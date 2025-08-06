Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Pilot Mountain - Significant Drilling Results

Desert Scheelite: Further High-Grade Tungsten, Copper, Silver & Zinc

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce further drillhole assay results from the Company's ongoing drilling campaign at its 100% owned Pilot Mountain tungsten Project ("Pilot Mountain" or the "Project") located in Nevada, USA.

Laboratory assay results from drill core samples have been received from the final batch of drillholes at the Desert Scheelite zone covering PM25-41 to PM25-052 (Figure 1, Table 1) with results confirming further significant high-grade tungsten mineralisation over significant widths (Table 2).

To date, a total of 82 drillholes have completed, with 61 drillholes at Desert Scheelite, including 49 resource holes, 7 geotechnical holes and 5 metallurgical holes. At the Garnet Zone all 20 planned resource drillholes have previously been completed and at Porphyry South a single drillhole has been completed to date.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"We are very pleased to now have all of the results in hand from the Desert Scheelite resource drilling, marking another important step toward our goal of delivering Mined in America tungsten to the United States market. Once again, this latest batch of assays has confirmed zones of high-grade tungsten, copper, silver and zinc, with numerous holes returning significant widths of tungsten mineralisation.

"We now eagerly await initial results from our inaugural Garnet Zone drilling and look forward to commencing drilling at Tempiute in the coming weeks. With multiple rigs soon to be mobilised across our Nevada based co-flagship tungsten projects, Guardian Metal is entering one of its most active and potentially value-accretive periods in the Company's history, with significant news flow expected over the coming months."

HIGHLIGHTS

Of significance within this particular batch of results is the mineralised widths (>0.10% WO3) encountered throughout several holes as well as the intersection of multiple broad mineralised intervals.

These include a mineralised 21.6 m interval in PM25-043, a 33.9 m interval in PM25-045, a 45.7 m interval in PM25-047 and a 24.4 m interval in PM25-051 as well as multiple others throughout the holes reported herein. It is worth noting that the intersections in holes PM25-042, PM25-043 and PM25-045 could be significantly wider accounting for four sample intervals with no core recovery.

High-grade individual assay results up to 1.09% W03, 9.98% zinc (Zn), 337ppm silver (Ag), and 1.3% copper (Cu) with select highlight interval of 8.23m of 1.23 % WO3Eq or 4.26 % CuEq from PM25-045 nested within a broader 33.9m continuously mineralised interval from that drillhole.

Initial Garnet Zone drilling analytical results are expected imminently with inaugural results released to the market in the coming weeks.

Several samples from the Company's newly staked 'Pilot North Project' are now in the laboratory with results expected in the coming weeks.

DRILLHOLE INTERSECTIONS

Drillhole PM25-041 highlight downhole intersections: 10.4 m @ 0.28% WO3 from 50.9 m - 61.3 m (10.4 m @ 0.30 % WO3Eq or 1.03 % CuEq )*, including 3 m @ 0.43% WO3 from 50.9 m - 53.9 m, and 1.3 m @ 0.57% WO3 from 60.0 m - 61.3 m

Drillhole PM25-042 highlight downhole intersections: 6.1 m @ 0.29% WO3 from 57.0 m - 63.1 m (6.1 m @ 0.30 % WO3Eq or 1.04 % CuEq ), including 1.5 m @ 0.43% WO3 from 58.5 m - 60.0 m 11.9m @ 0.27% WO3, 0.32 % Zn, 4.35 g/t Ag & 628 ppm Cu from 69.1 m - 81.0 m (11.9 m @ 0.33 % WO3Eq or 1.15 % CuEq ), including 1.5 m @ 0.41% WO3 from 75.0 m - 76.5 m

Drillhole PM25-043 highlight downhole intersections: 21.6 m @ 0.20% WO3, 1.82% Zn, 5.19 g/t Au & 2016 ppm Cu from 44.5 m - 66.1 m (21.6 m @ 0.43 %WO3Eq or 1.49 % CuEq ), including: 4.3 m @ 0.32% WO3 from 47.6 m - 51.8 m; 1.8 m @ 0.29% WO3 from 54.8 m - 56.6 m 8.8 m @ 0.29% WO3, 0.69% Zn, 10.60 g/t Ag & 796 ppm Cu from 74.1 m - 82.9 m (8.8 m @ 0.41 % WO3Eq or 1.41 % CuEq )

