SAN DIEGO, Aug 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL), a leading international land investment and development firm, announced today the launch of a series of live Zoom webinars designed to provide prospective homebuyers and investors with an immersive, real-time look at the Company's flagship development, Rancho Costa Verde, located in the scenic San Felipe region of Baja, Mexico.The inaugural webinar, hosted by ILAL's Vice President of Marketing Robert Rios, will be held Thursday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. PDT (10:00 p.m. EDT). Attendees can register in advance at: Zoom Registration Link"There has been so much interest nationwide, and not everyone can travel to San Diego and then Baja so we decided to bring Baja to them," said ILAL President Frank Ingrande. "This is the first of many events, and we re excited to eventually broadcast future sessions directly from the resort community itself."The webinars aim to bridge the gap between lifestyle homebuyers and the investment community by offering both groups a transparent look into ILAL's unique vision. Rancho Costa Verde is a sustainable, solar-powered residential resort development offering affordable, high-quality homes along the Sea of Cortez."Why can't we create crossover excitement between intelligent homebuyers and savvy pubco investors Ingrande added. "The Zoom webinars are a vehicle for transparency and engagement. Our goal is to show not just tell what makes our company and properties so unique."As a special incentive, participants who complete the post-event survey will receive a complimentary 3-day, 2-night Baja Weekend Getaway, which includes transportation from San Diego, accommodations, and most meals.In a further strategic development, ILAL has secured an exclusive agreement to become the sole licensed reseller in Mexico for a popular U.S.-based tiny home product line, furthering its commitment to sustainable living. Full details will be released in a separate announcement scheduled for pre-market Tuesday, August 12.About International Land Alliance, Inc.International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its' core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals.