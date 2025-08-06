Anzeige
Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Pilot Mountain - Significant Drilling Results

Desert Scheelite: Further High-Grade Tungsten, Copper, Silver & Zinc

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce further drillhole assay results from the Company's ongoing drilling campaign at its 100% owned Pilot Mountain tungsten Project ("Pilot Mountain" or the "Project") located in Nevada, USA.

Laboratory assay results from drill core samples have been received from the final batch of drillholes at the Desert Scheelite zone covering PM25-41 to PM25-052 (Figure 1, Table 1) with results confirming further significant high-grade tungsten mineralisation over significant widths (Table 2).

To date, a total of 82 drillholes have completed, with 61 drillholes at Desert Scheelite, including 49 resource holes, 7 geotechnical holes and 5 metallurgical holes. At the Garnet Zone all 20 planned resource drillholes have previously been completed and at Porphyry South a single drillhole has been completed to date.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"We are very pleased to now have all of the results in hand from the Desert Scheelite resource drilling, marking another important step toward our goal of delivering Mined in America tungsten to the United States market. Once again, this latest batch of assays has confirmed zones of high-grade tungsten, copper, silver and zinc, with numerous holes returning significant widths of tungsten mineralisation.

"We now eagerly await initial results from our inaugural Garnet Zone drilling and look forward to commencing drilling at Tempiute in the coming weeks. With multiple rigs soon to be mobilised across our Nevada based co-flagship tungsten projects, Guardian Metal is entering one of its most active and potentially value-accretive periods in the Company's history, with significant news flow expected over the coming months."

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Of significance within this particular batch of results is the mineralised widths (>0.10% WO3) encountered throughout several holes as well as the intersection of multiple broad mineralised intervals.

  • These include a mineralised 21.6 m interval in PM25-043, a 33.9 m interval in PM25-045, a 45.7 m interval in PM25-047 and a 24.4 m interval in PM25-051 as well as multiple others throughout the holes reported herein. It is worth noting that the intersections in holes PM25-042, PM25-043 and PM25-045 could be significantly wider accounting for four sample intervals with no core recovery.

  • High-grade individual assay results up to 1.09% W03, 9.98% zinc (Zn), 337ppm silver (Ag), and 1.3% copper (Cu) with select highlight interval of 8.23m of 1.23 % WO3Eq or 4.26 % CuEq from PM25-045 nested within a broader 33.9m continuously mineralised interval from that drillhole.

  • Initial Garnet Zone drilling analytical results are expected imminently with inaugural results released to the market in the coming weeks.

  • Several samples from the Company's newly staked 'Pilot North Project' are now in the laboratory with results expected in the coming weeks.

DRILLHOLE INTERSECTIONS

  • Drillhole PM25-041 highlight downhole intersections:

    • 10.4 m @ 0.28% WO3 from 50.9 m - 61.3 m (10.4 m @ 0.30 % WO3Eq or 1.03 % CuEq)*, including

      • 3 m @ 0.43% WO3 from 50.9 m - 53.9 m, and

      • 1.3 m @ 0.57% WO3 from 60.0 m - 61.3 m

  • Drillhole PM25-042 highlight downhole intersections:

    • 6.1 m @ 0.29% WO3 from 57.0 m - 63.1 m (6.1 m @ 0.30 % WO3Eq or 1.04 % CuEq), including

      • 1.5 m @ 0.43% WO3 from 58.5 m - 60.0 m

    • 11.9m @ 0.27% WO3, 0.32 % Zn, 4.35 g/t Ag & 628 ppm Cu from 69.1 m - 81.0 m (11.9 m @ 0.33 % WO3Eq or 1.15 % CuEq), including

      • 1.5 m @ 0.41% WO3 from 75.0 m - 76.5 m

  • Drillhole PM25-043 highlight downhole intersections:

    • 21.6 m @ 0.20% WO3, 1.82% Zn, 5.19 g/t Au & 2016 ppm Cu from 44.5 m - 66.1 m (21.6 m @ 0.43 %WO3Eq or 1.49 % CuEq), including:

      • 4.3 m @ 0.32% WO3 from 47.6 m - 51.8 m;