Drillhole PM25-044 highlight downhole intersections: 7.2 m @ 0.42% WO3 from 84.4 m - 91.6 m (7.16 m @ 0.43 %WO3Eq or 1.47 % CuEq ) 14.1 m @ 0.34% WO3, 0.48% Zn, 5.61 g/t Ag & 1671 ppm Cu from 104.9 m - 119.0 m (14.12 m @ 0.45 %WO3Eq or 1.54 % CuEq )

Drillhole PM25-045 highlight downhole intersections: 5.8m @ 0.23% WO3, 2.18% Zn, 14.15 g/t Ag & 1686 ppm Cu from 63.1 m - 68.9 m (5.79 m @ 0.51 %WO3Eq or 1.78 % CuEq ) 33.9 m @ 0.31% WO3, 1.31% Zn, 28.16 g/t Ag & 1572 ppm Cu from 72.2 m - 106.2 (33.93 m @ 0.57 %WO3Eq or 1.96 % CuEq ) including 8.2 m @ 0.60 % WO3, 3.02% Zn, 67.72 g/t Ag & 4643 ppm Cu from 72.2 m - 80.5 m (8.23 m @ 1.23 % WO3Eq or 4.26 % CuEq )

Drillhole PM25-046 highlight downhole intersections: 13.1 m @ 0.14% WO3, 0.56% Zn, 6.37g/t Ag & 1334 ppm Cu from 55.2 m - 68.3 m (13.11 m @ 0.25 %WO3Eq or 0.86 % CuEq ), including: 4.7 m @ 0.24% WO3, 0.87% Zn, 9.53g/t Ag & 1910 ppm Cu from 55.2 m - 59.9 m (4.73 m @ 0.40 % WO3Eq or 1.39 % CuEq )

Drillhole PM25-047 highlight downhole intersections: 45.7 m @ 0.24% WO3 & 15.30 g/t Ag from 74.5 m - 121.5 m (45.65 m @ 0.31 %WO3Eq or 1.07 % CuEq )**

Drillhole PM25-048 highlight downhole intersections: 10.7 m @ 0.35% WO3, 1.20% Zn & 21.49 g/t Ag from 180.4 m - 191.1 m (12.19 m @ 0.73 %WO3Eq or 2.53 % CuEq ) 1.5 m @ 0.74% WO3 & 337.0 g/t Ag from 157.6 m - 159.1 m (1.5 m @ 2.03 % WO3Eq or 6.98 % CuEq)

Drillhole PM25-050 highlight downhole intersections: 7.7 m @ 0.28% WO3 from 167.0 m - 174.7 m (7.65 m @ 0.30 %WO3Eq or 1.04 % CuEq ) 5.9 m @ 0.26% WO3 from 188.1 m - 194.0 m (5.94 m @ 0.29 %WO3Eq or 1.00 % CuEq )

Drillhole PM25-051 highlight downhole intersections: 24.4 m @ 0.19% WO3 and 2.88g/t Ag from 127.1 m - 151.5 m (24.39 m @ 0.20 %WO3Eq or 0.69 % CuEq )



*Metal Equivalents: Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") and W03 Equivalent ("WO3Eq") are calculated using a tungsten price of US $485/MTU, a zinc price of US$1.241/lb, a copper price of US$4.34/lb and a silver price of US$37.39/Oz (see Table 3).

** Includes up to 1.37m core loss around 115.67m downhole.

Cautionary note: The metal equivalent calculations do not consider any metallurgical factors and assume 100% recovery and 100% payability of all metals, as a result the stated equivalents are provided for illustrative purposes only.

I

Figure 1. 2024-25 drillhole map showing the location of all holes drilled to date (excluding Garnet Zone).

