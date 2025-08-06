Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Pilot Mountain - Significant Drilling Results

Desert Scheelite: Further High-Grade Tungsten, Copper, Silver & Zinc
LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce further drillhole assay results from the Company's ongoing drilling campaign at its 100% owned Pilot Mountain tungsten Project ("Pilot Mountain" or the "Project") located in Nevada, USA.
Laboratory assay results from drill core samples have been received from the final batch of drillholes at the Desert Scheelite zone covering PM25-41 to PM25-052 (Figure 1, Table 1) with results confirming further significant high-grade tungsten mineralisation over significant widths (Table 2).
To date, a total of 82 drillholes have completed, with 61 drillholes at Desert Scheelite, including 49 resource holes, 7 geotechnical holes and 5 metallurgical holes. At the Garnet Zone all 20 planned resource drillholes have previously been completed and at Porphyry South a single drillhole has been completed to date.
Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:
"We are very pleased to now have all of the results in hand from the Desert Scheelite resource drilling, marking another important step toward our goal of delivering Mined in America tungsten to the United States market. Once again, this latest batch of assays has confirmed zones of high-grade tungsten, copper, silver and zinc, with numerous holes returning significant widths of tungsten mineralisation.
"We now eagerly await initial results from our inaugural Garnet Zone drilling and look forward to commencing drilling at Tempiute in the coming weeks. With multiple rigs soon to be mobilised across our Nevada based co-flagship tungsten projects, Guardian Metal is entering one of its most active and potentially value-accretive periods in the Company's history, with significant news flow expected over the coming months."
HIGHLIGHTS
Of significance within this particular batch of results is the mineralised widths (>0.10% WO3) encountered throughout several holes as well as the intersection of multiple broad mineralised intervals.
These include a mineralised 21.6 m interval in PM25-043, a 33.9 m interval in PM25-045, a 45.7 m interval in PM25-047 and a 24.4 m interval in PM25-051 as well as multiple others throughout the holes reported herein. It is worth noting that the intersections in holes PM25-042, PM25-043 and PM25-045 could be significantly wider accounting for four sample intervals with no core recovery.
High-grade individual assay results up to 1.09% W03, 9.98% zinc (Zn), 337ppm silver (Ag), and 1.3% copper (Cu) with select highlight interval of 8.23m of 1.23 % WO3Eq or 4.26 % CuEq from PM25-045 nested within a broader 33.9m continuously mineralised interval from that drillhole.
Initial Garnet Zone drilling analytical results are expected imminently with inaugural results released to the market in the coming weeks.
Several samples from the Company's newly staked 'Pilot North Project' are now in the laboratory with results expected in the coming weeks.
DRILLHOLE INTERSECTIONS
Drillhole PM25-041 highlight downhole intersections:
10.4 m @ 0.28% WO3 from 50.9 m - 61.3 m (10.4 m @ 0.30 % WO3Eq or 1.03 % CuEq)*, including
3 m @ 0.43% WO3 from 50.9 m - 53.9 m, and
1.3 m @ 0.57% WO3 from 60.0 m - 61.3 m
Drillhole PM25-042 highlight downhole intersections:
6.1 m @ 0.29% WO3 from 57.0 m - 63.1 m (6.1 m @ 0.30 % WO3Eq or 1.04 % CuEq), including
1.5 m @ 0.43% WO3 from 58.5 m - 60.0 m
11.9m @ 0.27% WO3, 0.32 % Zn, 4.35 g/t Ag & 628 ppm Cu from 69.1 m - 81.0 m (11.9 m @ 0.33 % WO3Eq or 1.15 % CuEq), including
1.5 m @ 0.41% WO3 from 75.0 m - 76.5 m
Drillhole PM25-043 highlight downhole intersections:
21.6 m @ 0.20% WO3, 1.82% Zn, 5.19 g/t Au & 2016 ppm Cu from 44.5 m - 66.1 m (21.6 m @ 0.43 %WO3Eq or 1.49 % CuEq), including:
4.3 m @ 0.32% WO3 from 47.6 m - 51.8 m;
1.8 m @ 0.29% WO3 from 54.8 m - 56.6 m
8.8 m @ 0.29% WO3, 0.69% Zn, 10.60 g/t Ag & 796 ppm Cu from 74.1 m - 82.9 m (8.8 m @ 0.41 % WO3Eq or 1.41 % CuEq)
Drillhole PM25-044 highlight downhole intersections:
7.2 m @ 0.42% WO3 from 84.4 m - 91.6 m (7.16 m @ 0.43 %WO3Eq or 1.47 % CuEq)
14.1 m @ 0.34% WO3, 0.48% Zn, 5.61 g/t Ag & 1671 ppm Cu from 104.9 m - 119.0 m (14.12 m @ 0.45 %WO3Eq or 1.54 % CuEq)
Drillhole PM25-045 highlight downhole intersections:
5.8m @ 0.23% WO3, 2.18% Zn, 14.15 g/t Ag & 1686 ppm Cu from 63.1 m - 68.9 m (5.79 m @ 0.51 %WO3Eq or 1.78 % CuEq)
33.9 m @ 0.31% WO3, 1.31% Zn, 28.16 g/t Ag & 1572 ppm Cu from 72.2 m - 106.2 (33.93 m @ 0.57 %WO3Eq or 1.96 % CuEq) including
8.2 m @ 0.60 % WO3, 3.02% Zn, 67.72 g/t Ag & 4643 ppm Cu from 72.2 m - 80.5 m (8.23 m @ 1.23 % WO3Eq or 4.26 % CuEq)
Drillhole PM25-046 highlight downhole intersections:
13.1 m @ 0.14% WO3, 0.56% Zn, 6.37g/t Ag & 1334 ppm Cu from 55.2 m - 68.3 m (13.11 m @ 0.25 %WO3Eq or 0.86 % CuEq), including:
4.7 m @ 0.24% WO3, 0.87% Zn, 9.53g/t Ag & 1910 ppm Cu from 55.2 m - 59.9 m (4.73 m @ 0.40 % WO3Eq or 1.39 % CuEq)
Drillhole PM25-047 highlight downhole intersections:
45.7 m @ 0.24% WO3 & 15.30 g/t Ag from 74.5 m - 121.5 m (45.65 m @ 0.31 %WO3Eq or 1.07 % CuEq)**
Drillhole PM25-048 highlight downhole intersections:
10.7 m @ 0.35% WO3, 1.20% Zn & 21.49 g/t Ag from 180.4 m - 191.1 m (12.19 m @ 0.73 %WO3Eq or 2.53 % CuEq)
1.5 m @ 0.74% WO3 & 337.0 g/t Ag from 157.6 m - 159.1 m (1.5 m @ 2.03 % WO3Eq or 6.98 % CuEq)
Drillhole PM25-050 highlight downhole intersections:
7.7 m @ 0.28% WO3 from 167.0 m - 174.7 m (7.65 m @ 0.30 %WO3Eq or 1.04 % CuEq)
5.9 m @ 0.26% WO3 from 188.1 m - 194.0 m (5.94 m @ 0.29 %WO3Eq or 1.00 % CuEq)
Drillhole PM25-051 highlight downhole intersections:
24.4 m @ 0.19% WO3 and 2.88g/t Ag from 127.1 m - 151.5 m (24.39 m @ 0.20 %WO3Eq or 0.69 % CuEq)
*Metal Equivalents: Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") and W03 Equivalent ("WO3Eq") are calculated using a tungsten price of US $485/MTU, a zinc price of US$1.241/lb, a copper price of US$4.34/lb and a silver price of US$37.39/Oz (see Table 3).
** Includes up to 1.37m core loss around 115.67m downhole.
Cautionary note: The metal equivalent calculations do not consider any metallurgical factors and assume 100% recovery and 100% payability of all metals, as a result the stated equivalents are provided for illustrative purposes only.
Figure 1. 2024-25 drillhole map showing the location of all holes drilled to date (excluding Garnet Zone).
RESULTS
Table 1: Drillhole collar table (this RNS)
Hole ID
Zone
Easting*
Northing*
Azimuth (deg.)
Dip (deg.)
