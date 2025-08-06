Asphalt Additive Market worth $6.60 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Asphalt Additive Market by Type (Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters, Emulsifiers, Chemical Modifiers, Rejuvenators, Fibers, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt), Technology, Application (Road & Paving, Roofing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", global asphalt additive market is projected to grow from USD 4.62 billion in 2025 to USD 6.60 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.4%. Increasing government investment in infrastructure development is a key driver boosting the demand for asphalt additives worldwide. As countries focus on constructing and upgrading roads, highways, and other public infrastructure to enhance transportation networks and regional connectivity, the demand for durable and high-performance asphalt surfaces is rising. Asphalt additives are vital for improving the quality, longevity, and resilience of these surfaces, making them an essential part of modern infrastructure projects.

By applications, the road construction and paving segment is expected to account for the largest share of the asphalt additive market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The road construction and paving segment is expected to hold the largest share of the asphalt additive market during the forecast period, due to the continuous development and maintenance of transportation infrastructure globally. With growing urbanization and increasing vehicle traffic, governments and private sectors are heavily investing in building and upgrading roads. Asphalt additives are widely used in this application to improve pavement performance, durability, and resistance to weathering and heavy loads, making them essential in modern road-building practices.

By technology, the hot mix segment is expected to account for the largest share of the asphalt additive market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

The hot mix segment is expected to dominate the asphalt additive market during the forecast period due to its widespread use in highway and large-scale infrastructure projects. This method provides excellent durability, strength, and long-term performance, especially in areas with extreme weather or high traffic. Its quick production and application make it a preferred choice for contractors seeking efficiency and quality pavement results, boosting the demand for asphalt additives in hot mix applications.

By type, the polymeric modifiers segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

Based on types, the polymeric modifiers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Polymeric modifiers are projected to dominate the asphalt additives market because of their ability to significantly enhance asphalt performance under heavy traffic and severe weather conditions. These modifiers improve the elasticity, adhesion, and deformation resistance of asphalt, making it more durable and long-lasting. Ongoing advancements in polymer technology continue to support their widespread use, especially in projects that require high performance pavements.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period in terms of volume, driven by strong infrastructure development across countries like China, India, and others in the region. As governments invest heavily in expanding transportation networks, including roads, highways, and airports, the need for durable and high-quality asphalt solutions continues to grow. Additionally, increasing urbanization and economic growth in the region are boosting the adoption of asphalt additives to ensure long-lasting and efficient roads infrastructure.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Kraton Corporation (US), Arkema SA (France), Ingevity Corporation (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), and BASF SE (Germany).

