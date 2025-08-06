Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the McCreedy West mine. The results include high grade copper, nickel and precious metal intersections from an area located in the footwall, up-dip within the main 700 Cu-PGE Footwall Zone ("700 Zone") and within 150 metres of surface. The reported holes (Table 1) were drilled in support of production planning and potential production expansion into areas where narrow vein mining methods could be applied. Mineralization in this area contains high PGE grades hosted in copper and nickel rich veins. Intersections include 17.9% Cu, 0.6% Ni, 28.1 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 1.8 metres in drillhole MMW-25-119 and 10.5% Cu, 8.3% Ni, 42.6 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.3 metres in drillhole MMW-25-133 (Table 1).

Highlights from the new assay results include:

MMW-25-118: 4.9% Cu, 1.0% Ni, 2.9 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 1.5 metres

And10.4% Cu, 0.5% Ni, 16.1 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.9 metres

MMW-25-119: 1.5% Cu, 0.4% Ni, 1.3 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 7.3 metres

And1.7% Cu, 0.7% Ni, 4.0 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 10.5 metres

And17.9% Cu, 0.6% Ni, 28.1g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 1.8 metres

MMW-25-133: 10.5% Cu, 8.3% Ni, 42.6 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.3 metres

Mynyr Hoxha, VP Mines Geology, stated: "The diamond drilling at the McCreedy West mine continues to yield excellent copper and precious metal grades, and is focused on defining near-term production as well as expanding the 700 Zone up-dip and to the east and west. The data we are gathering from this drilling will be instrumental in guiding our development ore headings, optimizing mining stope designs and maximizing ore grade. These narrow, massive sulphide veins, containing platinum, palladium and gold, found along the footwall of the 700 Zone can be incorporated into our mine plan and provide an opportunity for selective mining of high margin ore in 2026. In addition, the new access being developed on the western side of the 700 Zone will enable diamond drilling access to targets that were previously inaccessible from existing mine workings. This is an exciting exploration initiative that is anticipated to commence later this year."

McCreedy West Diamond Drilling

The underground diamond drilling program at the McCreedy West mine is supported by two drills and is currently focused on definition and expansion drilling in the 700 Zone. Additional diamond drilling assays received since the news release dated June 10, 2025 are summarized in Table 1 and drillhole collar information is presented in Table 2. At McCreedy West, definition drilling with one drill continues to support near to mid-term production, with infill drilling designed to facilitate detailed stope design and optimize production grade. The second drill has begun definition and expansion drilling in areas not currently considered in the mine plan. Initial drilling on the 590 Level is focused on defining high-grade mineralization within the footwall side of the 700 Zone (Figures 2 and 3). At McCreedy West, precious metal grades appear to increase as a function of the distance into the footwall from the SIC contact. Drilling in this area has intersected massive sulphide veins with high precious metal grades up to 42.6 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.3 meters and 28.1 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 1.8 meters in drillholes MMW-25-133 and MMW-25-119 respectively. These high-grade Cu-PGE veins have the potential to be developed with more selective mining methods and could provide a source of high margin ore in 2026. This area remains open for potential expansion both up-dip and along strike to the east and west. Development on the 930 Level required to establish new diamond drilling platforms is progressing on schedule and Magna expects to be drilling on the western side of the 700 Zone (Figure 2) later this year. The western margin of the known 700 Zone is not well defined and has been identified as a high priority exploration target. There is potential to expand the 700 Zone mineralization west towards the adjacent past producing Hardy/Boundary deposit.

Figure 1: Location of Magna Mining Existing Properties, and Key Sudbury Infrastructure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/261377_36792265d4949b19_002full.jpg

Figure 2: McCreedy West Mine Oblique 3D View Showing the Location of Mineralized Zones

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/261377_36792265d4949b19_003full.jpg

Figure 3: McCreedy West Vertical Section Looking East, Showing Selected Narrow Vein Intersections

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/261377_36792265d4949b19_004full.jpg

Table 1: Summary of Drillhole Results from Magna 2025 McCreedy West Drilling

Drillhole Property Zone From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cu