Down hole depth (m)
PM25-041
Desert Scheelite
424047.09
4248326.18
179.28
-49.61
86.00
PM25-042
Desert Scheelite
424066.04
4248326.55
177.62
-48.8
94.34
PM25-043
Desert Scheelite
424096.28
4248326.06
179.17
-49.48
99.67
PM25-044
Desert Scheelite
424095.36
4248345.86
176.26
-61.27
145.39
PM25-045
Desert Scheelite
424123.22
4248336.47
181.59
-44.25
124.97
PM25-046
Desert Scheelite
424220.96
4248324.66
179.33
-63.83
80.62
PM25-047
Desert Scheelite
423883.57
4248298.74
184.38
-54.92
163.68
PM25-048
Desert Scheelite
423793.49
4248306.58
179.42
-62.42
210.62
PM25-050
Desert Scheelite
423835.16
4248335.13
179.79
-64.63
213.36
PM25-051
Desert Scheelite
423833.96
4248337.35
182.86
-43.51
185.62
PM25-052
Desert Scheelite
423794.59
4248306.12
178.91
-43.65
171.45
Table 1 notes: All holes HQ core diameter. *UTM WGS84 Zone 11N
Table 2: Significant Diamond Drillhole Assay Results1
Drill Hole ID
Downhole
Depth (m)
Interval (m)
W
WO3
WO3
Zn
Ag
Cu
Intersection Composites
From
To
(ppm) a
XRF15C(%) b
(%) c
(%) d
(g/t) a
(ppm) a
(weighted averages)
PM25-041
50.9
53.9
3.00
2,640
0.43
0.43
0.09
1.3
147
10.4m @ 0.28% WO3, 0.1 % Zn, 1.07 g/t Ag & 170 ppm Cu
53.9
57.0
3.10
570
-
0.07
?
0.06
0.5
224
57.0
58.5
1.50
2,400
0.34
0.34
0.09
1.5
108
58.5
60.0
1.50
860
0.12
0.12
0.20
1.5
197
60.0
61.3
1.30
3,740
0.57
0.57
0.08
0.9
137
PM25-042
53.5
56.4
2.90
2,410
0.32
0.32
0.10
0.6
806
56.4
57.0
0.60
-
-
-
-
-
-
no recovery
57.0
58.5
1.50
1,570
0.21
0.21
0.08
0.8
137
6.1m @ 0.29% WO3, 0.1 % Zn, 1.32 g/t Ag & 133 ppm Cu
58.5
60.0
1.50
3,000
0.43
0.43
0.16
2.8
202
60.0
61.5
1.50
2,540
0.35
0.35
0.12
1.5
117
61.5
63.1
1.60
1,220
0.16
0.16
0.07
0.3
79
PM25-042
69.1
70.7
1.60
2,250
0.36
0.36
0.31
13.7
670
8.9m @ 0.31% WO3, 0.29 % Zn, 4.9 g/t Ag & 661 ppm Cu
11.9m @ 0.27% WO3, 0.32 % Zn, 4.35 g/t Ag & 628 ppm Cu
70.7
72.2
1.50
1,960
0.27
0.27
0.19
3.4
753
72.2
73.6
1.40
2,330
0.35
0.35
0.13
1.5
422
73.6
75.0
1.40
2,160
0.28
0.28
0.40
1.9
707
75.0
76.5
1.50
2,670
0.41
0.41
0.21
2.9
534
76.5
78.0
1.50
1,510
0.19
0.19
0.47
5.0
864
78.0
79.5
1.50
1,290
0.18
0.18
0.46
3.9
691
79.5
81.0
1.50
940
0.14
0.14
0.35
1.5
372
PM25-043
44.5
46.0
1.49
800
0.11
0.11
0.04
1.3
141
21.63m @ 0.2% WO3, 1.82 % Zn, 5.19 g/t Ag & 2016 ppm Cu
46.0
47.6
1.55
1,080
0.15
0.15
0.05
2.0
123
47.6
49.0
1.45
2,470
0.33
0.33
0.05
0.6
115
4.25m @ 0.32% WO3, 0.04 % Zn, 0.48 g/t Ag & 113 ppm Cu
49.0
50.3
1.30
2,530
0.40
0.40
0.04
0.6
114
50.3
51.8
1.50
1,770
0.23
0.23
0.04
0.3
109
51.8
53.3
1.50
660
-
0.08
?
