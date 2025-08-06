Digital Science: Emerald Publishing to safeguard research integrity with Dimensions Author Check

LONDON, Aug. 06, 2025has adopted Dimensions Author Check as part of Emerald's ongoing commitment to research integrity .

Dimensions Author Check offers publishers a fast and reliable way to incorporate research integrity checks into their work, helping to support responsible and ethical publishing.

Built on Digital Science's Dimensions - the world's largest interconnected global research database - Dimensions Author Check offers unmatched transparency into authors', editors' and reviewers' publishing and collaboration histories, accessible through an intuitive and visual dashboard.

Using the dashboard, publishers can thoroughly review the publishing history of a researcher and the people they've collaborated with, to spot any unusual activities, such as retractions, expressions of concern, or atypical collaboration patterns.

Sally Wilson, VP Publishing at Emerald, said: "The primary use case for Author Check is to support our due diligence processes when developing and reviewing new special issue proposals. It allows us to efficiently verify the academic credentials, publication history, and editorial experience of proposed guest editors and contributors, helping ensure they meet our editorial standards and ethical expectations.

"Additional use cases are to support our editor succession planning and commissioning activities, offering valuable insights into potential candidates' research impact and professional networks.

"We hope by integrating Author Check into these workflows, we not only enhance the integrity and transparency of our editorial decision-making but also save time by streamlining what would otherwise be manual and time-consuming processes."

Dr Leslie McIntosh, VP of Research Integrity at Digital Science, said: "We're excited that Emerald has become the latest publisher to adopt Dimensions Author Check, further boosting Emerald's commitment to supporting the integrity of the scholarly record.

"Dimensions Author Check empowers publishers to uphold trust and transparency in research by ensuring they have the best possible information at their fingertips - within seconds."

Discover more about Dimensions Author Check .