RESULTS

Table 1: Drillhole collar table (this RNS)

Hole ID Zone Easting* Northing* Azimuth (deg.) Dip (deg.) Down hole depth (m) PM25-041 Desert Scheelite 424047.09 4248326.18 179.28 -49.61 86.00 PM25-042 Desert Scheelite 424066.04 4248326.55 177.62 -48.8 94.34 PM25-043 Desert Scheelite 424096.28 4248326.06 179.17 -49.48 99.67 PM25-044 Desert Scheelite 424095.36 4248345.86 176.26 -61.27 145.39 PM25-045 Desert Scheelite 424123.22 4248336.47 181.59 -44.25 124.97 PM25-046 Desert Scheelite 424220.96 4248324.66 179.33 -63.83 80.62 PM25-047 Desert Scheelite 423883.57 4248298.74 184.38 -54.92 163.68 PM25-048 Desert Scheelite 423793.49 4248306.58 179.42 -62.42 210.62 PM25-050 Desert Scheelite 423835.16 4248335.13 179.79 -64.63 213.36 PM25-051 Desert Scheelite 423833.96 4248337.35 182.86 -43.51 185.62 PM25-052 Desert Scheelite 423794.59 4248306.12 178.91 -43.65 171.45

Table 1 notes: All holes HQ core diameter. *UTM WGS84 Zone 11N

Table 2: Significant Diamond Drillhole Assay Results1

Drill Hole ID Downhole Depth (m) Interval (m) W WO3 WO3 Zn Ag Cu Intersection Composites From To (ppm) a XRF15C(%) b (%) c (%) d (g/t) a (ppm) a (weighted averages) PM25-041 50.9 53.9 3.00 2,640 0.43 0.43 0.09 1.3 147 10.4m @ 0.28% WO3, 0.1 % Zn, 1.07 g/t Ag & 170 ppm Cu 53.9 57.0 3.10 570 - 0.07 ? 0.06 0.5 224 57.0 58.5 1.50 2,400 0.34 0.34 0.09 1.5 108 58.5 60.0 1.50 860 0.12 0.12 0.20 1.5 197 60.0 61.3 1.30 3,740 0.57 0.57 0.08 0.9 137 PM25-042 53.5 56.4 2.90 2,410 0.32 0.32 0.10 0.6 806 56.4 57.0 0.60 - - - - - - no recovery 57.0 58.5 1.50 1,570 0.21 0.21 0.08 0.8 137 6.1m @ 0.29% WO3, 0.1 % Zn, 1.32 g/t Ag & 133 ppm Cu 58.5 60.0 1.50 3,000 0.43 0.43 0.16 2.8 202 60.0 61.5 1.50 2,540 0.35 0.35 0.12 1.5 117 61.5 63.1 1.60 1,220 0.16 0.16 0.07 0.3 79 PM25-042 69.1 70.7 1.60 2,250 0.36 0.36 0.31 13.7 670 8.9m @ 0.31% WO3, 0.29 % Zn, 4.9 g/t Ag & 661 ppm Cu 11.9m @ 0.27% WO3, 0.32 % Zn, 4.35 g/t Ag & 628 ppm Cu 70.7 72.2 1.50 1,960 0.27 0.27 0.19 3.4 753 72.2 73.6 1.40 2,330 0.35 0.35 0.13 1.5 422 73.6 75.0 1.40 2,160 0.28 0.28 0.40 1.9 707 75.0 76.5 1.50 2,670 0.41 0.41 0.21 2.9 534 76.5 78.0 1.50 1,510 0.19 0.19 0.47 5.0 864 78.0 79.5 1.50 1,290 0.18 0.18 0.46 3.9 691 79.5 81.0 1.50 940 0.14 0.14 0.35 1.5 372 PM25-043 44.5 46.0 1.49 800 0.11 0.11 0.04 1.3 141 21.63m @ 0.2% WO3, 1.82 % Zn, 5.19 g/t Ag & 2016 ppm Cu 46.0 47.6 1.55 1,080 0.15 0.15 0.05 2.0 123 47.6 49.0 1.45 2,470 0.33 0.33 0.05 0.6 115 4.25m @ 0.32% WO3, 0.04 % Zn, 0.48 g/t Ag & 113 ppm Cu 49.0 50.3 1.30 2,530 0.40 0.40 0.04 0.6 114 50.3 51.8 1.50 1,770 0.23 0.23 0.04 0.3 109 51.8 53.3 1.50 660 - 0.08 ? 0.04 0.3 72 53.3 54.8 1.47 480 - 0.06 ? 0.09 1.2 404 54.8 55.2 0.40 1,820 0.31 0.31 0.22 6.3 405 1.83m @ 0.29% WO3, 0.08 % Zn, 1.57 g/t Ag & 122 ppm Cu 55.2 56.6 1.43 2,260 0.29 0.29 0.04 0.3 43 56.6 58.0 1.40 1,310 0.17 0.17 4.41 Ø 5.9 2,060 58.0 59.4 1.40 1,100 0.14 0.14 3.00 Ø 2.9 1,205 59.4 60.4 0.95 2,160 0.29 0.29 2.51 Ø 11.6 3,130 3.5m @ 0.3% WO3, 7.1 % Zn, 20.39 g/t Ag & 10071 ppm Cu 60.4 61.7 1.30 2,120 0.28 0.28 9.98 Ø 22.1 13,000 ß 61.7 62.9 1.25 2,330 0.33 0.33 7.58 Ø 25.3 12,300 ß 62.9 64.6 1.69 1,030 0.13 0.13 1.16 Ø 5.9 541 64.6 66.1 1.55 1,060 0.14 0.14 1.04 Ø 4.2 693 66.1 70.7 4.57 - - - - - - no recovery 70.7 72.2 1.53 840 0.13 0.13 0.47 7.6 685 72.2 74.1 1.83 - - - - - - no recovery 74.1 75.3 1.22 2,420 0.36 0.36 3.10 Ø 53.2 1,955 8.84m @ 0.29% WO3, 0.69 % Zn, 10.6 g/t Ag & 796 ppm Cu 75.3 76.9 1.61 1,750 0.23 0.23 0.50 10.2 823 76.9 78.3 1.43 1,510 0.20 0.20 0.67 3.0 1,320 78.3 79.9 1.61 1,910 0.36 0.36 0.13 1.5 475 79.9 81.4 1.44 2,250 0.45 0.45 0.11 1.6 327 81.4 82.9 1.53 1,190 0.16 0.16 0.12 2.2 131 PM25-044 84.4 85.7 1.27 870 0.12 0.12 0.04 0.3 284 7.16m @ 0.42% WO3, 0.02 % Zn, 0.45 g/t Ag & 254 ppm Cu 85.7 87.2 1.50 5,310 1.09 1.09 0.01 0.5 250 87.2 88.8 1.55 1,780 0.25 0.25 0.01 0.7 244 88.8 90.3 1.50 2,360 0.32 0.32 0.02 0.3 284 90.3 91.6 1.34 1,730 0.24 0.24 0.03 0.5 208 PM25-044 104.9 106.5 1.57 2,970 0.42 0.42 0.06 0.8 153 14.12m @ 0.34% WO3, 0.48 % Zn, 5.61 g/t Ag & 1671 ppm Cu 106.5 108.0 1.54 3,110 0.43 0.43 0.03 0.3 146 108.0 109.5 1.49 2,630 0.45 0.45 0.07 6.7 917 109.5 111.3 1.82 820 0.12 0.12 0.04 4.2 422 111.3 112.5 1.14 1,690 0.23 0.23 0.06 6.1 428 112.5 113.5 1.08 950 0.13 0.13 0.16 3.8 389 113.5 114.9 1.37 2,720 0.38 0.38 0.12 1.6 413 114.9 116.4 1.52 820 0.12 0.12 0.04 1.9 191 116.4 118.0 1.53 2,920 0.40 0.40 3.26 Ø 15.8 6,240 118.0 119.0 1.06 5,590 0.78 0.78 0.97 18.5 9,140 PM25-045 63.1 64.6 1.53 1,770 0.23 0.23 0.06 0.8 61 5.79m @ 0.23% WO3, 2.18 % Zn, 14.15 g/t Ag & 1686 ppm Cu 64.6 66.8 2.13 1,490 0.31 0.31 2.73 Ø 27.4 2,720 66.8 68.9 2.13 1,150 0.16 0.16 3.15 Ø 10.5 1,820 68.9 72.2 3.36 - - - - - - no recovery 72.2 76.4 4.11 3,660 0.51 0.51 4.56 Ø 61.8 4,260 8.23m @ 0.6% WO3, 3.02 % Zn, 67.72 g/t Ag & 4643 ppm Cu 33.93m @ 0.31% WO3, 1.31 % Zn, 28.16 g/t Ag & 1572 ppm Cu 76.4 79.0 2.64 4,420 0.80 0.80 1.37 Ø 102.0 ? 