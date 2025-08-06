Three acquisitions in Foodcare, Sustainability and Healthcare more than double Normec's addressable market.

Marks entry into a fifth new geography since 2020 for the Group, which reached a valuation of over €2bn in 2024.

The US TICC market is the largest globally and remains highly fragmented, presenting attractive opportunities for further consolidation.

Normec ("the Group"), a leading European provider of Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Compliance ("TICC") services, today announces its entry into the United States ("US") through the acquisition of three highly specialized companies in the Foodcare, Sustainability, and Healthcare sectors. Normec is backed by Astorg, a leading pan-European private equity firm, and the majority shareholder in the Group since 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250806404112/en/

Laboratory technician in microbiological lab

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Normec enables organisations to innovate safely, quickly and cost-efficiently across the TICC industry, which is a €200bn global market. Today's announcement sees Normec enter the US, which has the largest TICC market worldwide. These acquisitions more than double Normec's addressable market and reinforce its position as a leading international specialist TICC platform with deep expertise across its four highly regulated and fast-growing end markets, including food, life safety, sustainability and healthcare.

Entering the US TICC market represents the fifth successful entry into a new geography by Normec in the last five years and the continued execution of Normec's growth strategy. The US is a highly fragmented TICC market and presents attractive opportunities for further consolidation. Normec has completed 85+ acquisitions in total.

The acquired companies include:

MS Bio (Founded in 2018 in Champaign, Illinois): A nutrition supplement focused testing lab, serving manufacturers and producers in the dietary supplement, functional food and cosmetics industries, through microbiological and several other testing methods.

(Founded in 2018 in Champaign, Illinois): A nutrition supplement focused testing lab, serving manufacturers and producers in the dietary supplement, functional food and cosmetics industries, through microbiological and several other testing methods. MJ Reider (Established in 1952 near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania): A full-service water testing laboratory offering comprehensive analyses across microbiology, inorganic and organic compounds, PFAS, and dioxins.

(Established in 1952 near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania): A full-service water testing laboratory offering comprehensive analyses across microbiology, inorganic and organic compounds, PFAS, and dioxins. NorthEast BioLab (Founded in 2003 in Hamden, Connecticut): A CLIA certified bioanalytical laboratory supporting the biopharmaceutical sector across all stages of drug development from discovery to clinical trials. Clients span biotech firms, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and contract research organizations (CROs).

The specialized capabilities of these labs deepen Normec's expertise across bioanalysis, water quality, and nutritional testing, reinforcing its role in its four end markets. Normec now serves clients across Europe and North America, strengthening its mission to deliver best-in-class compliance services in complex, regulated environments as a global and specialized sector-driven compliance leader.

Joep Bruins, CEO of Normec, said:

"Today's announcement marks a pivotal moment in Normec's journey and more than doubles our addressable market. With a Group valuation now exceeding €2bn, the addition of these three businesses, each known for deep technical expertise, customer trust, and unwavering commitment to quality, provide a strong foothold in the world's largest TICC market. We see a significant opportunity to continue to grow both organically and inorganically across the US and internationally as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

Benjamin Cordonnier, Co-Managing Partner CEO of Astorg, added:

"We are proud to partner with Normec since 2020 and to support the Group's strong growth. Normec has successfully entered five new markets in the last five years and has completed over 85 acquisitions since 2016. Entering the US is a landmark milestone in the Group's evolution into a global TICC platform and the next step in the mission to deliver a specialized approach to compliance, operational excellence and sector depth globally."

These acquisitions mark the beginning of Normec's North American journey, enabling the Group to better support clients with local expertise, trusted partnerships, and high-quality compliance solutions across critical industries.

About Normec

Normec, established in 2016, is a pivotal player in the Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Compliance (TICC) industry across Western Europe. By specializing in these areas, Normec enables organizations to innovate safely, quickly, and cost-efficiently. Having grown rapidly, Normec has become the quality and safety specialist, currently employing 6,000 staff across 160 locations, with 85+ completed acquisitions in over 6 countries, and operating in 4 divisions. Normec remains committed to continuing its ambitious growth trajectory, driven by organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Balancing the demands of a rapidly evolving global landscape with the needs of its clients, Normec fosters partnerships that extend beyond the conventional, ensuring every project contributes positively towards a shared future. For more information, visit normecgroup.com. Follow Normec on Linkedin.

About Astorg

Astorg is a leading pan-European private equity firm with over €23 billion of assets under management. Astorg works with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire market leading international companies headquartered in Europe or the US, providing them with the strategic guidance, governance and capital they need to achieve their growth goals. Enjoying a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective and a lean decision making body, Astorg has valuable industry expertise in healthcare, technology software, and business services companies. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt and Milan. For more information about Astorg: www.astorg.com Follow Astorg on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250806404112/en/

Contacts:

Normec

Anouk Wouda, Corporate Communications Specialist

anouk.wouda@normecgroup.com

+31 62 83 40 468



Niels Langereis, Director of Marketing Communications

niels.langereis@normecgroup.com

+31 63 19 14 529



Astorg

Samia Hadj, Head of Corporate Communications

shadj@astorg.com

+33 7 88 34 43 99



Prosek Partners

pro-astorg@prosek.com