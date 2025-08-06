Group Revenue of $118.7m, representing 24% growth year-over-year

Group Net Loss of ($53.9m) whilst Group Adj. EBITDA increased 64% year-over-year to a quarterly record of $34.2m

Group Revenue growth contributed to Group Adj. EBITDA at a 57% incremental margin

Group Adj. EBITDA margin expanded by 700 basis points year-over-year to a quarterly record of 28.8%

Raised 2025 Group Revenue and Adj. EBITDA guidance to $645m and $135m, respectively, representing growth of 26% and 57% and over 410 bps of margin expansion to 21%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius Sports," "Genius" or the "Group"), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Our new partnerships with Serie A and European Leagues further demonstrate the strength of our technology and how it is fundamentally transforming the traditional rights model," said Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO. "Additionally, our extended and expanded partnership with the NFL reinforces our confidence in the long-term model, paving the way for continued margin expansion and cash flow growth for the foreseeable future. The strong momentum and new commercial successes across Betting, Media and Sports underpin our increased full-year 2025 guidance."

$ in thousands Q225 Q224 Group Revenue 118,719 95,447 24.4 Betting Technology, Content Services 87,515 67,124 30.4 Media Technology, Content Services 18,602 17,953 3.6 Sports Technology Services 12,602 10,370 21.5 Group Net Loss (53,948 (21,792 (147.6 Group Adjusted EBITDA 34,150 20,797 64.2 Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin 28.8 21.8 700 bps $ in thousands YTD25 YTD24 Group Revenue 262,710 215,165 22.1 Betting Technology, Content Services 194,058 141,021 37.6 Media Technology, Content Services 44,495 53,428 (16.7 Sports Technology Services 24,157 20,716 16.6 Group Net Loss (62,146 (47,333 (31.3 Group Adjusted EBITDA 53,925 27,675 94.9 Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.5 12.9 760 bps

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights

Group Revenue: Group revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $118.7 million. Betting Technology, Content Services: Revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $87.5 million, driven primarily by growth in business with existing customers as a result of increased betting volume, price increases on contract renewals and renegotiations and expansion of value-added services and products. Media Technology, Content Services: Revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $18.6 million, driven by higher programmatic advertising services. Sports Technology Services: Revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $12.6 million primarily driven by an increase in sales of products built on GeniusIQ technology.

Group revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $118.7 million. Group Net Loss: Group net loss was $53.9 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, representing a $32.2 million deterioration compared to the $21.8 million loss in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. This was primarily driven by a non-recurring increase in stock-based compensation related to one-time equity awards issued to management and employees as well as warrants issued to the NFL, pursuant to the extended License Agreement.

Group net loss was $53.9 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, representing a $32.2 million deterioration compared to the $21.8 million loss in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. This was primarily driven by a non-recurring increase in stock-based compensation related to one-time equity awards issued to management and employees as well as warrants issued to the NFL, pursuant to the extended License Agreement. Group Adjusted EBITDA: Group Adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA was $34.2 million in the quarter, representing a 64% increase compared to the $20.8 million reported in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 700 basis points of margin expansion.

Q2 2025 Business Highlights

Agreed to a multi-year extension and expansion of strategic technology partnership with the NFL to power the next generation of fan experiences through official data and video distribution through the 2030 Super Bowl

Announced addition to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index

Launched strategic partnership with TV measurement company, iSpot, integrating its Unified and Outcomes measurement solutions and data insights into FANHub

After the reporting period: Secured exclusive official data and streaming rights with Serie A through 2029 to power next-generation BetVision product Utilized leading technology position to secure multi-year exclusive official betting data rights for a select group of competitions within European Leagues Announced new partnership with PMG, the leading independent agency representing several major brands including Nike, TurboTax, Best Western, and Beats by Dre, among others Launching new partnership with Belgian Pro Leagues to provide semi-automated offsides technology solutions Showcased GeniusIQ technology for the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, capturing optical player tracking data to power augmented broadcasts, immersive viewing experiences and rich performance insights for coaches and players Appointed Bryan Castellani as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2025



Financial Outlook

Genius Sports expects to generate Group Revenue of approximately $645 million and Group Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $135 million in 2025. This implies year-over-year Group Revenue and Adj. EBITDA growth of 26% and 57%, respectively. This assumes approximately 30% growth in Betting Technology, Content Services Revenue and at least 20% growth in Media Technology, Content Services Revenue. Genius Sports also expects to increase its positive annual cash flow in the full year of 2025.

Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

Genius Sports is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Castellani as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2025. Bryan is a seasoned financial executive with over two decades of experience with some of the world's most recognized media organizations, including ESPN, The Walt Disney Company, and most recently, Warner Music Group, where he served as Executive Vice President and CFO. His deep financial expertise and leadership will support Genius Sports as it becomes increasingly profitable and cash generative. Outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Nick Taylor, will remain with Genius Sports during the transition to ensure a smooth and seamless handover.

Genius Sports Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue 118,719 95,447 262,710 215,165 Cost of revenue 109,832 67,079 218,621 173,990 Gross profit 8,887 28,368 44,089 41,175 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 14,299 9,661 25,712 18,076 Research and development 8,726 7,214 17,672 13,835 General and administrative 64,500 30,867 99,035 52,452 Transaction expenses 2,053 1,628 2,785 2,092 Total operating expenses 89,578 49,370 145,204 86,455 Loss from operations (80,691 (21,002 (101,115 (45,280 Interest income, net 556 348 993 1,014 Loss on disposal of assets (1 (12 (13 (19 Gain (loss) on foreign currency 26,992 (2,822 39,241 (3,909 Total other income (expense) 27,547 (2,486 40,221 (2,914 Loss before income taxes (53,144 (23,488 (60,894 (48,194 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,748 1,314 (2,290 214 Gain from equity method investment 944 382 1,038 647 Net loss (53,948 (21,792 (62,146 (47,333 Loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted (0.21 (0.09 (0.25 (0.21 Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 253,220,241 229,464,001 250,839,507 229,395,387

Genius Sports Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 221,561 110,213 Restricted cash, current 25,026 Accounts receivable, net 83,750 85,491 Contract assets 41,470 30,632 Prepaid expenses 37,322 27,333 Other current assets 11,627 9,902 Total current assets 395,730 288,597 Property and equipment, net 24,291 19,016 Intangible assets, net 116,331 115,539 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,408 7,488 Goodwill 326,011 326,011 Deferred tax asset 1,453 1,192 Investments 29,974 31,717 Other assets 3,580 2,706 Total assets 927,778 792,266 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 30,120 36,661 Accrued expenses 64,154 79,172 Deferred revenue 60,641 73,388 Current debt 10 19 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,757 3,003 Other current liabilities 8,946 9,327 Total current liabilities 167,628 201,570 Deferred tax liability 13,196 13,802 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 26,807 4,489 Total liabilities 207,631 219,861 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, unlimited shares authorized, 242,547,168 shares issued and 238,441,220 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025; unlimited shares authorized, 215,261,974 shares issued and 211,156,026 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 2,425 2,153 B Shares, $0.0001 par value, 22,500,000 shares authorized, 14,500,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025; 22,500,000 shares authorized, 18,500,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 1 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,941,470 1,700,065 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,105,948 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (17,653 (17,653 Accumulated deficit (1,149,673 (1,087,527 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (56,423 (24,635 Total shareholders' equity 720,147 572,405 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 927,778 792,266

Genius Sports Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash Flows from operating activities: Net loss (62,146 (47,333 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,674 41,877 Loss on disposal of assets 13 19 Stock-based compensation 97,676 23,938 Non-cash consideration, net (280 Non-cash lease expense 2,066 1,889 Amortization of contract costs 752 599 Deferred income taxes (867 Allowance for expected credit losses 173 (411 Gain from equity method investment (1,038 (647 (Gain) loss on foreign currency remeasurement (38,976 3,889 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 1,569 2,439 Contract assets (10,838 12,395 Prepaid expenses (10,111 2,438 Other current assets (2,003 (6,318 Other assets (1,230 (755 Accounts payable (6,541 (17,917 Accrued expenses (15,018 (4,868 Deferred revenue (12,747 (6,584 Other current liabilities (381 (3,643 Operating lease liabilities (1,790 (1,911 Net cash used in operating activities (29,763 (1,184 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,397 (4,594 Capitalization of internally developed software costs (28,814 (23,856 Distributions from equity method investments 2,787 1,561 Purchases of intangible assets (449 Proceeds from disposal of assets 9 Net cash used in investing activities (34,864 (26,889 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of equity issuance costs 144,000 Repayment of loans and mortgage (11 (9 Repayment of promissory notes (7,575 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 143,989 (7,584 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,960 2,881 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 86,322 (32,776 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 135,239 125,793 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 221,561 93,017 Supplemental disclosure of cash activities: Cash paid during the period for interest 1,630 178 Cash paid during the period for income taxes 1,684 715

