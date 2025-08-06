Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCFX | ISIN: US91332U1016 | Ticker-Symbol: US3
Tradegate
06.08.25 | 12:53
30,365 Euro
+3,46 % +1,015
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITY SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITY SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,17030,52012:57
30,17030,52012:57
PR Newswire
06.08.2025 12:00 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

'Ride For Unity' Launches Flagship Rwanda Tour with Global Riders, ahead of UCI Road World Championships

Ride For Unity (RFU) launches its inaugural national tour in Rwanda-marking its new partnership with the Ministry of Sport (MINISPORTS) and Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy)-by uniting renowned athletes and cycling legends to spark global unity, amplify grassroots change, and spotlight Rwanda's extraordinary journey of healing and resilience.

KIGALI, Rwanda, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty extraordinary riders - including World Champions, Guinness World Record holders, cycling icons, and global changemakers - will ride across Rwanda for Ride For Unity's "Ride to Reconnection" tour from 17-24 August 2025: an 8-day journey that fuses sport with purpose, amplifying RFU's mission of trust and social accountability while spotlighting Rwanda's powerful example of reconciliation, transformation, and grassroots resilience.

"This ride is more than a tour-it's a global act of connection," said Daniel Bernard, RFU Co-Founder. "Rwanda's journey proves what's possible when a nation invests in unity and healing. Thanks to MINISPORTS and Ferwacy's incredible partnership, we're building something lasting and powerful in Rwanda."

The tour will span powerful stops across Rwanda: paying tribute at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, exploring conservation with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, harvesting alongside farmers at Kahawa Coffee Plantation, and supporting disability inclusion with Rwanda Action in Kamembe. In Nyanza, riders will lead sports activations for over 1,000 children with the Ishami Foundation, followed by a storytelling exchange with students at Agahozo Shalom Youth Village, and a final day at Akagera National Park to learn about rhino conservation and rewilding-before returning to Kigali.

"Rwanda is proud to host Ride For Unity and support its inspiring mission," said Minister of Sports Nelly Mukazayire. "Cycling runs deep in our culture, and this tour celebrates sport's power to unite. We invite the world to experience Rwanda's spirit, vibrant culture and roads as we gear up for the 2025 UCI Road World Championships."

"This tour is about listening, learning, and showing how unity is rebuilt through community," said Leah Tedrow, RFU Co-Founder. "Rwanda's story fuels our own mission of reconnection-and we'll be announcing bold, long-term plans to carry that vision forward in Rwanda and globally."

The public is warmly invited to join the Ride For Unity team for the kickoff ride on City of Kigali's Car-Free Day, 17 August, from BK Arena to KCC Roundabout, and again on 24 August to cycle the final kilometers into Kigali-culminating in a community celebration at Zaria Court.

ABOUT RIDE FOR UNITY:
RFU is a non-profit global movement using the power of sport to rebuild trust, strengthen communities, and inspire unity through action.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVOOIYULwgQ
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745168/Ride_For_Unity.jpg

Twenty riders. One purpose. Eight days across Rwanda to reconnect the world - through unity, healing, and the unstoppable power of the human spirit.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ride-for-unity-launches-flagship-rwanda-tour-with-global-riders-ahead-of-uci-road-world-championships-302523038.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.