0.04
0.3
72
53.3
54.8
1.47
480
-
0.06
?
0.09
1.2
404
54.8
55.2
0.40
1,820
0.31
0.31
0.22
6.3
405
1.83m @ 0.29% WO3, 0.08 % Zn, 1.57 g/t Ag & 122 ppm Cu
55.2
56.6
1.43
2,260
0.29
0.29
0.04
0.3
43
56.6
58.0
1.40
1,310
0.17
0.17
4.41
Ø
5.9
2,060
58.0
59.4
1.40
1,100
0.14
0.14
3.00
Ø
2.9
1,205
59.4
60.4
0.95
2,160
0.29
0.29
2.51
Ø
11.6
3,130
3.5m @ 0.3% WO3, 7.1 % Zn, 20.39 g/t Ag & 10071 ppm Cu
60.4
61.7
1.30
2,120
0.28
0.28
9.98
Ø
22.1
13,000
ß
61.7
62.9
1.25
2,330
0.33
0.33
7.58
Ø
25.3
12,300
ß
62.9
64.6
1.69
1,030
0.13
0.13
1.16
Ø
5.9
541
64.6
66.1
1.55
1,060
0.14
0.14
1.04
Ø
4.2
693
66.1
70.7
4.57
-
-
-
-
-
-
no recovery
70.7
72.2
1.53
840
0.13
0.13
0.47
7.6
685
72.2
74.1
1.83
-
-
-
-
-
-
no recovery
74.1
75.3
1.22
2,420
0.36
0.36
3.10
Ø
53.2
1,955
8.84m @ 0.29% WO3, 0.69 % Zn, 10.6 g/t Ag & 796 ppm Cu
75.3
76.9
1.61
1,750
0.23
0.23
0.50
10.2
823
76.9
78.3
1.43
1,510
0.20
0.20
0.67
3.0
1,320
78.3
79.9
1.61
1,910
0.36
0.36
0.13
1.5
475
79.9
81.4
1.44
2,250
0.45
0.45
0.11
1.6
327
81.4
82.9
1.53
1,190
0.16
0.16
0.12
2.2
131
PM25-044
84.4
85.7
1.27
870
0.12
0.12
0.04
0.3
284
7.16m @ 0.42% WO3, 0.02 % Zn, 0.45 g/t Ag & 254 ppm Cu
85.7
87.2
1.50
5,310
1.09
1.09
0.01
0.5
250
87.2
88.8
1.55
1,780
0.25
0.25
0.01
0.7
244
88.8
90.3
1.50
2,360
0.32
0.32
0.02
0.3
284
90.3
91.6
1.34
1,730
0.24
0.24
0.03
0.5
208
PM25-044
104.9
106.5
1.57
2,970
0.42
0.42
0.06
0.8
153
14.12m @ 0.34% WO3, 0.48 % Zn, 5.61 g/t Ag & 1671 ppm Cu
106.5
108.0
1.54
3,110
0.43
0.43
0.03
0.3
146
108.0
109.5
1.49
2,630
0.45
0.45
0.07
6.7
917
109.5
111.3
1.82
820
0.12
0.12
0.04
4.2
422
111.3
112.5
1.14
1,690
0.23
0.23
0.06
6.1
428
112.5
113.5
1.08
950
0.13
0.13
0.16
3.8
389
113.5
114.9
1.37
2,720
0.38
0.38
0.12
1.6
413
114.9
116.4
1.52
820
0.12
0.12
0.04
1.9
191
116.4
118.0
1.53
2,920
0.40
0.40
3.26
Ø
15.8
6,240
118.0
119.0
1.06
5,590
0.78
0.78
0.97
18.5
9,140
PM25-045
63.1
64.6
1.53
1,770
0.23
0.23
0.06
0.8
61
5.79m @ 0.23% WO3, 2.18 % Zn, 14.15 g/t Ag & 1686 ppm Cu
64.6
66.8
2.13
1,490
0.31
0.31
2.73
Ø
27.4
2,720
66.8
68.9
2.13
1,150
0.16
0.16
3.15
Ø
10.5
1,820
68.9
72.2
3.36
-
-
-
-
-
-
no recovery
72.2
76.4
4.11
3,660
0.51
0.51
4.56
Ø
61.8
4,260
8.23m @ 0.6% WO3, 3.02 % Zn, 67.72 g/t Ag & 4643 ppm Cu
33.93m @ 0.31% WO3, 1.31 % Zn, 28.16 g/t Ag & 1572 ppm Cu
76.4
79.0
2.64
4,420
0.80
0.80
1.37
Ø
102.0
?
