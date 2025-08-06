Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTC Pink: MWSNF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant metallurgical development at its Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria.
Stage 2 test work has demonstrated successful selective flotation processing that produces a high-grade, low-arsenic antimony-gold concentrate from the upper antimony rich zones of the deposit, alongside excellent recovery of native gold.
Key Points
Significant Development: Selective Flotation Technology
Identified specialized collector chemistry that successfully separates antimony minerals from arsenic-bearing minerals, solving a key requirement while maintaining excellent gold recovery.
Triple Product Stream
Overall gold recovery of 92.3% to 95.6% across three product streams:
Gravity gold concentrate (37.3 - 51.4% recovered gold).
Antimony-gold concentrate (28.8 - 36.5% recovered gold): Antimony grades 48.2 - 53.1%, gold grades up to 93.2 g/t and arsenic grades 0.1% to 0.2% (well below 0.6% thresholds). Antimony recovery 83.2% to 92.7%.
Sulphide concentrate (15.5-18.0% recovered gold).
De-Risked For Further Development
A total of 144 samples from Apollo and Rising Sun prospects provide geometallurgical variation, with established processing conditions ready for scale-up through locked-cycle testing, pilot plant evaluation, and process plant design targeting Q1 2027.
Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "This significant metallurgical development significantly de-risks our Sunday Creek project and positions us to potentially deliver multiple high-value products to market. The combination of excellent overall native gold recovery with the ability to produce premium antimony concentrates validates our strategy and enhances the project's economic potential. The timing is particularly favorable given antimony's exemption from the recent US Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs and ongoing Chinese export restrictions on this critical metal."
Mr. Craig Brown, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Metallurgical Consultant to Southern Cross Gold, commented: "This represents a significant advancement in our metallurgical understanding. We have demonstrated we can produce low-arsenic antimony concentrates while maintaining excellent gold recovery across multiple product streams. The selectivity we've achieved against arsenic in the antimony flotation stage will likely reduce reliance on blending strategies to produce acceptable concentrates."
Stage 1 Sighter Tests - Proving the Concept
The metallurgical journey at Sunday Creek began with initial sighter testing conducted on two drill holes from the project reported in January 11 2024. This work demonstrated that the mineralization responded well to standard gravity recovery and selective flotation processing, producing high recovery of both gold and antimony to separate high value concentrates.
The initial program successfully outlined an indicative flow sheet for Sunday Creek consisting of gravity separation of gold, followed by bulk or sequential flotation of gold and sulphides. This resulted in high recoveries of both gold and antimony into products that were anticipated to be readily saleable, while also highlighting the non-refractory nature of native gold at Sunday Creek with a high proportion of native ('free') gold in both test samples, with 84.0% in the RS01 sample and 82.1% in the AP01 sample.
The initial results were highly encouraging, achieving total gold recovery of 93.3% to 97.6% across three separate products, with primary antimony recovery of 89.5% to 94.3% in antimony concentrates. The samples also demonstrated high cyanide solubility of gold at moderate grind size (74.8% to 68.4%) and effective gravity recovery of 18% to 33% to high-grade concentrates ranging from 185 to 1,090 g/t Au.
Stage 2 Development - The Significant Development
Building on the initial sighter test results, the development team embarked on a Stage 2 program designed to investigate three critical areas: 1) gravity recovery optimization with upgrading of rougher products, 2) flotation enhancement using a range of chemical conditions and specialized collectors to improve selectivity between sulphide minerals in the antimony flotation stage while maintaining high overall gold recovery, and 3) advanced processing of flotation concentrates to assess the metallurgical response of contained gold.
The dataset examined included 66 mineralized intersections from the Apollo prospect and 74 from the Rising Sun prospect, providing a robust foundation for understanding metallurgical variability across the deposit. Two bulk samples were prepared from selected drill core intersections to enable preliminary evaluation of spatial and mineralogical composition variability across the main project zones.
The Apollo composite (AP02) comprised 46.0 kg of material grading 4.84 g/t Au, 1.33% Sb, and 0.17% As. The Rising Sun composite (RS02) totalled 49.0 kg with grades of 5.83 g/t Au, 0.73% Sb, and 0.33% As. A Rising Sun Deep composite (RS03) representing the deeper, higher-grade zones with 32.5 kg of material grading 21.8 g/t Au, 0.24% Sb, and 0.25% As was selected for testing with the enhanced processing strategy and conditions. Further data from RS03 will be presented when results become available.
Current Significant Achievement
This work centres on the successful development of selective flotation conditions using specialized collectors that effectively separate stibnite (antimony sulphide) from arsenopyrite and pyrite, addressing a general challenge for antimony-gold projects globally. This work was conducted at the ALS Burnie Laboratory, Tasmania. Recent test work using selective flotation methodology achieved positive results (Table 1) through single rougher plus cleaner flotation stages. The results demonstrate an improvement in both recovery and selectivity compared to initial testing.
