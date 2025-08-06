Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: A2QQ9U | ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945 | Ticker-Symbol: 3TW
Tradegate
05.08.25 | 20:58
9,380 Euro
+0,43 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2909,33013:03
9,2909,33013:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2025 12:22 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ) Publishes Half Year Interim Report 2025

06 August 2025

CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ)

LEI: 549300HGWKR2Q5T8GK64

CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ) Publishes Half Year Interim Report 2025

Stockholm, 06 August 2025 - CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Interim Report for the period ended 30 June 2025 has been posted on the Company's website.

Interested persons may access an electronic copy of these documents at https://coinshares.com/etp/documents/financials

For further information, please contact:

CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ)
Artillerigatan 6,
114 51 Stockholm
Sweden
ir@xbtprovider.com


