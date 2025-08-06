Anzeige
WKN: A40ZP3 | ISIN: CA8959801009 | Ticker-Symbol: 6BP0
Frankfurt
06.08.25 | 08:04
0,394 Euro
-4,83 % -0,020
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2025 13:10 Uhr
137 Leser
Trident Resources Corp.: Trident Resources to Commence Inaugural 5,000m Drill Program at Contact Lake High-Grade Gold Project, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 06, 2025) (OTCQB:TRDTF) ("Trident" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an upcoming fully-funded 5,000-metre drill program at its high-grade Contact Lake Gold Project, located in the La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan. This marks Trident's first drill campaign and the first modern exploration on the historic Contact Lake target in nearly 30 years. The 16-hole program will begin this month as crews have begun to mobilize to the project.

Contact Lake Project Location Map:
https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

Trident enters this program with over $11 million in cash and marketable securities, fully funding this drill program and positioning the Company to act swiftly on future exploration opportunities across its Saskatchewan portfolio.

"This inaugural drill program is a major milestone for Trident. We're picking up where Cameco left off - except now, gold trades at over 10x the price it did when they shut the mine. We're fully funded, highly motivated, and excited to unlock value at Contact Lake," said Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident.

Contact Lake Gold Project Plan View:
https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_gallery/album-2/lg/ContactLakeGoldProject2.jpg

Drilling will target the heart of the past-producing Contact Lake Mine, following up on historical high-grade intercepts including:

Contact Lake Gold Deposit - Historical Drill Intercepts
Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)Description
TU89-125 56.0 76.5 20.5 12.81 length weighted average
TU89-127 39.5 57.8 18.3 10.41 length weighted average
TU90-146 205.3 205.9 0.6 2,616.00 single assay
TU92-316 138.3 138.8 0.5 94.06 single assay
Notes:
*Analytical data sourced from Cameco historical records
*Historical sampling was discontinuous - data gaps were assigned a zero value
*Intervals are drilled intercepts and do not reflect true thickness with true thickness unknown

Location Map of Planned Drill Holes:
http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Drill-Plan-NR-202508.jpg

Contact Lake Gold Project Highlights:

  • Proven Past Production: 1.0 million tonnes milled at 6.16 g/t Au (190,088 oz gold recovered, Cameco 1999)
  • High Recovery: 95% life-of-mine mill recovery
  • Untested Zones: Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth
  • Historic Resource: Cameco internal estimate suggests significant gold remains
  • Infrastructure Ready: Onsite power, highway access, and historic underground workings

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent "qualified person" under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:
Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.
Telephone: 647-309-5130
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com


NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.cafor further information.



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