5,750 79.0 80.5 1.48 3,090 0.51 0.51 1.69 Ø 23.0 3,730 80.5 81.7 1.19 2,400 0.33 0.33 0.61 6.6 1,395 81.7 83.1 1.40 2,150 0.29 0.29 1.08 Ø 2.6 741 83.1 84.4 1.37 1,500 0.20 0.20 2.33 Ø 7.5 2,100 84.4 86.0 1.57 2,470 0.33 0.33 0.90 212.0 ? 242 86.0 87.5 1.48 1,850 0.24 0.24 3.66 Ø 9.1 3,010 87.5 89.0 1.52 1,600 0.22 0.22 1.76 Ø 2.4 419 89.0 90.5 1.53 1,690 0.22 0.22 2.01 Ø 7.7 367 90.5 92.0 1.47 2,420 0.32 0.32 0.25 0.8 320 92.0 93.6 1.57 2,820 0.38 0.38 0.08 1.0 229 93.6 95.1 1.50 2,320 0.32 0.32 0.19 1.0 309 95.1 96.6 1.55 620 - 0.08 ? 0.05 0.6 81 96.6 98.1 1.50 1,420 0.19 0.19 0.04 0.3 95 98.1 99.7 1.55 560 - 0.07 ? 0.02 0.8 176 99.7 101.4 1.75 700 - 0.09 ? 0.02 0.8 307 101.4 103.2 1.75 940 0.13 0.13 0.05 0.3 167 103.2 104.7 1.50 1,920 0.26 0.26 0.12 1.1 218 104.7 106.2 1.50 840 0.12 0.12 0.26 2.8 345 PM25-046 55.2 56.7 1.53 1,510 0.20 0.20 0.81 18.8 3,560 4.73m @ 0.24% WO3, 0.87 % Zn, 9.53 g/t Ag & 1910 ppm Cu 13.11m @ 0.14% WO3, 0.56 % Zn, 6.37 g/t Ag & 1334 ppm Cu 56.7 57.6 0.90 2,550 0.36 0.36 1.43 Ø 9.1 3,180 57.6 58.4 0.77 620 - 0.08 ? 0.91 5.8 627 58.4 59.9 1.53 2,110 0.29 0.29 0.59 2.4 160 59.9 61.4 1.50 130 - 0.02 ? 0.17 0.8 90 61.4 62.9 1.50 200 - 0.03 ? 0.11 0.9 161 62.9 64.1 1.20 1,350 0.18 0.18 1.36 Ø 6.7 827 64.1 65.4 1.30 20 - 0.00 ? 0.08 0.7 92 65.4 66.9 1.50 1,340 0.18 0.18 0.22 5.9 604 66.9 68.3 1.38 770 0.11 0.11 0.55 13.1 4,390 PM25-047 74.5 76.0 1.50 3,750 0.49 0.49 0.02 2.7 160 45.65m @ 0.24% WO3, 0.07 % Zn, 15.62 g/t Ag & 144 ppm Cu (Includes up to 1.37m core loss around 115.67m downhole) 76.0 77.5 1.50 2,840 0.36 0.36 0.03 1.6 90 77.5 79.0 1.50 3,470 0.48 0.48 0.02 2.3 65 79.0 80.5 1.48 1,530 0.20 0.20 0.04 2.7 60 80.5 82.0 1.50 3,850 0.53 0.53 0.02 2.1 52 82.0 83.5 1.50 3,370 0.46 0.46 0.01 1.1 46 83.5 85.0 1.50 1,650 0.22 0.22 0.02 0.3 36 85.0 86.1 1.08 530 - 0.07 ? 0.03 0.3 49 86.1 87.8 1.69 350 - 0.04 ? 0.13 14.3 263 87.8 88.5 0.71 1,080 - 0.14 ? 0.02 1.3 44 88.5 89.8 1.32 610 - 0.08 ? 0.13 31.4 153 89.8 91.3 1.50 1,280 - 0.16 ? 0.04 0.9 107 91.3 92.6 1.30 2,940 0.38 0.38 0.20 35.7 264 92.6 93.7 1.10 1,360 - 0.17 ? 0.09 46.1 101 93.7 95.8 2.10 1,830 0.29 0.29 0.31 107.0 ? 163 95.8 97.3 1.50 1,690 0.22 0.22 0.09 34.9 72 97.3 98.8 1.50 1,950 0.35 0.35 0.38 79.8 199 98.8 100.3 1.50 140 - 0.02 ? 0.05 3.7 50 100.3 101.6 1.30 2,480 0.34 0.34 0.01 0.3 14 101.6 102.5 0.90 210 - 0.03 ? 0.03 1.3 72 102.5 104.0 1.50 140 - 0.02 ? 0.01 0.3 59 104.0 105.5 1.50 50 - 0.01 ? 