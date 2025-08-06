Collaboration brings PCI-validated P2PE solutions to the Italian province of South Tyrol

Bluefin, the global leader in payment and data security, today announced a strategic partnership with Cassa Centrale Raiffeisen, a leading banking institution, ICIT, an innovative Independent Software Vendor (ISV), and Worldline, [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services. This collaboration brings a new level of payment and data security to All-In-One (AIO) payment devices across Italy's South Tyrol region.

South Tyrol is known for its booming economy and status as a premier tourist destination. The thriving tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors make it an ideal environment for advanced and innovative payment technology. The partnership not only facilitates the immediate rollout of AIO devices but also sets the stage for future expansions into unattended and e-commerce payment solutions. By leveraging the expertise of Bluefin, businesses in the region will benefit from robust security and efficient payment processing.

"At Bluefin, we are excited to collaborate with leading players and ISVs to deliver validated P2PE solutions across Europe and all global regions," said Cheng Chieh Chen, Bluefin's Senior Vice President, Europe. "Together with Cassa Centrale Raiffeisen, ICIT and Worldline, we are committed to transforming the payment landscape in South Tyrol by delivering payment innovation, security, and enhanced customer experiences to this vibrant market."

"As the main provider of banking services for Raiffeisen Banks in South Tyrol and as corporate banking experts, we are constantly trying to find new products and solutions to better meet the needs and requirements of our corporate clients and to optimize their work processes. Thanks to our partnership with Bluefin, ICIT and Worldline, we provide innovative and state-of-the-art payment systems to gastronomic businesses in South Tyrol. Thus, we contribute to the economic development of our province," explained Simon Ladurner, General Director of Cassa Centrale Raiffeisen.

"This ISV partnership, in which Worldline is providing secure and robust payment processing services, will enhance the delivery of an expanded, competitive, and innovative payment offering tailored to the Italian market. Thanks to the partner's combined international experience and local Italian expertise, merchants are assured to receive payment solutions that effectively meet their needs," declared Julia Rachor, Head of SMB Central Sales Management at Worldline.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is a global leader in payment and data security, specializing in PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and vaultless tokenization to protect cardholder data, PII, and PHI. Our product suite includes both integrated and vendor-agnostic solutions, enabling enterprises, organizations, and SaaS platforms to secure sensitive data with business flexibility. We work with 300+ partners to serve 35,000 clients in 60 countries, securing over 2.5 billion pieces of data annually. Bluefin is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria, and is a Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). For more information, visit https://www.bluefin.com/.