% Ni

% Co

% Pt

g/t Pd

g/t Au

g/t TPM

g/t NiEq CuEq FNX33380 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 9.75 10.36 0.61 2.59 0.09 0.00 1.30 1.16 0.56 3.01 1.98 3.53 And 13.41 22.86 9.45 1.00 0.12 0.00 3.17 1.98 1.87 7.03 1.92 3.41 Including 20.88 22.86 1.98 3.42 0.30 0.00 2.30 3.10 6.69 12.09 4.85 8.63 FNX33391 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 80.31 80.77 0.46 10.75 0.14 0.00 0.30 0.03 0.06 0.39 5.95 10.60 And 86.26 89.92 3.66 2.24 0.65 0.01 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.26 1.81 3.23 And 100.28 103.33 3.05 3.90 0.40 0.00 0.09 0.46 0.04 0.59 2.52 4.49 FNX33392 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 57.61 59.89 2.29 7.21 1.94 0.01 1.07 2.60 0.25 3.92 6.13 10.91 And 64.16 65.23 1.07 3.29 0.12 0.00 0.50 1.27 3.84 5.61 3.26 5.81 MMW-25-074 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 4.11 4.42 0.30 6.38 2.15 0.01 0.99 4.84 0.46 6.29 6.23 11.08 And 39.93 40.23 0.30 3.18 0.10 0.00 0.56 4.59 0.36 5.51 2.63 4.68 MMW-25-083 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 80.47 80.77 0.30 3.20 0.05 0.00 0.10 0.15 0.05 0.30 1.81 3.23 And 108.36 108.66 0.30 23.21 0.95 0.01 1.64 4.01 0.46 6.11 14.20 25.28 MMW-25-085 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 30.78 32.61 1.83 5.65 0.12 0.00 0.25 0.89 0.04 1.18 3.31 5.90 And 40.84 41.15 0.30 3.93 2.45 0.04 0.80 0.53 0.02 1.35 4.43 7.88 MMW-25-086 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 14.63 17.83 3.20 1.79 0.57 0.01 0.12 0.20 0.01 0.34 1.50 2.68 And 28.65 34.90 6.25 2.44 0.35 0.00 0.13 0.43 0.07 0.63 1.71 3.05 Including 28.65 28.96 0.30 13.19 2.79 0.03 0.50 0.37 0.03 0.90 9.61 17.11 And 40.54 40.84 0.30 3.02 0.81 0.01 0.29 0.28 0.03 0.60 2.41 4.30 MMW-25-087 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 18.29 18.75 0.46 14.28 1.27 0.03 1.02 2.29 0.14 3.45 9.28 16.51 And 28.65 28.96 0.30 2.72 4.79 0.03 0.57 3.02 0.10 3.69 6.11 10.89 And 33.68 34.29 0.61 11.32 1.01 0.02 0.61 0.30 0.02 0.93 7.08 12.61 And 37.03 37.95 0.91 8.45 1.10 0.02 0.04 0.22 0.34 0.60 5.62 10.01 And 44.50 47.85 3.35 3.12 0.52 0.01 0.23 0.44 0.27 0.94 2.30 4.10 And 52.43 53.04 0.61 11.39 2.07 0.03 1.02 0.50 0.06 1.58 8.14 14.49 And 58.06 58.67 0.61 6.44 2.49 0.03 1.34 0.93 0.04 2.31 5.93 10.56 MMW-25-088 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 22.10 22.40 0.30 9.87 3.44 0.04 0.94 0.92 0.08 1.94 8.54 15.21 And 25.91 26.21 0.30 15.26 2.39 0.03 0.95 2.72 0.13 3.80 10.81 19.25 Including 78.33 78.64 0.30 1.00 8.79 0.08 2.25 2.95 0.09 5.29 8.87 15.79 And 82.75 83.21 0.46 2.98 3.10 0.02 2.04 1.13 0.03 3.20 4.71 8.39 MMW-25-089 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 17.37 29.57 12.19 2.61 0.40 0.01 0.12 0.54 0.03 0.68 1.85 3.30 And 28.50 29.57 1.07 15.72 1.19 0.03 0.29 0.80 0.05 1.14 9.65 17.17 MMW-25-090 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 17.37 17.98 0.61 7.92 5.40 0.05 0.71 0.56 0.04 1.31 9.08 16.17 And 18.29 19.51 1.22 3.69 1.71 0.02 0.35 0.46 0.18 0.98 3.62 6.44 MMW-25-091 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 21.03 23.01 1.98 5.10 4.48 0.04 0.30 0.08 0.01 0.40 6.64 11.82 MMW-25-092 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 17.37 18.90 1.52 15.44 2.03 0.02 0.37 0.68 0.05 1.10 10.20 18.16 And 27.28 28.80 1.52 1.86 0.39 0.01 0.11 0.23 0.52 0.86 1.54 2.75 MMW-25-093 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 41.45 43.89 2.44 1.97 0.16 0.00 0.12 0.21 0.07 0.40 1.27 2.26 MMW-25-094 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 39.47 