With no utility-scale projects set to come online this year, the growth of Pakistan's solar market is being driven by net-metering installations. The were over 4,000 new net-metering connections pending by the end of June, with regulatory bottlenecks contributing to a growing backlog. Pakistan installed 1. 2 GW of net-metering capacity across the first six months of 2025, according to figures from the Islamabad-based think tank Renewables First. Cumulative net-metering capacity increased from 4. 9 GW at the end of last year to 6. 1 GW by the end of June. The growth rate is slower than that recorded ...