0.01 0.8 372 105.5 106.8 1.27 840 0.12 0.12 0.02 1.5 874 106.8 108.4 1.61 970 0.13 0.13 0.04 2.7 164 108.4 109.7 1.32 280 - 0.04 ? 0.01 0.3 109 109.7 111.2 1.50 2,540 0.45 0.45 0.01 0.3 217 111.2 112.1 0.92 2,190 0.44 0.44 0.02 0.9 90 112.1 113.6 1.50 2,640 0.34 0.34 0.14 52.5 50 113.6 115.1 1.50 3,060 0.40 0.40 0.01 0.5 130 115.1 115.7 0.55 1,490 - 0.19 ? 0.02 0.3 85 117.0 118.5 1.50 2,940 0.39 0.39 0.02 7.3 65 118.5 120.0 1.50 700 - 0.09 ? 0.06 12.4 201 120.0 121.5 1.50 1,580 0.20 0.20 0.05 4.1 178 PM25-048 157.6 159.1 1.50 2,790 0.74 0.74 0.67 337.0 ? 79 180.4 182.0 1.55 2,090 0.29 0.29 1.33 Ø 11.7 106 12.19m @ 0.4% WO3, 1.14 % Zn, 60.31 g/t Ag & 787 ppm Cu 182.0 182.8 0.80 2,400 0.30 0.30 1.89 Ø 3.5 261 182.8 183.7 0.97 4,190 1.06 1.06 2.16 Ø 9.0 4,880 183.7 185.2 1.50 1,360 0.19 0.19 0.13 0.3 139 185.2 186.7 1.50 2,830 0.37 0.37 1.56 Ø 88.1 706 186.7 188.2 1.50 4,130 0.57 0.57 1.91 Ø 4.5 1,690 188.2 189.8 1.55 250 - 0.03 ? 0.23 6.0 47 189.8 191.1 1.32 1,600 0.21 0.21 1.12 Ø 39.0 377 PM25-050 167.0 168.0 1.00 810 0.11 0.11 0.02 1.1 89 7.65m @ 0.28% WO3, 0.03 % Zn, 3.62 g/t Ag & 154 ppm Cu 168.0 168.9 0.90 3,000 0.40 0.40 0.02 1.9 477 168.9 170.2 1.25 3,060 0.42 0.42 0.02 3.8 461 170.2 170.8 0.65 560 - 0.07 ? 0.01 2.8 37 170.8 172.3 1.48 2,620 0.34 0.34 0.02 0.3 15 172.3 173.6 1.27 1,760 0.23 0.23 0.02 0.5 6 173.6 174.7 1.10 2,100 0.28 0.28 0.08 15.7 30 PM25-050 188.1 189.5 1.44 3,360 0.45 0.45 0.02 2.7 57 5.94m @ 0.26% WO3, 0.06 % Zn, 4.25 g/t Ag & 159 ppm Cu 189.5 191.1 1.61 680 - 0.09 ? 0.15 8.6 108 191.1 192.5 1.39 2,520 0.35 0.35 0.06 4.1 329 192.5 194.0 1.50 1,530 0.20 0.20 0.02 1.2 154 PM25-051 127.1 128.6 1.53 1,770 0.24 0.24 0.01 0.3 26 24.39m @ 0.19% WO3, 0.03 % Zn, 2.88 g/t Ag & 49 ppm Cu 128.6 130.2 1.52 980 - 0.12 ? 0.00 0.3 49 130.2 131.4 1.22 2,510 0.35 0.35 0.00 0.3 18 131.4 132.6 1.27 440 - 0.06 ? 0.02 0.3 24 132.6 134.1 1.50 1,670 0.22 0.22 0.08 1.7 37 134.1 135.6 1.50 550 - 0.07 ? 0.12 30.2 114 135.6 137.3 1.67 30 - 0.00 ? 0.02 1.8 219 137.3 138.8 1.46 180 - 0.02 ? 0.05 3.2 28 138.8 140.1 1.28 1,250 0.17 0.17 0.01 1.3 39 140.1 141.2 1.17 1,920 0.25 0.25 0.02 2.5 34 141.2 142.4 1.20 560 - 0.07 ? 0.03 1.8 57 142.4 144.1 1.63 590 - 0.07 ? 0.02 1.7 37 144.1 145.7 1.64 30 - 0.00 ? 0.01 0.3 16 145.7 147.2 1.50 4,460 0.59 0.59 0.01 0.3 27 147.2 148.4 1.25 2,290 0.41 0.41 0.02 1.8 36 148.4 150.0 1.52 2,960 0.40 0.40 0.01 0.3 33 150.0 151.5 1.53 1,400 0.19 0.19 0.01 0.3 12

