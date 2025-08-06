Zenos Health: Three-Day Longevity & Wellness Summit Set to Transform Health Innovation Landscape in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenos Health, the premium wellness and longevity company founded by brothers Mazen and Marwan Karnaby, today announced the first inaugural Zenos Wellness Summit, taking place October 23-25, 2025, at the iconic Bab Samhan Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The groundbreaking three-day summit represents the Middle East's first comprehensive gathering focused on longevity science, biohacking, and integrative medicine, bringing together global pioneers, researchers, and wellness experts under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 health innovation initiative.

The summit will feature an impressive roster of international health and longevity experts, including:

Dr. Mark Hyman - Functional Medicine Physician

Gary Brecka - Human Biologist & Longevity Expert

Dr. Amy Shah - Specializing in Gut-Brain Science

Dr. Sara Al Madani - Award-Winning Serial Entrepreneur & Wellness Expert

Tim Gray - Europe's Leading Biohacker

Courtney Swan, MS - Integrative Nutritionist

Cynthia Thurlow, NP - Hormonal Health Specialist

Dr. Vonda Wright - Orthopedic Surgeon & Aging Expert

Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy - Integrative Oncology Pioneer

Dr. Angie Kassabie - Elite Nutritionist

Dr. Shawana Vali - Cosmetic Dermatologist

Dr. Carrie Jones - A Naturopathic Physician, Board-certified in Endocrinology

Mary Christine - Longevity Nutritionist

Additional speakers from the United States, United Kingdom, and Middle East will explore cutting-edge topics including biohacking and longevity, functional and precision medicine, nutritional science, AI-powered diagnostics, and emotional well-being optimization.

In addition to traditional conference programming, each evening will transform into immersive cultural and entertainment experiences set against Saudi Arabia's stunning desert landscape, featuring themed nights that blend local Saudi culture, international artistry, and cutting-edge performances in a vibrant supper-club atmosphere.

"The future belongs to those who lead their evolution - mind, body, and performance," said Mazen and Marwan Karnaby, founders of Zenos Health. "Longevity isn't a trend, it's a responsibility. Zenos Health Summit is where those who are serious about changing the game come to rise."

Three access levels are available to accommodate different audiences:

Diamond Pass ($5,997 USD) - Premier all-access VIP experience with full speaker sessions, premium hospitality, priority seating, wellness programming access, VIP hotel rates, and dedicated concierge service

Platinum Pass ($3,500 USD) - Daytime-only access including keynote speakers, panels, breakout sessions, and exhibitor hall

Golden Pass ($3,500 USD) - Evening-focused experience for cultural enthusiasts featuring signature programming, wellness workshops, and premium hospitality

Passes are available for immediate purchase, with early registration encouraged due to limited capacity. For more information about the Zenos Wellness Summit, speaker lineup, and registration, visit www.zenoshealthsummit.com , follow zenoshealthsummit on Instagram, or contact +1 877-44-ZENOS.

About Zenos Health

Founded by brothers Mazen and Marwan Karnaby, Zenos Health stands at the forefront of the wellness industry, delivering premium, science-backed supplements meticulously formulated in advanced, registered facilities in the United States. The company's mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health and unlock their fullest potential through clean, innovative, and highly effective solutions for optimal living.

