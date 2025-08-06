NetLine Introduces HQL Access, Giving GTM Teams 1st Party Buyer Intelligence Before Prospects Hit Their Funnel

NetLine's Latest Pipeline Acceleration Solution Delivers Qualified Buyers Through Expanded Buyer Intelligence

CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / NetLine, the leading Programmatic B2B Lead Generation Platform, announced the launch of HQL Access today - a solution identifying in-market buyers and delivering their needs and timelines directly to sales teams. HQL Access enables you to fast-track your funnel with highly-qualified leads seeking solutions like yours that may not know of your brand. Powered by real-time pipeline signals from NetLine's 8 million content registrations, the solution provides sellers with actionable context to pursue qualified opportunities.

Unlike traditional account-level intent data that relies on probabilistic scoring, HQL Access places a three-question prompt beside the content B2B professionals voluntarily consume across the NetLine extensive platform, capturing each prospect's greatest priority, challenge, and investment timeline before ever engaging with your own content assets. This results in instant visibility into in-market buyers who have declared a need before they get to a client's branded gated content.

Key Benefits of NetLine HQL Access Include:

Unlock net-new demand - surface buyers that may have never engaged with your brand.

Content-free activation - launch campaigns without creating or updating assets.

CRM-ready insights - real-time delivery of timeline, pain point, and buying context.

30+ industry prompt sets - tap into buyers across industries and top areas like AI, IT Security, HR, Manufacturing, and more.

Transparent, pay-for-performance pricing - pay only for leads that meet your criteria.

"Marketers are drowning in passive intent and lagging MQLs," said David Fortino, NetLine's general manager. "HQL Access flips the script by capturing buyers' voluntarily provided, self-declared needs in the wild-a high-intent signal that they're actively seeking solutions. What gets delivered to Sales teams is the exact insights necessary to engage these prospects in meaningful conversations, all within hours of the signal emerging."

A Highly Qualified Lead (HQL) is a user who has signaled a business need along with a timeline for future investment, providing marketers with clear buying intent. What sets HQLs apart is the ability to require users to answer up to three custom questions during content registration, revealing actionable insights into their priorities, challenges, and readiness to buy.

NetLine's HQL Access launch follows its May release of HQL Precision. While HQL Precision qualifies known prospects engaging with branded content, HQL Access works independently to identify net-new buyers, delivering deeper insights than standard lead generation.

Together, the two products provide go-to-market teams a dynamic one-two punch of full-funnel visibility - from early discovery to late-stage acceleration.

HQL Access is available today for campaigns targeting U.S.-based customers. New clients can request a guided setup with NetLine's strategy team.

About NetLine

NetLine is the #1 Programmatic B2B Lead Generation Platform, empowering marketers to engage in-market buyers with targeted content and accelerate revenue growth. With unmatched access to thousands of Tier 1 media sites, NetLine connects brands with decision-makers actively researching solutions, delivering content where and when it matters most.

Trusted by over 17,000 customers to turn content into pipeline, NetLine is the leader in demand generation. Always-on content across the digital publications your target audiences trust fosters true organic engagement. First-party data, advanced targeting, and real-time lead delivery generate only high-quality prospects for immediate activation and faster conversions.

Founded in 1994, now part of Informa TechTarget, NetLine provides unmatched access and transparency, helping marketers cut through the noise and connect with the buyers who matter most. Your buyers are everywhere. Now you can be too, all in one platform.

Successful B2B Marketers Start with NetLine. Visit www.netline.com .