Table 1: Rougher-Cleaner Concentrate Assays (Post gravity extraction)
|Parameter
|AP02 Sample
|RS02 Sample
|Units
|Gold Grade
|93.2
|59.3
|g/t
|Antimony Grade
|53.1
|48.2
|%
|Arsenic Grade
|0.14
|0.16
|%
|Iron Grade
|3.71
|3.42
|%
|Sulphur Grade
|25.2
|22.1
|%
|Calcium Grade
|0.53
|1.37
|%
|Magnesium Grade
|0.45
|0.84
|%
The gold grade of the concentrate reflects the interplay between the proportion of feed gold associated with arsenic-iron sulphides, the ratio of gold to antimony in the feed, the gold recovered to the metallic gold product, and the flotation rate of gold in the first flotation stage.
Converting these concentrate assays to representative mineral percentages (Table 2) reveals the purity achieved through the process:
Table 2: Mineral Composition Analysis
|Mineral Phase
|AP02 Sample (%)
|RS02 Sample (%)
|Stibnite
|74.2
|67.3
|Arsenopyrite
|0.3
|0.4
|Pyrite
|7.8
|5.6
|Non-Sulphide Gangue
|17.7
|26.8
Performance Metrics - Validation of Success
Antimony recovery to concentrate ranged from 83.2% to 92.7% depending on feed type, while achieving antimony concentrate arsenic grades of 0.1% to 0.2%, significantly below the 0.6% thresholds typically required by antimony smelters.
The process consistently produces antimony concentrate grades up to 53.1% with gold grades in antimony concentrate reaching up to 93.2 g/t, while maintaining overall gold recovery of 91.8% to 95.6% across the three product streams.
Strategic Processing Framework
The development work has established a sophisticated three-product processing strategy that maximizes value recovery through complementary extraction methods (Table 3).
The first product stream focuses on gravity metallic gold concentrate, achieving direct recovery of native gold representing up to 51.4% of feed gold to high-grade concentrates with minimal processing requirements.
The second and most significant development involves the antimony-gold concentrate, producing high-grade concentrates up to 53.1% Sb with low arsenic content below 0.2% As. These concentrates are potentially highly marketable to antimony smelters and could offer excellent potential payabilities.
The third product stream captures remaining free gold and gold associated with pyrite-arsenopyrite in a marketable and leachable sulphide concentrate, ensuring high overall gold recovery is maintained across the entire process.
Table 3: Gold Distribution Across Products
|Product
|AP02 Au Recovery
|RS02 Au Recovery
|Product Quality
|Metallic Gold
|37.3%
|51.4%
|Direct recovery
|Antimony-Gold Con
|36.5%
|28.8%
|59-93 g/t Au
|Au-S Concentrate
|18.0%
|15.5%
|7-23 g/t Au
|Total Recovery
|91.8%
|95.6%
Comprehensive Testing Methodology
The success of this work resulted from a comprehensive testing program that included diagnostic LeachWELL testing, gravity recovery optimization, timed flotation with chemical condition variations, two-stage bulk rougher flotation with separate cleaning stages, gravity testing of concentrates, and cyanide solubility analysis. Quarter core samples were crushed, homogenised and split for analysis at ALS Burnie Laboratory, with diagnostic cyanide leaching conducted alongside gravity recovery using Knelson concentrator technology with Mozley Panner upgrade and extensive flotation testing with staged reagent additions.
Future Development Pathway
The results demonstrate significant scope for further optimization through additional cleaning stages to remove non-sulphide gangue, multi-stage cleaning optimization, locked-cycle testing for overall recovery confirmation, and process recycling optimization. Future testing will focus on understanding the effect of grind size on recoveries, understanding gold-rich/lower antimony grades within deeper mineralization, and creating geometallurgical models across deposit zones.
This milestone relates to laboratory-based test work and does not involve any changes to site activities. Southern Cross Gold remains committed to ongoing consultation and transparency with our local community as the project advances through study phases.
About Sunday Creek
The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,054.51 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.
Cumulatively, 181 drill holes for 88,400.67 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. Five holes for 929 m have been drilled for geotechnical purposes. An additional 14 holes for 2990.95 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of sixty-six (66) >100 g/t AuEq x m and seventy-three (73) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq lower cut.
Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant high-grade vein formations. Initially these have been defined over 1,500 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m have been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 77 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system.
Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with Michael Hudson, President & CEO, can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.
Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits
Sunday Creek is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).
Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.
Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.
In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it would place export limits from September 15, 2024 on antimony and antimony products. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affects the supply of the metal and pushes up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXGC as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.
Antimony Exempt from Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated notes that antimony ores and concentrates (HTSUS code 26171000) are exempt from the April 2, 2025 US Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs. The exemption covers antimony ores and concentrates as well as unwrought antimony, antimony powders, antimony waste and scrap, and articles of antimony (HTSUS codes 81101000, 81102000, and 81109000).
About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2)
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 km north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 66 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 88 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.
Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing approximately 20 % of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defense and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential.
Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 92-96% through gravity and flotation.
With a strong cash position, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 60 km drill program planned through Q3 2025, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.
NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person
Michael Hudson, President and CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Kenneth Bush, Exploration Manager of SXGC and a RPGeo (10315) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, are the Qualified Persons as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 g charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold and antimony content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
Information in this announcement that relates to new metallurgical results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr. Craig Brown, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He is the Metallurgical Consultant to Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Craig Brown has consented to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:
AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%)
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
JORC Competent Person Statement
Information in this announcement that relates to new metallurgical results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr. Craig Brown, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He is the Metallurgical Consultant to Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Craig Brown has consented to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian securities regulatory authorities (under code SX2). You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
