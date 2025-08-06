'Ride For Unity' Launches Flagship Rwanda Tour with Global Riders, ahead of UCI Road World Championships

Ride For Unity (RFU) launches its inaugural national tour in Rwanda-marking its new partnership with the Ministry of Sport (MINISPORTS) and Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy)-by uniting renowned athletes and cycling legends to spark global unity, amplify grassroots change, and spotlight Rwanda's extraordinary journey of healing and resilience.

KIGALI, Rwanda, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty extraordinary riders - including World Champions, Guinness World Record holders, cycling icons, and global changemakers - will ride across Rwanda for Ride For Unity's "Ride to Reconnection" tour from 17-24 August 2025: an 8-day journey that fuses sport with purpose, amplifying RFU's mission of trust and social accountability while spotlighting Rwanda's powerful example of reconciliation, transformation, and grassroots resilience.

"This ride is more than a tour-it's a global act of connection," said Daniel Bernard, RFU Co-Founder. "Rwanda's journey proves what's possible when a nation invests in unity and healing. Thanks to MINISPORTS and Ferwacy's incredible partnership, we're building something lasting and powerful in Rwanda."

The tour will span powerful stops across Rwanda: paying tribute at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, exploring conservation with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, harvesting alongside farmers at Kahawa Coffee Plantation, and supporting disability inclusion with Rwanda Action in Kamembe. In Nyanza, riders will lead sports activations for over 1,000 children with the Ishami Foundation, followed by a storytelling exchange with students at Agahozo Shalom Youth Village, and a final day at Akagera National Park to learn about rhino conservation and rewilding-before returning to Kigali.

"Rwanda is proud to host Ride For Unity and support its inspiring mission," said Minister of Sports Nelly Mukazayire. "Cycling runs deep in our culture, and this tour celebrates sport's power to unite. We invite the world to experience Rwanda's spirit, vibrant culture and roads as we gear up for the 2025 UCI Road World Championships."

"This tour is about listening, learning, and showing how unity is rebuilt through community," said Leah Tedrow, RFU Co-Founder. "Rwanda's story fuels our own mission of reconnection-and we'll be announcing bold, long-term plans to carry that vision forward in Rwanda and globally."

The public is warmly invited to join the Ride For Unity team for the kickoff ride on City of Kigali's Car-Free Day, 17 August, from BK Arena to KCC Roundabout, and again on 24 August to cycle the final kilometers into Kigali-culminating in a community celebration at Zaria Court.

ABOUT RIDE FOR UNITY:

RFU is a non-profit global movement using the power of sport to rebuild trust, strengthen communities, and inspire unity through action.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVOOIYULwgQ

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745168/Ride_For_Unity.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ride-for-unity-launches-flagship-rwanda-tour-with-global-riders-ahead-of-uci-road-world-championships-302523038.html