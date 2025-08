Ethereum shows strong short-term momentum backed by ETF inflows, technical breakouts, and institutional demand. Key catalysts suggest upside potential. Short-term traders need a clear signal. Ethereum shows multiple momentum signals. In fact, in July it rose 55?percent while Bitcoin gained 10?percent. ETFs pulled in $5.4?billion last month while whales added over $570 million in OTC ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...