42.21 2.74 2.40 0.14 0.00 0.21 0.30 0.26 0.76 1.56 2.78 And 75.44 76.81 1.37 5.19 0.56 0.01 1.51 3.72 0.45 5.68 4.13 7.36 And 80.77 82.30 1.52 1.66 0.61 0.01 0.81 0.37 0.36 1.54 1.68 2.99 And 86.26 90.07 3.81 1.02 0.14 0.00 0.47 0.52 0.11 1.10 0.85 1.51 MMW-25-095 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 27.74 28.04 0.30 11.10 0.17 0.00 0.96 1.15 0.15 2.26 6.44 11.46 MMW-25-096 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu Assays Pending MMW-25-097 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 48.77 53.34 4.57 14.46 0.49 0.01 0.42 1.95 0.21 2.59 8.58 15.28 Including 48.77 50.60 1.83 28.26 0.38 0.01 0.70 3.32 0.17 4.18 16.11 28.69 MMW-25-098 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 39.17 39.62 0.46 24.25 0.66 0.02 0.76 1.49 0.05 2.30 13.91 24.77 MMW-25-099 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 50.44 60.20 9.75 4.26 0.48 0.00 0.66 0.48 0.37 1.50 2.97 5.29 Including 51.66 51.97 0.30 26.23 0.12 0.00 0.46 0.52 0.56 1.54 14.48 25.78 And 53.64 55.02 1.37 20.48 0.30 0.01 0.72 2.33 0.15 3.19 11.72 20.87 MMW-25-100 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 40.08 46.18 6.10 7.99 0.52 0.01 0.27 0.87 0.11 1.25 4.93 8.78 Including 40.08 41.15 1.07 27.78 0.33 0.02 0.73 2.32 0.26 3.31 15.71 27.97 And 64.01 64.62 0.61 5.44 0.05 0.00 0.44 0.24 0.24 0.92 3.13 5.57 MMW-25-101 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 26.67 27.89 1.22 7.53 4.49 0.05 0.78 0.77 0.05 1.60 8.15 14.51 And 61.57 61.87 0.30 8.05 0.70 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.07 4.94 8.79 And 66.45 66.75 0.30 23.30 4.11 0.02 0.11 0.03 0.07 0.21 16.05 28.57 MMW-25-102 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 16.92 17.53 0.61 12.24 0.18 0.01 0.72 0.68 0.02 1.42 6.93 12.34 And 53.95 54.25 0.30 21.69 0.09 0.00 0.41 1.85 0.15 2.41 12.08 21.50 And 59.44 62.64 3.20 2.82 0.10 0.00 0.14 0.56 0.04 0.74 1.71 3.04 MMW-25-103 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 14.17 15.24 1.07 7.05 0.80 0.01 0.69 1.10 0.05 1.83 4.74 8.44 And 46.94 57.45 10.52 3.79 0.20 0.00 0.18 0.47 0.10 0.75 2.33 4.14 Including 46.94 47.55 0.61 17.69 0.10 0.01 0.39 1.70 0.37 2.45 9.98 17.77 And 71.48 71.78 0.30 9.24 0.04 0.00 0.36 1.10 0.06 1.52 5.21 9.28 MMW-25-104 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 64.47 64.77 0.30 3.04 2.19 0.01 0.16 0.59 0.08 0.83 3.63 6.46 And 96.01 97.84 1.83 2.04 0.20 0.00 0.37 0.94 0.31 1.62 1.55 2.75 MMW-25-105 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 32.92 34.44 1.52 2.61 0.38 0.00 0.07 0.17 0.04 0.27 1.77 3.14 And 61.57 62.03 0.46 2.42 1.92 0.03 0.40 0.36 0.13 0.89 3.11 5.54 And 69.34 69.80 0.46 27.66 0.06 0.01 1.26 9.17 0.11 10.54 16.41 29.22 And 139.45 141.88 2.44 1.48 0.46 0.00 3.32 4.27 1.14 8.74 2.60 4.63 MMW-25-106 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 70.10 71.93 1.83 4.19 0.22 0.00 0.46 1.82 0.09 2.37 2.79 4.97 And 86.11 86.72 0.61 4.98 0.11 0.00 0.78 4.16 0.44 5.38 3.60 6.40 And 116.43 121.46 5.03 1.17 0.49 0.01 1.18 1.30 0.50 2.98 1.55 2.76 Including 121.01 121.46 0.46 4.03 3.59 0.04 4.84 4.85 1.61 11.30 7.10 12.64 MMW-25-107 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 65.07 68.58 3.51 1.79 0.08 0.00 0.46 0.48 0.12 1.06 1.20 2.14 And 81.84 82.14 0.30 1.38 2.65 0.01 0.67 4.79 0.39 5.85 3.90 6.94 And 124.05 124.36 0.30 0.86 0.36 0.00 7.34 6.45 1.20 14.99 3.06 5.44 MMW-25-108 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 80.62 82.30 1.68 2.31 0.10 0.00 0.69 1.10 0.23 2.03 1.65 2.93 And 100.43 107.14 6.71 1.20 