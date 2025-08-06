Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
PR Newswire
06.08.2025 11:48 Uhr
Bayes Labs: Bayes Market Secures Strategic Investment to Lead the Prediction Market Revolution

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayes Labs team announces that Bayes Market, the prediction platform launched in July pioneering the next wave of decentralized information infrastructure, has secured $2 million strategic investment from a group of investors. The round includes institutional participation from Singapore's GreenVision Fund, Jkapital LTD, and Bearcat, alongside a prominent U.S. public company chairman. This diverse investor group shares a unified conviction: prediction markets represent a transformational shift in how society generates, exchanges, and values information.

These funds will accelerate Bayes Market's product development, regional expansion, and user growth-particularly across Asia, where social and cultural dynamics align naturally with prediction markets. According to GreenVision Fund's Adam Lee, "Prediction markets are not just a trend-they are the future of how societies find a shared-reality in complex world. Bayes team has the right vision to scale this movement."

Mass Adoption Underway

The year 2025 marks a turning point for the prediction market industry. Polymarket's integration with X and Kalshi's $2B valuation signal that the industry is moving towards the mainstream. As trust in centralized narratives erode, prediction markets offer a credible, participatory alternative-surfacing diverse viewpoints and aligning incentives for individual expression.

Prediction markets were never by nature solely for crypto-native users. Human beings are inherently driven to predict. Whether guessing the outcome of a reality show or speculating on political developments, people engage in informal forecasting daily. Prediction markets formalize this instinct, offering structure, visibility, and rewards. They are not tools for speculators alone-they are an evolution of how people interact with real-world uncertainty.

Bayes Market distinguishes itself by focusing on intuitive design, culturally relevant markets across Asia and a strong emphasis on user empowerment. These features enable a familiar, social, and gamified experience-they are social signals embedded in daily life.

A New Intelligence Infrastructure for a Decentralized Future

As demand grows for open, transparent, and decentralized systems, prediction markets are poised to become a core infrastructure of the information economy. Bayes Market is not just building a product-it is building a public good: a participatory framework for decentralized intelligence.

In an age defined by uncertainty, Bayes Market innovates prediction markets holding the belief that they are not an anomaly of crypto-they are the natural evolution of how society as a whole engages with the future.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bayes-market-secures-strategic-investment-to-lead-the-prediction-market-revolution-302523032.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