      • 1.8 m @ 0.29% WO3 from 54.8 m - 56.6 m

    • 8.8 m @ 0.29% WO3, 0.69% Zn, 10.60 g/t Ag & 796 ppm Cu from 74.1 m - 82.9 m (8.8 m @ 0.41 % WO3Eq or 1.41 % CuEq)

  • Drillhole PM25-044 highlight downhole intersections:

    • 7.2 m @ 0.42% WO3 from 84.4 m - 91.6 m (7.16 m @ 0.43 %WO3Eq or 1.47 % CuEq)

    • 14.1 m @ 0.34% WO3, 0.48% Zn, 5.61 g/t Ag & 1671 ppm Cu from 104.9 m - 119.0 m (14.12 m @ 0.45 %WO3Eq or 1.54 % CuEq)

  • Drillhole PM25-045 highlight downhole intersections:

    • 5.8m @ 0.23% WO3, 2.18% Zn, 14.15 g/t Ag & 1686 ppm Cu from 63.1 m - 68.9 m (5.79 m @ 0.51 %WO3Eq or 1.78 % CuEq)

    • 33.9 m @ 0.31% WO3, 1.31% Zn, 28.16 g/t Ag & 1572 ppm Cu from 72.2 m - 106.2 (33.93 m @ 0.57 %WO3Eq or 1.96 % CuEq) including

      • 8.2 m @ 0.60 % WO3, 3.02% Zn, 67.72 g/t Ag & 4643 ppm Cu from 72.2 m - 80.5 m (8.23 m @ 1.23 % WO3Eq or 4.26 % CuEq)

  • Drillhole PM25-046 highlight downhole intersections:

    • 13.1 m @ 0.14% WO3, 0.56% Zn, 6.37g/t Ag & 1334 ppm Cu from 55.2 m - 68.3 m (13.11 m @ 0.25 %WO3Eq or 0.86 % CuEq), including:

      • 4.7 m @ 0.24% WO3, 0.87% Zn, 9.53g/t Ag & 1910 ppm Cu from 55.2 m - 59.9 m (4.73 m @ 0.40 % WO3Eq or 1.39 % CuEq)

  • Drillhole PM25-047 highlight downhole intersections:

    • 45.7 m @ 0.24% WO3 & 15.30 g/t Ag from 74.5 m - 121.5 m (45.65 m @ 0.31 %WO3Eq or 1.07 % CuEq)**

  • Drillhole PM25-048 highlight downhole intersections:

    • 10.7 m @ 0.35% WO3, 1.20% Zn & 21.49 g/t Ag from 180.4 m - 191.1 m (12.19 m @ 0.73 %WO3Eq or 2.53 % CuEq)

    • 1.5 m @ 0.74% WO3 & 337.0 g/t Ag from 157.6 m - 159.1 m (1.5 m @ 2.03 % WO3Eq or 6.98 % CuEq)

  • Drillhole PM25-050 highlight downhole intersections:

    • 7.7 m @ 0.28% WO3 from 167.0 m - 174.7 m (7.65 m @ 0.30 %WO3Eq or 1.04 % CuEq)

    • 5.9 m @ 0.26% WO3 from 188.1 m - 194.0 m (5.94 m @ 0.29 %WO3Eq or 1.00 % CuEq)

  • Drillhole PM25-051 highlight downhole intersections:

    • 24.4 m @ 0.19% WO3 and 2.88g/t Ag from 127.1 m - 151.5 m (24.39 m @ 0.20 %WO3Eq or 0.69 % CuEq)

*Metal Equivalents: Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") and W03 Equivalent ("WO3Eq") are calculated using a tungsten price of US $485/MTU, a zinc price of US$1.241/lb, a copper price of US$4.34/lb and a silver price of US$37.39/Oz (see Table 3).

** Includes up to 1.37m core loss around 115.67m downhole.

Cautionary note: The metal equivalent calculations do not consider any metallurgical factors and assume 100% recovery and 100% payability of all metals, as a result the stated equivalents are provided for illustrative purposes only.

I

Figure 1. 2024-25 drillhole map showing the location of all holes drilled to date (excluding Garnet Zone).

RESULTS

Table 1: Drillhole collar table (this RNS)

Hole ID

Zone

Easting*

Northing*

Azimuth (deg.)

Dip (deg.)

Down hole depth (m)

PM25-041

Desert Scheelite

424047.09

4248326.18

179.28

-49.61

86.00

PM25-042

Desert Scheelite

424066.04

4248326.55

177.62

-48.8

94.34

PM25-043

Desert Scheelite

424096.28

4248326.06

179.17

-49.48

99.67

PM25-044

Desert Scheelite

424095.36

4248345.86

176.26

-61.27

145.39

PM25-045

Desert Scheelite

424123.22

4248336.47

181.59

-44.25

124.97

PM25-046

Desert Scheelite

424220.96

4248324.66

179.33

-63.83

80.62

PM25-047

Desert Scheelite

423883.57

4248298.74

184.38

-54.92

163.68

PM25-048

Desert Scheelite

423793.49

4248306.58

179.42

-62.42

210.62

PM25-050

Desert Scheelite

423835.16

4248335.13

179.79

-64.63

213.36

PM25-051

Desert Scheelite

423833.96

4248337.35

182.86

-43.51

185.62

PM25-052

Desert Scheelite

423794.59

4248306.12

178.91

-43.65

171.45

Table 1 notes: All holes HQ core diameter. *UTM WGS84 Zone 11N

Table 2: Significant Diamond Drillhole Assay Results1

Drill Hole ID

Downhole

Depth (m)

Interval (m)

W

WO3

WO3

Zn

Ag

Cu

Intersection Composites

From

To

(ppm) a

XRF15C(%) b

(%) c

(%) d

(g/t) a

(ppm) a

(weighted averages)

PM25-041

50.9

53.9

3.00

2,640

0.43

0.43

0.09

1.3

147

10.4m @ 0.28% WO3, 0.1 % Zn, 1.07 g/t Ag & 170 ppm Cu

53.9

57.0

3.10

570

-

0.07

?

0.06

0.5

224

57.0

58.5

1.50

2,400

0.34

0.34

0.09

1.5

108

58.5

60.0

1.50

860

0.12

0.12

0.20

1.5

197

60.0

61.3

1.30

3,740

0.57

0.57

0.08

0.9

137

PM25-042

53.5

56.4

2.90

2,410

0.32

0.32

0.10

0.6

806

56.4

57.0

0.60

-

-

-

-

-

-

no recovery

57.0

58.5

1.50

1,570

0.21

0.21

0.08

0.8

137

6.1m @ 0.29% WO3, 0.1 % Zn, 1.32 g/t Ag & 133 ppm Cu

58.5

60.0

1.50

3,000

0.43

0.43

0.16

2.8

202

60.0

61.5

1.50

2,540

0.35

0.35

0.12

1.5

117

61.5

63.1

1.60

1,220

0.16

0.16

0.07

0.3

79

PM25-042

69.1

70.7

1.60

2,250

0.36

0.36

0.31

13.7

670

8.9m @ 0.31% WO3, 0.29 % Zn, 4.9 g/t Ag & 661 ppm Cu

11.9m @ 0.27% WO3, 0.32 % Zn, 4.35 g/t Ag & 628 ppm Cu

70.7

72.2

1.50

1,960

0.27

0.27

0.19

3.4

753

72.2

73.6

1.40

2,330

0.35

0.35

0.13

1.5

422

73.6

75.0

1.40

2,160

0.28

0.28

0.40

1.9

707

75.0

76.5

1.50

2,670

0.41

0.41

0.21

2.9

534

76.5

78.0

1.50

1,510

0.19

0.19

0.47

5.0

864

78.0

79.5

1.50

1,290

0.18

0.18

0.46

3.9

691

79.5

81.0

1.50

940

0.14

0.14

0.35

1.5

372

PM25-043

44.5

46.0

1.49

800

0.11

0.11

0.04

1.3

141

21.63m @ 0.2% WO3, 1.82 % Zn, 5.19 g/t Ag & 2016 ppm Cu

46.0

47.6

1.55

1,080

0.15

0.15

0.05

2.0

123

47.6

49.0

1.45

2,470

0.33

0.33

0.05

0.6

115

4.25m @ 0.32% WO3, 0.04 % Zn, 0.48 g/t Ag & 113 ppm Cu

49.0

50.3

1.30

2,530

0.40

0.40

0.04

0.6

114

50.3

51.8

1.50

1,770

0.23

0.23

0.04

0.3

109

51.8

53.3

1.50

660

-

0.08

?

0.04

0.3

72

53.3

54.8

1.47

480

-

0.06

?

0.09

1.2

404

54.8

55.2

0.40

1,820

0.31

0.31

0.22

6.3

405

1.83m @ 0.29% WO3, 0.08 % Zn, 1.57 g/t Ag & 122 ppm Cu

55.2

56.6

1.43

2,260

0.29

0.29

0.04

0.3

43

56.6

58.0

1.40

1,310

0.17

0.17

4.41

Ø

5.9

2,060

58.0

59.4

1.40

1,100

0.14

0.14

3.00

Ø

2.9

1,205

59.4

60.4

0.95

2,160

0.29

0.29

2.51

Ø

11.6

3,130

3.5m @ 0.3% WO3, 7.1 % Zn, 20.39 g/t Ag & 10071 ppm Cu

60.4

61.7

1.30

2,120

0.28

0.28

9.98

Ø

22.1

13,000

ß

61.7

62.9

1.25

2,330

0.33

0.33

7.58

Ø

25.3

12,300

ß

62.9

64.6

1.69

1,030

0.13

0.13

1.16

Ø

5.9

541

64.6

66.1

1.55

1,060

0.14

0.14

1.04

Ø

4.2

693

66.1

70.7

4.57

-

-

-

-

-

-

no recovery

70.7

72.2

1.53

840

0.13

0.13

0.47

7.6

685

72.2

74.1

1.83

-

-

-

-

-

-

no recovery

74.1

75.3

1.22

2,420

0.36

0.36

3.10

Ø

53.2

1,955

8.84m @ 0.29% WO3, 0.69 % Zn, 10.6 g/t Ag & 796 ppm Cu

75.3

76.9

1.61

1,750

0.23

0.23

0.50

10.2

823

76.9

78.3

1.43

1,510

0.20

0.20

0.67

3.0

1,320

78.3

79.9

1.61

1,910

0.36

0.36

0.13

1.5

475

79.9

81.4

1.44

2,250

0.45

0.45

0.11

1.6

327

81.4

82.9

1.53

1,190

0.16

0.16

0.12

2.2

131

PM25-044

84.4

85.7

1.27

870

0.12

0.12

0.04

0.3

284

7.16m @ 0.42% WO3, 0.02 % Zn, 0.45 g/t Ag & 254 ppm Cu

85.7

87.2

1.50

5,310

1.09

1.09

0.01

0.5

250

87.2

88.8

1.55

1,780

0.25

0.25

0.01

0.7

244

88.8

90.3

1.50

2,360

0.32

0.32

0.02

0.3

284

90.3

91.6

1.34

1,730

0.24

0.24

0.03

0.5

208

PM25-044

104.9

106.5

1.57

2,970

0.42

0.42

0.06

0.8

153

14.12m @ 0.34% WO3, 0.48 % Zn, 5.61 g/t Ag & 1671 ppm Cu

106.5

108.0

1.54

3,110

0.43

0.43

0.03

0.3

146

108.0

109.5

1.49

2,630

0.45

0.45

0.07

6.7

917

109.5

111.3

1.82

820

0.12

0.12

0.04

4.2

422

111.3

112.5

1.14

1,690

0.23

0.23

0.06

6.1

428

112.5

113.5

1.08

950

0.13

0.13

0.16

3.8

389

113.5

114.9

1.37

2,720

0.38

0.38

0.12

1.6

413

114.9

116.4

1.52

820

0.12

0.12

0.04

1.9

191

116.4

118.0

1.53

2,920

0.40

0.40

3.26

Ø

15.8

6,240

118.0

119.0

1.06

5,590

0.78

0.78

0.97

18.5

9,140

PM25-045

63.1

64.6

1.53

1,770

0.23

0.23

0.06

0.8

61

5.79m @ 0.23% WO3, 2.18 % Zn, 14.15 g/t Ag & 1686 ppm Cu

64.6

66.8

2.13

1,490

0.31

0.31

2.73

Ø

27.4

2,720

66.8

68.9

2.13

1,150

0.16

0.16

3.15

Ø

10.5

1,820

68.9

72.2

3.36

-

-

-

-

-

-

no recovery

72.2

76.4

4.11

3,660

0.51

0.51

4.56

Ø

61.8

4,260

8.23m @ 0.6% WO3, 3.02 % Zn, 67.72 g/t Ag & 4643 ppm Cu

33.93m @ 0.31% WO3, 1.31 % Zn, 28.16 g/t Ag & 1572 ppm Cu

76.4

79.0

2.64

4,420

0.80

0.80

1.37

Ø

102.0

?