0.14 0.00 2.01 1.81 0.41 4.23 1.42 2.53 Including 103.78 105.00 1.22 4.15 0.27 0.00 4.67 4.84 1.30 10.81 4.18 7.45 And 117.65 121.62 3.96 0.47 0.06 0.00 1.93 1.51 0.54 3.98 0.95 1.69 MMW-25-109 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 55.32 55.78 0.46 24.59 2.09 0.04 1.15 1.38 0.04 2.57 15.38 27.39 And 75.13 75.74 0.61 16.19 1.01 0.01 0.63 2.87 0.87 4.37 10.30 18.35 MMW-25-110 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 66.14 66.45 0.30 17.40 1.41 0.02 2.16 5.49 0.24 7.89 11.71 20.86 MMW-25-111 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 57.45 57.76 0.30 8.52 1.07 0.00 1.07 2.74 0.17 3.98 6.07 10.81 And 62.79 65.23 2.44 1.56 0.22 0.00 0.31 0.46 0.14 0.91 1.18 2.11 And 77.57 79.25 1.68 1.40 0.15 0.00 0.24 0.59 0.03 0.85 1.01 1.79 And 93.88 95.10 1.22 1.90 0.85 0.00 0.64 1.27 0.21 2.12 2.07 3.69 MMW-25-112 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 79.25 81.53 2.29 1.43 0.60 0.00 0.13 0.27 0.08 0.48 1.36 2.43 And 85.95 86.72 0.76 14.44 0.12 0.00 0.76 3.02 0.51 4.28 8.54 15.20 And 109.12 109.73 0.61 23.20 2.15 0.01 2.48 9.98 2.57 15.03 16.81 29.93 MMW-25-113 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 48.01 48.31 0.30 0.93 20.30 0.20 0.23 3.37 0.03 3.63 18.51 32.96 And 63.09 64.31 1.22 6.35 0.76 0.00 0.45 1.38 0.13 1.95 4.35 7.75 And 95.71 97.38 1.68 5.53 2.39 0.01 1.95 3.32 2.25 7.51 6.42 11.43 MMW-25-114 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 91.14 99.67 8.53 2.83 0.47 0.00 0.64 0.75 0.20 1.59 2.18 3.87 Including 91.14 92.35 1.22 11.23 1.88 0.01 2.35 3.21 0.28 5.84 8.50 15.13 MMW-25-115 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu No Significant Assays MMW-25-117 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 77.27 77.72 0.46 2.03 0.05 0.00 0.72 0.51 2.21 3.44 1.97 3.50 MMW-25-118 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 50.14 51.66 1.52 4.87 1.01 0.00 0.50 2.13 0.27 2.90 3.93 6.99 And 84.73 85.65 0.91 10.39 0.49 0.02 4.16 8.40 3.58 16.14 8.85 15.76 MMW-25-119 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 69.65 76.96 7.32 1.45 0.36 0.00 0.23 0.38 0.69 1.30 1.38 2.46 And 96.16 106.68 10.52 1.70 0.68 0.00 1.17 1.53 1.30 4.00 2.26 4.02 And 137.77 138.23 0.46 7.46 0.84 0.01 6.76 5.38 1.08 13.22 6.74 12.01 And 147.07 148.89 1.83 17.86 0.56 0.01 13.81 14.01 0.28 28.10 14.05 25.02 Including 147.37 148.29 0.91 29.50 0.69 0.01 21.97 22.74 0.36 45.07 22.81 40.61 MMW-25-120 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 44.96 45.57 0.61 9.85 0.13 0.01 0.70 2.14 0.81 3.65 6.05 10.77 And 69.80 70.56 0.76 9.32 4.55 0.06 0.99 1.19 0.48 2.66 9.39 16.71 MMW-25-121 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 81.08 81.38 0.30 29.80 2.97 0.02 4.27 24.49 0.82 29.58 22.87 40.71 And 112.47 113.69 1.22 2.41 0.88 0.01 2.63 2.69 1.24 6.56 3.17 5.64 MMW-25-127 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 58.83 65.99 7.16 1.91 0.41 0.00 0.27 0.64 0.25 1.17 1.58 2.82 Including 65.53 65.99 0.46 13.74 0.83 0.01 1.79 4.43 1.51 7.73 9.41 16.76 And 108.66 110.49 1.83 0.57 0.36 0.00 3.18 2.40 0.41 5.99 1.52 2.70 And 119.79 120.40 0.61 2.48 1.08 0.01 8.75 9.63 10.22 28.60 7.88 14.03 MMW-25-132 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 17.68 18.14 0.46 1.48 0.64 0.00 0.20 0.19 0.02 0.41 1.40 2.50 MMW-25-133 McCreedy West 700 FW Cu 88.85 89.46 0.61 8.26 0.06 0.00 0.39 0.52 2.05 2.96 5.22 9.29 And 136.40 136.70 0.30 10.47 8.28 0.02 12.67 10.70 19.19 42.56 21.67 38.58 And 145.08 145.39 0.30 7.23 0.16 0.00 3.85 7.05 0.50 11.40 5.70 10.15



