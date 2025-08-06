EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc
/ Key word(s): Drilling Result
6 August 2025
Guardian Metal Resources plc
('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company')
Pilot Mountain - Significant Drilling Results
Desert Scheelite: Further High-Grade Tungsten, Copper, Silver & Zinc
Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET, OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce further drillhole assay results from the Company's ongoing drilling campaign at its 100% owned Pilot Mountain tungsten Project ("Pilot Mountain" or the "Project") located in Nevada, USA.
Laboratory assay results from drill core samples have been received from the final batch of drillholes at the Desert Scheelite zone covering PM25-41 to PM25-052 (Figure 1, Table 1) with results confirming further significant high-grade tungsten mineralisation over significant widths (Table 2).
To date, a total of 82 drillholes have completed, with 61 drillholes at Desert Scheelite, including 49 resource holes, 7 geotechnical holes and 5 metallurgical holes. At the Garnet Zone all 20 planned resource drillholes have previously been completed and at Porphyry South a single drillhole has been completed to date.
Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:
"We are very pleased to now have all of the results in hand from the Desert Scheelite resource drilling, marking another important step toward our goal of delivering Mined in America tungsten to the United States market. Once again, this latest batch of assays has confirmed zones of high-grade tungsten, copper, silver and zinc, with numerous holes returning significant widths of tungsten mineralisation.
"We now eagerly await initial results from our inaugural Garnet Zone drilling and look forward to commencing drilling at Tempiute in the coming weeks. With multiple rigs soon to be mobilised across our Nevada based co-flagship tungsten projects, Guardian Metal is entering one of its most active and potentially value-accretive periods in the Company's history, with significant news flow expected over the coming months."
HIGHLIGHTS
§ Of significance within this particular batch of results is the mineralised widths (>0.10% WO3) encountered throughout several holes as well as the intersection of multiple broad mineralised intervals.
§ These include a mineralised 21.6 m interval in PM25-043, a 33.9 m interval in PM25-045, a 45.7 m interval in PM25-047 and a 24.4 m interval in PM25-051 as well as multiple others throughout the holes reported herein. It is worth noting that the intersections in holes PM25-042, PM25-043 and PM25-045 could be significantly wider accounting for four sample intervals with no core recovery.
§ High-grade individual assay results up to 1.09% W03, 9.98% zinc (Zn), 337ppm silver (Ag), and 1.3% copper (Cu) with select highlight interval of 8.23m of 1.23 % WO3Eq or 4.26 % CuEq from PM25-045 nested within a broader 33.9m continuously mineralised interval from that drillhole.
§ Initial Garnet Zone drilling analytical results are expected imminently with inaugural results released to the market in the coming weeks.
§ Several samples from the Company's newly staked 'Pilot North Project' are now in the laboratory with results expected in the coming weeks.
DRILLHOLE INTERSECTIONS
§ Drillhole PM25-041 highlight downhole intersections:
o10.4 m @ 0.28% WO3 from 50.9 m - 61.3 m (10.4 m @ 0.30 % WO3Eq or 1.03 % CuEq)*, including
-3 m @ 0.43% WO3 from 50.9 m - 53.9 m, and
-1.3 m @ 0.57% WO3 from 60.0 m - 61.3 m
§ Drillhole PM25-042 highlight downhole intersections:
o6.1 m @ 0.29% WO3 from 57.0 m - 63.1 m (6.1 m @ 0.30 % WO3Eq or 1.04 % CuEq), including
-1.5 m @ 0.43% WO3 from 58.5 m - 60.0 m
o11.9m @ 0.27% WO3, 0.32 % Zn, 4.35 g/t Ag & 628 ppm Cu from 69.1 m - 81.0 m (11.9 m @ 0.33 % WO3Eq or 1.15 % CuEq), including
-1.5 m @ 0.41% WO3 from 75.0 m - 76.5 m
