Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
NAPATECH A/S
PR Newswire
06.08.2025 13:06 Uhr
86 Leser
Myrtle.ai Enables Microsecond ML Inference Latencies running VOLLO on Napatech SmartNICs

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrtle.ai, a recognized leader in accelerating machine learning inference, today released support for its VOLLO® inference accelerator on the NT400D1x series of SmartNICs from Napatech.

Microsecond ML inference

VOLLO achieves industry-leading ML inference compute latencies, which can be less than one microsecond. This new release enables those who need the very lowest latencies possible to run inference next to the network in a SmartNIC. A wide range of models may be run on VOLLO, including LSTM, CNN, MLP, as well as Random Forests and Gradient Boosting decision trees.

This has been developed to meet the needs of a wide range of applications including financial trading, wireless telecommunications, cyber security, network management and others, where running ML inference at the lowest possible latency confers advantages in security, safety, profit, efficiency and cost.

"We're excited to be working with the world leader in SmartNIC sales to enable unprecedented low latencies for ML inference." said Peter Baldwin, CEO of Myrte.ai. "Our customers are aggressively seeking ever lower latencies and this new release will enable them to leverage the full benefit of VOLLO's latency leadership."

Jarrod J.S. Siket, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Napatech was excited about the prospects. "We recognized that the latency leader in the STAC® ML benchmarks could bring real value to our customers in the finance market as they increase their adoption of ML for auto trading." he said. "The VOLLO compiler is designed to make it very easy for ML developers to use our SmartNICs and this really strengthens our portfolio of products and services."

Interested parties may now download the ML-oriented VOLLO compiler from vollo.myrtle.ai today and discover what latencies can be achieved with their models on the NT400D1x series of SmartNICs from Napatech.

About Myrtle.ai

Myrtle.ai is an AI/ML software company that delivers world class inference accelerators on FPGA-based platforms from all the leading FPGA suppliers. With neural network expertise across the complete spectrum of ML networks, Myrtle has delivered accelerators for FinTech, Speech Processing, and Recommendation.

"STAC" and all STAC names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Securities Technology Analysis Center, LLC.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2743540/Myrtleai_VOLLO.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739186/5443721/Myrtle_ai_Logo.jpg

Myrtle ai Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/myrtleai-enables-microsecond-ml-inference-latencies-running-vollo-on-napatech-smartnics-302523074.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
