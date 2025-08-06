AIRNA, a biotech company pioneering RNA editing therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare and common conditions, today announced the appointments of Tamara Joseph, J.D., L.L.M., as Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and Kristina Storey as Senior Vice President (SVP), Head of Regulatory Affairs.

"These appointments mark an important step for AIRNA as we progress our regulatory strategy for AIR-001 and continue our mission to bring new options to patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency," said Kris Elverum, President and Chief Executive Officer of AIRNA. "Having Tamara embedded in our leadership team will be instrumental as we work to create meaningful RNA editing therapies for patients, thanks to her extensive legal expertise preparing biopharma companies to successfully transition from preclinical to clinical development and ultimately to commercial stage."

Ms. Joseph brings nearly three decades of experience leading legal, compliance, human resources, public and government affairs, and risk management functions at both early-stage and commercial biotech companies as well as innovative public health non-profits. Ms. Joseph was most recently CLO at Spero Therapeutics. Prior to that, she was CLO at Millendo Therapeutics and General Counsel at Enzyvant Therapeutics, InVivo Therapeutics, and Cubist Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Joseph is also Chair of the Board of Directors of Genflow Biosciences.

"I am excited to join AIRNA at this crucial moment as the company prepares to enter the clinic with a potentially transformative treatment for patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency," Ms. Joseph said. "I am inspired by AIRNA's commitment to improve health by harnessing advances in human genetics and look forward to helping progress this pipeline of innovative medicines."

Ms. Storey joins AIRNA with more than two decades of experience in clinical development and regulatory strategy. She most recently served as SVP, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance at Fulcrum Therapeutics, and before that served as Head of Regulatory Affairs at Pharvaris and at Momenta Pharmaceuticals. Across these positions, Ms. Storey has maximized the value of complex clinical programs and led successful global regulatory interactions, including product approvals, across multiple therapeutic areas.

About AIRNA

AIRNA is harnessing advances in genetics to develop transformative RNA-editing medicines that improve human health across both rare and broad populations. RNA editing offers the precision of genetic medicine approaches while maintaining treatment convenience, flexibility, and reversibility. Our proprietary platform is based on groundbreaking research by pioneers of the field and company co-founders Thorsten Stafforst (University of Tübingen) and Jin Billy Li (Stanford University) and enables optimal potency, safety, and delivery.

AIRNA is advancing a robust pipeline of therapeutic candidates that are designed to provide functional cures for severe or chronic diseases by repairing harmful genetic variants or introducing beneficial variants that promote optimal health. AIRNA's lead program has the potential to be a transformative therapeutic for patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). AIRNA has headquarters in Cambridge, MA, with research operations in Tübingen, Germany. Learn more at https://airna.com/.