Important Notes to Table 1:

All lengths are downhole length. True widths are uncertain at this time.

Ni Eq % = (Ni% x 85% Recovery x 2204 x Ni Price $/lb) + (Cu% x 96% Recovery x 2204 x Cu Price $/lb) + (Co% x 56% Recovery x 2204 x Co Price $/lb) + (Pt gpt x 69% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pt $/oz) +(Pd gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pd $/oz) + (Au gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Au $/oz))/2204 x Ni $/lb.

Cu Eq % = (Ni% x 85% Recovery x 2204 x Ni Price $/lb) + (Cu% x 96% Recovery x 2204 x Cu Price $/lb) + (Co% x 56% Recovery x 2204 x Co Price $/lb) + (Pt gpt x 69% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pt $/oz) +(Pd gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pd $/oz) + (Au gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Au $/oz))/2204 x Cui $/lb.

Metal prices in US$: $7.30/lb Ni, $4.10/lb Cu, $15.00/lb Co, $1,000/oz Pt, $1,050/oz Pd and $2,200/oz Au.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Coordinates

BHID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth(m) FNX33380 469768 5164997 38.8 26.5 -14.0 36.6 FNX33391 469777 5164856 58.1 320.0 12.0 106.7 FNX33392 469777 5164857 57.9 340.0 7.0 112.8 MMW-25-074 462766 5329000 -3617.8 26.5 11.0 48.8 MMW-25-083 462859 5328896 -3599.4 356.0 18.0 110.3 MMW-25-085 462941 5328854 -3656.2 265.0 -12.0 48.8 MMW-25-086 462941 5328854 -3656.4 279.0 -18.0 54.9 MMW-25-087 462940 5328854 -3656.4 291.0 -20.0 70.1 MMW-25-088 462940 5328854 -3656.9 291.0 -29.0 85.3 MMW-25-089 462940 5328854 -3656.7 302.0 -24.0 39.6 MMW-25-090 462939 5328854 -3657.0 312.5 -27.0 36.6 MMW-25-091 462938 5328855 -3656.3 321.0 -17.0 30.5 MMW-25-092 462938 5328855 -3657.2 321.0 -29.0 34.9 MMW-25-093 462859 5328896 -3600.4 4.0 -10.0 76.2 MMW-25-094 462859 5328896 -3600.6 4.0 -16.0 91.4 MMW-25-095 462859 5328896 -3600.2 19.0 -2.0 67.1 MMW-25-096 462859 5328896 -3600.4 19.0 -7.0 77.1 MMW-25-097 462859 5328896 -3600.6 19.0 -14.0 61.0 MMW-25-098 462859 5328896 -3601.0 19.0 -29.0 54.9 MMW-25-099 462859 5328897 -3600.7 34.0 -14.0 61.0 MMW-25-100 462859 5328897 -3601.1 34.0 -26.0 94.5 MMW-25-101 462859 5328897 -3600.1 45.0 3.0 85.3 MMW-25-102 462859 5328897 -3600.7 45.0 -13.0 94.5 MMW-25-103 462859 5328897 -3601.2 45.0 -24.0 85.3 MMW-25-104 462871 5329120 -3588.8 332.0 -10.0 140.2 MMW-25-105 462871 5329120 -3589.1 332.0 -25.0 149.4 MMW-25-106 462871 5329120 -3589.5 332.0 -33.0 143.3 MMW-25-107 462871 5329120 -3590.0 332.0 -43.0 131.1 MMW-25-108 462871 5329120 -3590.4 332.0 -55.0 128.0 MMW-25-109 462737 5328982 -3493.3 302.0 -16.0 95.7 MMW-25-110 462737 5328982 -3493.7 302.0 -25.0 97.5 MMW-25-111 462737 5328982 -3494.3 302.0 -34.0 95.1 MMW-25-112 462738 5328982 -3492.9 310.0 -10.0 109.7 MMW-25-113 462738 5328982 -3493.6 310.0 -26.0 100.6 MMW-25-114 462738 5328983 -3492.8 320.0 -8.0 109.7 MMW-25-115 462738 5328983 -3493.2 320.0 -60.0 43.6 MMW-25-117 462738 5328983 -3493.3 339.0 -22.0 79.2 MMW-25-118 462738 5328983 -3494.1 339.0 -47.0 93.0 MMW-25-119 462738 5328984 -3492.5 347.0 -2.0 152.4 MMW-25-120 462871 5329121 -3589.3 341.0 -31.0 146.3 MMW-25-121 462871 5329121 -3590.4 341.0 -51.0 125.0 MMW-25-127 462871 5329123 -3589.7 360.0 -62.0 128.0 MMW-25-132 462744 5329004 -3491.5 356.0 -6.0 115.8 MMW-25-133 462744 5329004 -3491.9 356.0 -17.0 170.7

*Drillhole Coordinates are in Coordinate System NAD 83 Zone 17

