestic Traffic

1,790,033

1,796,925

0.4


11,302,123

11,312,878

0.1

International Traffic

1,755,567

1,821,016

3.7


13,933,527

13,266,729

(4.8)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,408,958

1,381,674

(1.9)


8,140,218

8,570,856

5.3

Domestic Traffic

1,218,928

1,176,500

(3.5)


7,227,852

7,527,648

4.1

International Traffic

190,030

205,174

8.0


912,366

1,043,208

14.3

Colombia

1,460,549

1,511,049

3.5


9,363,792

9,696,845

3.6

Domestic Traffic

1,117,757

1,131,678

1.2


7,316,422

7,383,709

0.9

International Traffic

342,792

379,371

10.7


2,047,370

2,313,136

13.0

Total Traffic

6,415,107

6,510,664

1.5


42,739,660

42,847,308

0.3

Domestic Traffic

4,126,718

4,105,103

(0.5)


25,846,397

26,224,235

1.5

International Traffic

2,288,389

2,405,561

5.1


16,893,263

16,623,073

(1.6)

Mexico Passenger Traffic









July

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg


2024

2025


2024

2025


Domestic Traffic

1,790,033

1,796,925

0.4


11,302,123

11,312,878

0.1


CUN

Cancun

940,874

921,781

(2.0)


5,805,786

5,740,454

(1.1)


CZM

Cozumel

19,972

25,030

25.3


138,696

148,899

7.4


HUX

Huatulco

70,876

63,803

(10.0)


427,022

387,109

(9.3)


MID

Merida

287,335

317,740

10.6


1,886,237

1,974,353

4.7


MTT

Minatitlan

14,228

14,470

1.7


80,998

89,105

10.0


OAX

Oaxaca

134,948

140,838

4.4


876,234

912,178

4.1


TAP

Tapachula

53,483

42,680

(20.2)


352,911

294,392

(16.6)


VER

Veracruz

138,412

152,204

10.0


885,446

967,503

9.3


VSA

Villahermosa

129,905

118,379

(8.9)


848,793

798,885

(5.9)


International Traffic

1,755,567

1,821,016

3.7


13,933,527

13,266,729

(4.8)


CUN

Cancun

1,637,174

1,709,759

4.4


13,010,812

12,373,539

(4.9)


CZM

Cozumel

32,836

27,524

(16.2)


341,986

265,627

(22.3)


HUX

Huatulco

2,993

2,712

(9.4)


102,898

99,718

(3.1)


MID

Merida

32,253

33,557

4.0


220,849

237,902

7.7


MTT

Minatitlan

771

921

19.5


4,165

4,460

7.1


OAX

Oaxaca

28,700

24,541

(14.5)


144,098

157,745

9.5


TAP

Tapachula

1,651

1,520

(7.9)


8,101

13,803

70.4


VER

Veracruz

15,999

16,333

2.1


80,455

88,439

9.9


VSA

Villahermosa

3,190

4,149

30.1


20,163

25,496

26.4


Traffic Total Mexico

3,545,600

3,617,941

2.0


25,235,650

24,579,607

(2.6)


CUN

Cancun

2,578,048

2,631,540

2.1


18,816,598

18,113,993

(3.7)


CZM

Cozumel

52,808

52,554

(0.5)


480,682

414,526

(13.8)


HUX

Huatulco

73,869

66,515

(10.0)


529,920

486,827

(8.1)


MID

Merida

319,588

351,297

9.9


2,107,086

2,212,255

5.0


MTT

Minatitlan

14,999

15,391

2.6


85,163

93,565

9.9


OAX

Oaxaca

163,648

165,379

1.1


1,020,332

1,069,923

4.9


TAP

Tapachula

55,134

44,200

(19.8)


361,012

308,195

(14.6)


VER

Veracruz

154,411

168,537

9.1


965,901

1,055,942

9.3


VSA

Villahermosa

133,095

122,528

(7.9)


868,956

824,381

(5.1)


US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






July

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

SJU Total

1,408,958

1,381,674

(1.9)


8,140,218

8,570,856

5.3

Domestic Traffic

1,218,928

1,176,500

(3.5)


7,227,852

7,527,648

4.1

International Traffic

190,030

205,174

8.0


912,366

1,043,208

14.3

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan








July

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg


2024

2025


2024

2025


Domestic Traffic

1,117,757

1,131,678

1.2


7,316,422

7,383,709

0.9


MDE

Rionegro

844,675

856,611

1.4


5,452,915

5,586,822

2.5


EOH

Medellin

104,251

106,298

2.0


703,121

668,197

(5.0)


MTR

Monteria

121,808

119,535

(1.9)


843,203

801,111

(5.0)


APO

Carepa

15,036

15,478

2.9


102,685

101,314

(1.3)


UIB

Quibdo

28,394

30,435

7.2


194,955

195,116

0.1


CZU

Corozal

3,593

3,321

(7.6)


19,543

31,149

59.4


International Traffic

342,792

379,371

10.7


2,047,370

2,313,136

13.0


MDE

Rionegro

342,792

379,371

10.7


2,047,370

2,313,136

13.0


EOH

Medellin









MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-



APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-



UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-



CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-



Traffic Total Colombia

1,460,549

1,511,049

3.5


9,363,792

9,696,845

3.6


MDE

Rionegro

1,187,467

1,235,982

4.1


7,500,285

7,899,958

5.3


EOH

Medellin

104,251

106,298

2.0


703,121

668,197

(5.0)


MTR

Monteria

121,808

119,535

(1.9)


843,203

801,111

(5.0)


APO

Carepa

15,036

15,478

2.9


102,685

101,314

(1.3)


UIB

Quibdo

28,394

30,435

7.2


194,955

195,116

0.1


CZU

Corozal

3,593

3,321

(7.6)


19,543

31,149

59.4




























About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2025 PR Newswire
