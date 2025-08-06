Synechron Expands Cybersecurity Offering with New AI-Powered Accelerators

PUNE, India and LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, today announced the expansion of its CyberAI program with the launch of three new AI-powered accelerators.

These solutions enhance a company's cybersecurity across vendor risk management, data security, and infrastructure monitoring, delivering intelligent automation and real-time insights to strengthen enterprise defenses. The new accelerators leverage different types of AI technology, including predictive analytics, large-language models (LLMs) and agentic architectures.

The latest additions to the Synechron CyberAI program include:

VendorRisk.AI : Enables proactive, AI-driven supplier risk management by automating the analysis of documents, financials, compliance, and threat intelligence. It delivers unified vendor risk scores and real-time monitoring for enhanced supply chain security.

: Enables proactive, AI-driven supplier risk management by automating the analysis of documents, financials, compliance, and threat intelligence. It delivers unified vendor risk scores and real-time monitoring for enhanced supply chain security. DataSec.AI : Provides continuous visibility into sensitive data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It automates data discovery, classification, and monitoring, identifying risks using breach prediction and insider threat scoring. It supports meeting compliance with regulations like GDPR.

: Provides continuous visibility into sensitive data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It automates data discovery, classification, and monitoring, identifying risks using breach prediction and insider threat scoring. It supports meeting compliance with regulations like GDPR. InfraSec.AI: Centralizes infrastructure monitoring and enriches security data to prioritize vulnerabilities. It supports dynamic threat detection, continuous compliance, and operational resilience through AI-driven insights.

"As cyber threats grow in complexity, organizations need intelligent solutions that adapt in real time," said Sandeep Kumar, Synechron's head of FinLabs. "Our new Synechron CyberAI accelerators empower businesses to proactively manage risks and secure their digital ecosystems with advanced AI capabilities."

Earlier this year, Synechron launched its latest FinLabs accelerator program - CyberAI - a solutions suite that helps large organizations stay ahead of emerging cyber threats. It delivers AI-powered security at a time when both proactive defense and efficiency are critical.

"These innovations reflect our commitment to delivering scalable, AI-powered security solutions," said Aaron Momin, Synechron's Chief Information Security Officer. "By integrating automation and intelligence, we help clients stay ahead of emerging threats and regulatory demands."

About Synechron

At Synechron, we use the power of digital transformation to drive positive change. As a global technology consulting firm, we blend creativity with innovation to deliver top-tier solutions. Synechron's technologies and strategies span artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, consulting, digital, cloud and DevOps, data, and software engineering. Through our research and development arm, FinLabs, we build award-winning solutions adaptable to the needs of our clients. Synechron has a global workforce of more than 14,500 employees in more than 60 offices around the world. Discover more on our website or LinkedIn.