5,750

79.0

80.5

1.48

3,090

0.51

0.51

1.69

Ø

23.0

3,730

80.5

81.7

1.19

2,400

0.33

0.33

0.61

6.6

1,395

81.7

83.1

1.40

2,150

0.29

0.29

1.08

Ø

2.6

741

83.1

84.4

1.37

1,500

0.20

0.20

2.33

Ø

7.5

2,100

84.4

86.0

1.57

2,470

0.33

0.33

0.90

212.0

?

242

86.0

87.5

1.48

1,850

0.24

0.24

3.66

Ø

9.1

3,010

87.5

89.0

1.52

1,600

0.22

0.22

1.76

Ø

2.4

419

89.0

90.5

1.53

1,690

0.22

0.22

2.01

Ø

7.7

367

90.5

92.0

1.47

2,420

0.32

0.32

0.25

0.8

320

92.0

93.6

1.57

2,820

0.38

0.38

0.08

1.0

229

93.6

95.1

1.50

2,320

0.32

0.32

0.19

1.0

309

95.1

96.6

1.55

620

-

0.08

?

0.05

0.6

81

96.6

98.1

1.50

1,420

0.19

0.19

0.04

0.3

95

98.1

99.7

1.55

560

-

0.07

?

0.02

0.8

176

99.7

101.4

1.75

700

-

0.09

?

0.02

0.8

307

101.4

103.2

1.75

940

0.13

0.13

0.05

0.3

167

103.2

104.7

1.50

1,920

0.26

0.26

0.12

1.1

218

104.7

106.2

1.50

840

0.12

0.12

0.26

2.8

345

PM25-046

55.2

56.7

1.53

1,510

0.20

0.20

0.81

18.8

3,560

4.73m @ 0.24% WO3, 0.87 % Zn, 9.53 g/t Ag & 1910 ppm Cu

13.11m @ 0.14% WO3, 0.56 % Zn, 6.37 g/t Ag & 1334 ppm Cu

56.7

57.6

0.90

2,550

0.36

0.36

1.43

Ø

9.1

3,180

57.6

58.4

0.77

620

-

0.08

?

0.91

5.8

627

58.4

59.9

1.53

2,110

0.29

0.29

0.59

2.4

160

59.9

61.4

1.50

130

-

0.02

?

0.17

0.8

90

61.4

62.9

1.50

200

-

0.03

?

0.11

0.9

161

62.9

64.1

1.20

1,350

0.18

0.18

1.36

Ø

6.7

827

64.1

65.4

1.30

20

-

0.00

?

0.08

0.7

92

65.4

66.9

1.50

1,340

0.18

0.18

0.22

5.9

604

66.9

68.3

1.38

770

0.11

0.11

0.55

13.1

4,390

PM25-047

74.5

76.0

1.50

3,750

0.49

0.49

0.02

2.7

160

45.65m @ 0.24% WO3, 0.07 % Zn, 15.62 g/t Ag & 144 ppm Cu

(Includes up to 1.37m core loss around 115.67m downhole)

76.0

77.5

1.50

2,840

0.36

0.36

0.03

1.6

90

77.5

79.0

1.50

3,470

0.48

0.48

0.02

2.3

65

79.0

80.5

1.48

1,530

0.20

0.20

0.04

2.7

60

80.5

82.0

1.50

3,850

0.53

0.53

0.02

2.1

52

82.0

83.5

1.50

3,370

0.46

0.46

0.01

1.1

46

83.5

85.0

1.50

1,650

0.22

0.22

0.02

0.3

36

85.0

86.1

1.08

530

-

0.07

?

0.03

0.3

49

86.1

87.8

1.69

350

-

0.04

?

0.13

14.3

263

87.8

88.5

0.71

1,080

-

0.14

?