Genius Sports Limited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (dollars, in thousands) Net loss (53,948 (21,792 (62,146 (47,333 Adjusted for: Net, interest income (556 (348 (993 (1,014 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,748 (1,314 2,290 (214 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 2,182 9,024 4,364 19,228 Other depreciation and amortization (2) 13,486 12,022 28,062 23,248 Stock-based compensation (3) 84,991 17,568 102,303 25,237 Transaction expenses 2,053 1,628 2,785 2,092 Litigation and related costs (4) 10,547 1,149 13,915 2,348 (Gain) loss on foreign currency (26,992 2,822 (39,241 3,909 Other (5) 639 38 2,586 174 Adjusted EBITDA 34,150 20,797 53,925 27,675

____________________ (1) Includes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions (inclusive of amortization for marketing products, acquired technology, and historical data rights related to the acquisition of a majority interest in Genius in 2018). (2 Includes depreciation of Genius' property and equipment, amortization of contract costs, and amortization of internally developed software and other intangible assets. Excludes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions. (3) Includes restricted shares, stock options, equity-settled restricted share units, cash-settled restricted share units and equity-settled performance-based restricted share units granted to employees and directors (including related employer payroll taxes) and equity-classified non-employee awards issued to suppliers. (4) Includes litigation and related costs incurred by the Company relating to discrete and non-routine legal proceedings that are not part of the normal operations of the Company's business. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, legal proceedings included Sportscastr litigation, dMY litigation and Spirable litigation (as described in Item 3.D "Risks Related to Legal Matters and Regulations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2025 (the "2024 20-F")). All other legal proceedings are expensed as part of our on-going operations and included in general and administrative expenses. (5) Includes severance costs and non-recurring compensation payments, expenses incurred related to earn-out payments on historical acquisitions, gain/loss on disposal of assets, and professional fees for finance transformation project.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Genius Sports management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00AM ET to discuss the Group's second quarter results.

The live conference call and webcast may be accessed on the Genius Sports investor relations website at investors.geniussports.com along with Genius' earnings press release and related materials. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting and media ecosystem. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 1,000 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights, to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions and personalized marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure to its non-GAAP measure is included above.

Adjusted EBITDA

We present Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP performance measures, to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Group Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization and other items that are unusual or not related to Genius' revenue-generating operations, including but not limited to stock-based compensation expense (including related employer payroll taxes), litigation and related costs, transaction expenses and gain or loss on foreign currency.

Group Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate Genius' core operating performance on a comparable basis and to make strategic decisions. Genius believes Group Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors for the same reasons as well as in evaluating Genius' operating performance against competitors, which commonly disclose similar performance measures. However, Genius' calculation of Group Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled performance measures of other companies. Group Adjusted EBITDA and Group Adjusted EBITDA margin are not intended to be a substitute for any US GAAP financial measure.

We do not provide a reconciliation of Group adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income/(loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. These items are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events. The impact of these items could be significant to our projections.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include information about our possible or assumed future results of operations or our performance. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Although we believe that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to our reliance on relationships with sports organizations and the potential loss of such relationships or failure to renew or expand existing relationships; fraud, corruption or negligence related to sports events, or by our employees or contracted statisticians; risks related to changes in domestic and foreign laws and regulations or their interpretation; compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws; pending litigation and investigations; the failure to protect or enforce our proprietary and intellectual property rights; claims for intellectual property infringement; our reliance on information technology; elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures, including fluctuating foreign currency and exchange rates; risks related to domestic and international political and macroeconomic uncertainty; our share repurchase program; and other factors included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the 2024 20-F.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, or the documents to which we refer readers in this press release, to reflect any change in our expectations with respect to such statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250806955100/en/

Contacts:

Media

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer

+1 (202) 766-4430

chris.dougan@geniussports.com



Investors

Brandon Bukstel Investor Relations Manager

+1 (954)-554-7932

brandon.bukstel@geniussports.com