5,750
79.0
80.5
1.48
3,090
0.51
0.51
1.69
Ø
23.0
3,730
80.5
81.7
1.19
2,400
0.33
0.33
0.61
6.6
1,395
81.7
83.1
1.40
2,150
0.29
0.29
1.08
Ø
2.6
741
83.1
84.4
1.37
1,500
0.20
0.20
2.33
Ø
7.5
2,100
84.4
86.0
1.57
2,470
0.33
0.33
0.90
212.0
?
242
86.0
87.5
1.48
1,850
0.24
0.24
3.66
Ø
9.1
3,010
87.5
89.0
1.52
1,600
0.22
0.22
1.76
Ø
2.4
419
89.0
90.5
1.53
1,690
0.22
0.22
2.01
Ø
7.7
367
90.5
92.0
1.47
2,420
0.32
0.32
0.25
0.8
320
92.0
93.6
1.57
2,820
0.38
0.38
0.08
1.0
229
93.6
95.1
1.50
2,320
0.32
0.32
0.19
1.0
309
95.1
96.6
1.55
620
-
0.08
?
0.05
0.6
81
96.6
98.1
1.50
1,420
0.19
0.19
0.04
0.3
95
98.1
99.7
1.55
560
-
0.07
?
0.02
0.8
176
99.7
101.4
1.75
700
-
0.09
?
0.02
0.8
307
101.4
103.2
1.75
940
0.13
0.13
0.05
0.3
167
103.2
104.7
1.50
1,920
0.26
0.26
0.12
1.1
218
104.7
106.2
1.50
840
0.12
0.12
0.26
2.8
345
PM25-046
55.2
56.7
1.53
1,510
0.20
0.20
0.81
18.8
3,560
4.73m @ 0.24% WO3, 0.87 % Zn, 9.53 g/t Ag & 1910 ppm Cu
13.11m @ 0.14% WO3, 0.56 % Zn, 6.37 g/t Ag & 1334 ppm Cu
56.7
57.6
0.90
2,550
0.36
0.36
1.43
Ø
9.1
3,180
57.6
58.4
0.77
620
-
0.08
?
0.91
5.8
627
58.4
59.9
1.53
2,110
0.29
0.29
0.59
2.4
160
59.9
61.4
1.50
130
-
0.02
?
0.17
0.8
90
61.4
62.9
1.50
200
-
0.03
?
0.11
0.9
161
62.9
64.1
1.20
1,350
0.18
0.18
1.36
Ø
6.7
827
64.1
65.4
1.30
20
-
0.00
?
0.08
0.7
92
65.4
66.9
1.50
1,340
0.18
0.18
0.22
5.9
604
66.9
68.3
1.38
770
0.11
0.11
0.55
13.1
4,390
PM25-047
74.5
76.0
1.50
3,750
0.49
0.49
0.02
2.7
160
45.65m @ 0.24% WO3, 0.07 % Zn, 15.62 g/t Ag & 144 ppm Cu
(Includes up to 1.37m core loss around 115.67m downhole)
76.0
77.5
1.50
2,840
0.36
0.36
0.03
1.6
90
77.5
79.0
1.50
3,470
0.48
0.48
0.02
2.3
65
79.0
80.5
1.48
1,530
0.20
0.20
0.04
2.7
60
80.5
82.0
1.50
3,850
0.53
0.53
0.02
2.1
52
82.0
83.5
1.50
3,370
0.46
0.46
0.01
1.1
46
83.5
85.0
1.50
1,650
0.22
0.22
0.02
0.3
36
85.0
86.1
1.08
530
-
0.07
?
0.03
0.3
49
86.1
87.8
1.69
350
-
0.04
?
0.13
14.3
263
87.8
88.5
0.71
1,080
-
0.14
?
0.02
1.3
44
88.5
89.8
1.32
610
-
0.08
?
0.13
31.4
153
89.8
91.3
1.50
1,280
-
0.16
?
0.04
0.9
107
91.3
92.6
1.30
2,940
0.38
0.38
0.20
35.7
264
92.6
93.7
1.10
1,360
-
0.17
?
0.09
46.1
101
93.7
95.8
2.10
1,830
0.29
0.29
0.31
107.0
?
163
95.8
97.3
1.50
1,690
0.22
0.22
0.09
34.9
72
97.3
98.8
1.50
1,950
0.35
0.35
0.38
79.8
199
98.8
100.3
1.50
140
-
0.02
?
0.05
3.7
50
100.3
101.6
1.30
2,480
0.34
0.34
0.01
0.3
14
101.6
102.5
0.90
210
-
0.03
?
0.03
1.3
72
102.5
104.0
1.50
140
-
0.02
?
0.01
0.3
59
104.0
105.5
1.50
50
-
0.01
?
0.01
0.8
372
105.5
106.8
1.27
840
0.12
0.12
0.02
1.5
874
106.8
108.4
1.61
970
0.13
0.13
0.04
2.7
164
108.4
109.7
1.32
280
-
0.04
?
0.01
0.3
109
109.7
111.2
1.50
2,540
0.45
0.45
0.01
0.3
217
111.2
112.1
0.92
2,190
0.44
0.44
0.02
0.9
90
112.1
113.6
1.50
2,640
0.34
0.34
0.14
52.5
50
113.6
115.1
1.50
3,060
0.40
0.40
0.01
0.5
130
115.1
115.7
0.55
1,490
-
0.19
?
0.02
0.3
85
117.0
118.5
1.50
2,940
0.39
0.39
0.02
7.3
65
118.5
120.0
1.50
700
-
0.09
?
0.06
12.4
201
120.0
121.5
1.50
1,580
0.20
0.20
0.05
4.1
178
PM25-048
157.6
159.1
1.50
2,790
0.74
0.74
0.67
337.0
?
79
180.4
182.0
1.55
2,090
0.29
0.29
1.33
Ø
11.7
106
12.19m @ 0.4% WO3, 1.14 % Zn, 60.31 g/t Ag & 787 ppm Cu
182.0
182.8
0.80
2,400
0.30
0.30
1.89
Ø
3.5
261
182.8
183.7
0.97
4,190
1.06
1.06
2.16
Ø
9.0
4,880
183.7
185.2
1.50
1,360
0.19
0.19
0.13
0.3
139
185.2
186.7
1.50
2,830
0.37
0.37
1.56
Ø
88.1
706
186.7
188.2
1.50
4,130
0.57
0.57
1.91
Ø
4.5
1,690
188.2
189.8
1.55
250
-
0.03
?
0.23
6.0
47
189.8
191.1
1.32
1,600
0.21
0.21
1.12
Ø
39.0
377
PM25-050
167.0
168.0
1.00
810
0.11
0.11
0.02
1.1
89
7.65m @ 0.28% WO3, 0.03 % Zn, 3.62 g/t Ag & 154 ppm Cu
168.0
168.9
0.90
3,000
0.40
0.40
0.02
1.9
477
168.9
170.2
1.25
3,060
0.42
0.42
0.02
3.8
461
170.2
170.8
0.65
560
-
0.07
?
0.01
2.8
37
170.8
172.3
1.48
2,620
0.34
0.34
0.02
0.3
15
172.3
173.6
1.27
1,760
0.23
0.23
0.02
0.5
6
173.6
174.7
1.10
2,100
0.28
0.28
0.08
15.7
30
PM25-050
188.1
189.5
1.44
3,360
0.45
0.45
0.02
2.7
57
5.94m @ 0.26% WO3, 0.06 % Zn, 4.25 g/t Ag & 159 ppm Cu
189.5
191.1
1.61
680
-
0.09
?
0.15
8.6
108
191.1
192.5
1.39
2,520
0.35
0.35
0.06
4.1
329
192.5
194.0
1.50
1,530
0.20
0.20
0.02
1.2
154
PM25-051
127.1
128.6
1.53
1,770
0.24
0.24
0.01
0.3
26
24.39m @ 0.19% WO3, 0.03 % Zn, 2.88 g/t Ag & 49 ppm Cu
128.6
130.2
1.52
980
-
0.12
?
0.00
0.3
49
130.2
131.4
1.22
2,510
0.35
0.35
0.00
0.3
18
131.4
132.6
1.27
440
-
0.06
?
0.02
0.3
24
132.6
134.1
1.50
1,670
0.22
0.22
0.08
1.7
37
134.1
135.6
1.50
550
-
0.07
?
0.12
30.2
114
135.6
137.3
1.67
30
-
0.00
?
0.02
1.8
219
137.3
138.8
1.46
180
-
0.02
?
0.05
3.2
28
138.8
140.1
1.28
1,250
0.17
0.17
0.01
1.3
39
140.1
141.2
1.17
1,920
0.25
0.25
0.02
2.5
34
141.2
142.4
1.20
560
-
0.07
?
0.03
1.8
57
142.4
144.1
1.63
590
-
0.07
?
0.02
1.7
37
144.1
145.7
1.64
30
-
0.00
?
0.01
0.3
16
145.7
147.2
1.50
4,460
0.59
0.59
0.01
0.3
27
147.2
148.4
1.25
2,290
0.41
0.41
0.02
1.8
36
148.4
150.0
1.52
2,960
0.40
0.40
0.01
0.3
33
150.0
151.5
1.53
1,400
0.19
0.19
0.01
0.3
12
Table 2 notes: Summary of certificated assay results provided by accredited laboratory ALS USA Inc
Analytical methods utilised: ME-ICP61 for all samples, with ME-ICP61 overlimit samples also analysed using Ore Grade packages Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62, and W-XRF15c for high-grade tungsten.
ppm: parts per million, 10,000 ppm = 1%
a: ALS method ME-ICP61;
b: WO3 % from method ME-XRF15c
c: ALS method Zn-OG62
?: denotesWO3 % calculated using W ppm (ME-ICP61) calculated as W % multiplied by 1.2611
F: denotes Zn % from overlimit methodZn-OG62
ßdenotes Cu % from overlimit method Cu-OG62
? denotes Ag g/t from overlimit method Ag-OG62
Table 3: Summary of Calculated Metal Equivalents for Significant Diamond Drillhole Assay Results1
Hole ID
Down hole (m)
Metal Equivalents
From
To
Interval
CuEq (%)
WO3EQ (%)
PM25-041
50.9
61.3
10.4
1.03
0.30
PM25-042
57
63.1
6.1
1.04
0.30
69.1
78
8.9
1.28
0.37
69.1
81
11.9
1.15
0.33
PM25-043
47.55
51.8
4.25
1.12
0.32
54.77
56.6
1.83
1.07
0.31
59.4
62.9
3.5
4.33
1.26
44.51
66.14
21.63
1.49
0.43
74.07
82.91
8.84
1.41
0.41
PM25-044
84.43
91.59
7.16
1.47
0.43
104.9
119.02
14.12
1.54
0.45
PM25-045
63.09
68.88
5.79
1.78
0.51
72.24
80.47
8.23
4.26
1.23
72.24
106.17
33.93
1.96
0.57
PM25-046
55.17
59.9
4.73
1.39
0.40
55.17
68.28
13.11
0.86
0.25
PM25-047
75.89
121.54
45.65
1.07
0.31
PM25-048
157.6
159.1
1.5
6.98
2.03
PM25-048
180.42
191.11
10.69
1.91
0.55
PM25-050
167
174.65
7.65
1.04
0.30
188.06
194
5.94
1.00
0.29
PM25-050
127.1
151.49
24.39
0.69
0.20
Basket Prices (as of 5 August 2025)
Tungsten (WO3) Price ($/MTU)
485.0
Silver Price ($/Oz)
37.39
Zinc Price ($/lb)
1.2412
Copper Price ($/lb)
4.340
Cautionary note: The metal equivalent calculations do not consider any metallurgical factors and assume 100% recovery and 100% payability of all metals, as a result the stated equivalents are provided for illustrative purposes only.
COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT
The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.
Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.
For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:
Guardian Metal Resources plc
Oliver Friesen (CEO)
Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll
Tel: +44 20 7213 0880
Shard Capital Partners LLP
Lead Broker
Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000