§ Drillhole PM25-043 highlight downhole intersections:
o21.6 m @ 0.20% WO3, 1.82% Zn, 5.19 g/t Au & 2016 ppm Cu from 44.5 m - 66.1 m (21.6 m @ 0.43 % WO3Eq or 1.49 % CuEq), including:
-4.3 m @ 0.32% WO3 from 47.6 m - 51.8 m;
-1.8 m @ 0.29% WO3 from 54.8 m - 56.6 m
o8.8 m @ 0.29% WO3, 0.69% Zn, 10.60 g/t Ag & 796 ppm Cu from 74.1 m - 82.9 m (8.8 m @ 0.41 % WO3Eq or 1.41 % CuEq)
§ Drillhole PM25-044 highlight downhole intersections:
o7.2 m @ 0.42% WO3 from 84.4 m - 91.6 m (7.16 m @ 0.43 % WO3Eq or 1.47 % CuEq)
o14.1 m @ 0.34% WO3, 0.48% Zn, 5.61 g/t Ag & 1671 ppm Cu from 104.9 m - 119.0 m (14.12 m @ 0.45 % WO3Eq or 1.54 % CuEq)
§ Drillhole PM25-045 highlight downhole intersections:
o5.8m @ 0.23% WO3, 2.18% Zn, 14.15 g/t Ag & 1686 ppm Cu from 63.1 m - 68.9 m (5.79 m @ 0.51 % WO3Eq or 1.78 % CuEq)
o33.9 m @ 0.31% WO3, 1.31% Zn, 28.16 g/t Ag & 1572 ppm Cu from 72.2 m - 106.2 (33.93 m @ 0.57 % WO3Eq or 1.96 % CuEq) including
-8.2 m @ 0.60 % WO3, 3.02% Zn, 67.72 g/t Ag & 4643 ppm Cu from 72.2 m - 80.5 m (8.23 m @ 1.23 % WO3Eq or 4.26 % CuEq)
'
§ Drillhole PM25-046 highlight downhole intersections:
o13.1 m @ 0.14% WO3, 0.56% Zn, 6.37g/t Ag & 1334 ppm Cu from 55.2 m - 68.3 m (13.11 m @ 0.25 % WO3Eq or 0.86 % CuEq), including:
-4.7 m @ 0.24% WO3, 0.87% Zn, 9.53g/t Ag & 1910 ppm Cu from 55.2 m - 59.9 m (4.73 m @ 0.40 % WO3Eq or 1.39 % CuEq)
§ Drillhole PM25-047 highlight downhole intersections:
o45.7 m @ 0.24% WO3 & 15.30 g/t Ag from 74.5 m - 121.5 m (45.65 m @ 0.31 % WO3Eq or 1.07 % CuEq)**
§ Drillhole PM25-048 highlight downhole intersections:
o10.7 m @ 0.35% WO3, 1.20% Zn & 21.49 g/t Ag from 180.4 m - 191.1 m (12.19 m @ 0.73 % WO3Eq or 2.53 % CuEq)
o1.5 m @ 0.74% WO3 & 337.0 g/t Ag from 157.6 m - 159.1 m (1.5 m @ 2.03 % WO3Eq or 6.98 % CuEq)
§ Drillhole PM25-050 highlight downhole intersections:
o7.7 m @ 0.28% WO3 from 167.0 m - 174.7 m (7.65 m @ 0.30 % WO3Eq or 1.04 % CuEq)
o5.9 m @ 0.26% WO3 from 188.1 m - 194.0 m (5.94 m @ 0.29 % WO3Eq or 1.00 % CuEq)
§ Drillhole PM25-051 highlight downhole intersections:
o24.4 m @ 0.19% WO3 and 2.88g/t Ag from 127.1 m - 151.5 m (24.39 m @ 0.20 % WO3Eq or 0.69 % CuEq)
* Metal Equivalents: Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") and W03 Equivalent ("WO3Eq") are calculated using a tungsten price of US $485/MTU, a zinc price of US$1.241/lb, a copper price of US$4.34/lb and a silver price of US$37.39/Oz (see Table 3).
** Includes up to 1.37m core loss around 115.67m downhole.
Cautionary note: The metal equivalent calculations do not consider any metallurgical factors and assume 100% recovery and 100% payability of all metals, as a result the stated equivalents are provided for illustrative purposes only.
Figure 1. 2024-25 drillhole map showing the location of all holes drilled to date (excluding Garnet Zone).
RESULTS
Table 1: Drillhole collar table (this RNS)
Table 1 notes: All holes HQ core diameter. *UTM WGS84 Zone 11N
Table 2: Significant Diamond Drillhole Assay Results1
Table 2 notes: Summary of certificated assay results provided by accredited laboratory ALS USA Inc
Analytical methods utilised: ME-ICP61 for all samples, with ME-ICP61 overlimit samples also analysed using Ore Grade packages Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62, and W-XRF15c for high-grade tungsten.
ppm: parts per million, 10,000 ppm = 1%
a: ALS method ME-ICP61;
b: WO3 % from method ME-XRF15c
c: ALS method Zn-OG62
?: denotes WO3 % calculated using W ppm (ME-ICP61) calculated as W % multiplied by 1.2611
F: denotes Zn % from overlimit methodZn-OG62
ß denotes Cu % from overlimit method Cu-OG62
? denotes Ag g/t from overlimit method Ag-OG62
Table 3: Summary of Calculated Metal Equivalents for Significant Diamond Drillhole Assay Results1
COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT
The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.
Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.
For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com