Qualified Person for Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by David King, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. King is the Senior Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience for the Company and is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Assurance and Control

Sample QA/QC procedures for Magna have been designed to meet or exceed industry standards. Drill core is collected from the diamond drill and placed in sealed core trays for transport to Magna's core facilities. Levack drilling utilizes NQ sized core and McCreedy West utilizes BQTK sized core. The core is then logged and samples marked in intervals of up to 1.5m. Levack drill core is split and sampled ½ core, and McCreedy west is whole core sampled. Samples are then put into plastic bags with 10 bagged samples being placed into rice bags for transport to SGS Laboratories in Garson, Ontario for preparation, which are then shipped to Lakefield, Ontario for analysis. Samples are submitted in batches of 50 with 4 QA/QC samples including, 2 certified reference material standards and 2 samples of blank material.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may", "might", "potential", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "could", "should", "would", "will", "continue", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "prospective", "appear" or other similar words or phrases or variations thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, economic, technical and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the failure to add, delineate or discover additional mineralization, resources or reserves at the McCreedy West mine, the failure to have accurately estimated the actual resources or reserves at the McCreedy West mine that the Company produces copper, nickel, platinum-group or precious metals from, the failure to successfully execute narrow vein mining techniques with a view to economically extracting estimated mineralization, resources or reserves, unanticipated delays in the implementation of drilling programs, delays in the receipt of assay results, unanticipated delays in additional development at the McCreedy West mine and other risks disclosed in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis, available on the SEDAR+ website (at: www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties, contingencies and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, there can be no certainty or assurance that the Company has accurately or adequately captured, accounted for or disclosed all such risks, uncertainties, contingencies or factors. Readers should place no reliance on forward-looking statements as actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Resource exploration and development, and mining operations, are highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge will not eliminate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining is a producing mining company with a portfolio of copper, nickel and PGM operating, exploration and development projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary assets are the producing McCreedy West copper mine and the past producing Levack, Crean Hill, Podolsky, and Shakespeare mines. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261377

SOURCE: Magna Mining Inc.