0.02

1.3

44

88.5

89.8

1.32

610

-

0.08

?

0.13

31.4

153

89.8

91.3

1.50

1,280

-

0.16

?

0.04

0.9

107

91.3

92.6

1.30

2,940

0.38

0.38

0.20

35.7

264

92.6

93.7

1.10

1,360

-

0.17

?

0.09

46.1

101

93.7

95.8

2.10

1,830

0.29

0.29

0.31

107.0

?

163

95.8

97.3

1.50

1,690

0.22

0.22

0.09

34.9

72

97.3

98.8

1.50

1,950

0.35

0.35

0.38

79.8

199

98.8

100.3

1.50

140

-

0.02

?

0.05

3.7

50

100.3

101.6

1.30

2,480

0.34

0.34

0.01

0.3

14

101.6

102.5

0.90

210

-

0.03

?

0.03

1.3

72

102.5

104.0

1.50

140

-

0.02

?

0.01

0.3

59

104.0

105.5

1.50

50

-

0.01

?

0.01

0.8

372

105.5

106.8

1.27

840

0.12

0.12

0.02

1.5

874

106.8

108.4

1.61

970

0.13

0.13

0.04

2.7

164

108.4

109.7

1.32

280

-

0.04

?

0.01

0.3

109

109.7

111.2

1.50

2,540

0.45

0.45

0.01

0.3

217

111.2

112.1

0.92

2,190

0.44

0.44

0.02

0.9

90

112.1

113.6

1.50

2,640

0.34

0.34

0.14

52.5

50

113.6

115.1

1.50

3,060

0.40

0.40

0.01

0.5

130

115.1

115.7

0.55

1,490

-

0.19

?

0.02

0.3

85

117.0

118.5

1.50

2,940

0.39

0.39

0.02

7.3

65

118.5

120.0

1.50

700

-

0.09

?

0.06

12.4

201

120.0

121.5

1.50

1,580

0.20

0.20

0.05

4.1

178

PM25-048

157.6

159.1

1.50

2,790

0.74

0.74

0.67

337.0

?

79

180.4

182.0

1.55

2,090

0.29

0.29

1.33

Ø

11.7

106

12.19m @ 0.4% WO3, 1.14 % Zn, 60.31 g/t Ag & 787 ppm Cu

182.0

182.8

0.80

2,400

0.30

0.30

1.89

Ø

3.5

261

182.8

183.7

0.97

4,190

1.06

1.06

2.16

Ø

9.0

4,880

183.7

185.2

1.50

1,360

0.19

0.19

0.13

0.3

139

185.2

186.7

1.50

2,830

0.37

0.37

1.56

Ø

88.1

706

186.7

188.2

1.50

4,130

0.57

0.57

1.91

Ø

4.5

1,690

188.2

189.8

1.55

250

-

0.03

?

0.23

6.0

47

189.8

191.1

1.32

1,600

0.21

0.21

1.12

Ø

39.0

377

PM25-050

167.0

168.0

1.00

810

0.11

0.11

0.02

1.1

89

7.65m @ 0.28% WO3, 0.03 % Zn, 3.62 g/t Ag & 154 ppm Cu

168.0

168.9

0.90

3,000

0.40

0.40

0.02

1.9

477

168.9

170.2

1.25

3,060

0.42

0.42

0.02

3.8

461

170.2

170.8

0.65

560

-

0.07

?

0.01

2.8

37

170.8

172.3

1.48

2,620

0.34

0.34

0.02

0.3

15

172.3

173.6

1.27

1,760

0.23

0.23

0.02

0.5

6

173.6

174.7

1.10

2,100

0.28

0.28

0.08

15.7

30

PM25-050

188.1

189.5

1.44

3,360

0.45

0.45

0.02

2.7

57

5.94m @ 0.26% WO3, 0.06 % Zn, 4.25 g/t Ag & 159 ppm Cu

189.5

191.1

1.61

680

-

0.09

?

0.15

8.6

108

191.1

192.5

1.39

2,520

0.35

0.35

0.06

4.1

329

192.5

194.0

1.50

1,530

0.20

0.20

0.02

1.2

154

PM25-051

127.1

128.6

1.53

1,770

0.24

0.24

0.01

0.3

26

24.39m @ 0.19% WO3, 0.03 % Zn, 2.88 g/t Ag & 49 ppm Cu

128.6

130.2

1.52

980

-

0.12

?