Table 2 notes: Summary of certificated assay results provided by accredited laboratory ALS USA Inc

Analytical methods utilised: ME-ICP61 for all samples, with ME-ICP61 overlimit samples also analysed using Ore Grade packages Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62, and W-XRF15c for high-grade tungsten.

ppm: parts per million, 10,000 ppm = 1%

a: ALS method ME-ICP61;

b: WO3 % from method ME-XRF15c

c: ALS method Zn-OG62

?: denotesWO3 % calculated using W ppm (ME-ICP61) calculated as W % multiplied by 1.2611

F: denotes Zn % from overlimit methodZn-OG62

ßdenotes Cu % from overlimit method Cu-OG62

? denotes Ag g/t from overlimit method Ag-OG62

Table 3: Summary of Calculated Metal Equivalents for Significant Diamond Drillhole Assay Results1

Hole ID Down hole (m) Metal Equivalents From To Interval CuEq (%) WO3EQ (%) PM25-041 50.9 61.3 10.4 1.03 0.30 PM25-042 57 63.1 6.1 1.04 0.30 69.1 78 8.9 1.28 0.37 69.1 81 11.9 1.15 0.33 PM25-043 47.55 51.8 4.25 1.12 0.32 54.77 56.6 1.83 1.07 0.31 59.4 62.9 3.5 4.33 1.26 44.51 66.14 21.63 1.49 0.43 74.07 82.91 8.84 1.41 0.41 PM25-044 84.43 91.59 7.16 1.47 0.43 104.9 119.02 14.12 1.54 0.45 PM25-045 63.09 68.88 5.79 1.78 0.51 72.24 80.47 8.23 4.26 1.23 72.24 106.17 33.93 1.96 0.57 PM25-046 55.17 59.9 4.73 1.39 0.40 55.17 68.28 13.11 0.86 0.25 PM25-047 75.89 121.54 45.65 1.07 0.31 PM25-048 157.6 159.1 1.5 6.98 2.03 PM25-048 180.42 191.11 10.69 1.91 0.55 PM25-050 167 174.65 7.65 1.04 0.30 188.06 194 5.94 1.00 0.29 PM25-050 127.1 151.49 24.39 0.69 0.20 Basket Prices (as of 5 August 2025) Tungsten (WO3) Price ($/MTU) 485.0 Silver Price ($/Oz) 37.39 Zinc Price ($/lb) 1.2412 Copper Price ($/lb) 4.340 Cautionary note: The metal equivalent calculations do not consider any metallurgical factors and assume 100% recovery and 100% payability of all metals, as a result the stated equivalents are provided for illustrative purposes only.

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll Tel: +44 20 7213 0880 Shard Capital Partners LLP Lead Broker Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guardian-metal-resources-plc-announces-pilot-mountain-significant-drilling-result-1057135