0.00

0.3

49

130.2

131.4

1.22

2,510

0.35

0.35

0.00

0.3

18

131.4

132.6

1.27

440

-

0.06

?

0.02

0.3

24

132.6

134.1

1.50

1,670

0.22

0.22

0.08

1.7

37

134.1

135.6

1.50

550

-

0.07

?

0.12

30.2

114

135.6

137.3

1.67

30

-

0.00

?

0.02

1.8

219

137.3

138.8

1.46

180

-

0.02

?

0.05

3.2

28

138.8

140.1

1.28

1,250

0.17

0.17

0.01

1.3

39

140.1

141.2

1.17

1,920

0.25

0.25

0.02

2.5

34

141.2

142.4

1.20

560

-

0.07

?

0.03

1.8

57

142.4

144.1

1.63

590

-

0.07

?

0.02

1.7

37

144.1

145.7

1.64

30

-

0.00

?

0.01

0.3

16

145.7

147.2

1.50

4,460

0.59

0.59

0.01

0.3

27

147.2

148.4

1.25

2,290

0.41

0.41

0.02

1.8

36

148.4

150.0

1.52

2,960

0.40

0.40

0.01

0.3

33

150.0

151.5

1.53

1,400

0.19

0.19

0.01

0.3

12

Table 2 notes: Summary of certificated assay results provided by accredited laboratory ALS USA Inc

Analytical methods utilised: ME-ICP61 for all samples, with ME-ICP61 overlimit samples also analysed using Ore Grade packages Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62, and W-XRF15c for high-grade tungsten.

ppm: parts per million, 10,000 ppm = 1%

a: ALS method ME-ICP61;

b: WO3 % from method ME-XRF15c

c: ALS method Zn-OG62

?: denotesWO3 % calculated using W ppm (ME-ICP61) calculated as W % multiplied by 1.2611

F: denotes Zn % from overlimit methodZn-OG62

ßdenotes Cu % from overlimit method Cu-OG62

? denotes Ag g/t from overlimit method Ag-OG62

Table 3: Summary of Calculated Metal Equivalents for Significant Diamond Drillhole Assay Results1

Hole ID

Down hole (m)

Metal Equivalents

From

To

Interval

CuEq (%)

WO3EQ (%)

PM25-041

50.9

61.3

10.4

1.03

0.30

PM25-042

57

63.1

6.1

1.04

0.30

69.1

78

8.9

1.28

0.37

69.1

81

11.9

1.15

0.33

PM25-043

47.55

51.8

4.25

1.12

0.32

54.77

56.6

1.83

1.07

0.31

59.4

62.9

3.5

4.33

1.26

44.51

66.14

21.63

1.49

0.43

74.07

82.91

8.84

1.41

0.41

PM25-044

84.43

91.59

7.16

1.47

0.43

104.9

119.02

14.12

1.54

0.45

PM25-045

63.09

68.88

5.79

1.78

0.51

72.24

80.47

8.23

4.26

1.23

72.24

106.17

33.93

1.96

0.57

PM25-046

55.17

59.9

4.73

1.39

0.40

55.17

68.28

13.11

0.86

0.25

PM25-047

75.89

121.54

45.65

1.07

0.31

PM25-048

157.6

159.1

1.5

6.98

2.03

PM25-048

180.42

191.11

10.69

1.91

0.55

PM25-050

167

174.65

7.65

1.04

0.30

188.06

194

5.94

1.00

0.29

PM25-050

127.1

151.49

24.39

0.69

0.20

Basket Prices (as of 5 August 2025)

Tungsten (WO3) Price ($/MTU)

485.0

Silver Price ($/Oz)

37.39

Zinc Price ($/lb)

1.2412

Copper Price ($/lb)

4.340

Cautionary note: The metal equivalent calculations do not consider any metallurgical factors and assume 100% recovery and 100% payability of all metals, as a result the stated equivalents are provided for illustrative purposes only.

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO)

Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll

Tel: +44 20 7213 0880

Shard Capital Partners LLP

Lead Broker

Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guardian-metal-resources-plc-announces-pilot-mountain-significant-drilling-result-1057135

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
