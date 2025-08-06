Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) (the "Company" or "TriStar") has been advised that on July 30, 2025, the Federal Prosecutor's Office ("MPF") of Brazil filed a Civil Public Action before the Federal Court of Pará against the State Environmental Secretariat of Pará ("SEMAS/PA") and Mineração Castelo dos Sonhos S.A. ("MCDS"), the wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary of the Company which holds the Castelo do Sonhos Project. The lawsuit seeks the suspension of the environmental licensing process for the Castelo de Sonhos Project until the environmental impact studies in respect of the Project are revised, an Indigenous component study is conducted, and a free, prior and informed consultation (FPIC) process is carried out with Indigenous communities from the Baú and Menkragnoti Territories. The MPF sought an immediate injunction suspending the environmental licence, however the Federal Judge hearing the injunction application noted that the MPF's investigations have been ongoing since 2019, and found that there was no urgency to the injunction application, and therefore deferred the analysis of the injunction request until after SEMAS/PA and MCDS have filed their defenses and the National Indigenous Foundation has submitted its clarifications. The Federal Judge also acknowledged the potential socioeconomic impacts of a suspension at this stage and emphasized the need to ensure due process, including the right to an effective defense. MCDS and SEMAS have 15 business days to file a defense against the injunction application, following which the Judge will decide on the appropriate path forward.

Nick Appleyard, TriStar's President and CEO stated: "TriStar remains confident that, upon submission of its defense, it will demonstrate that there are no irregularities in the environmental licensing process of the Castelo de Sonhos Project, which is in alignment with SEMAS/PA's position."

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

On behalf of the board of directors of the company:

Nick Appleyard

President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation which are not historical facts and are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, the Company's expectations regarding the outcome of the Civil Public Action referenced above, as well as the related injunction application. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's plans to change include the ongoing litigation process, and legislative, political or economic developments in Brazil. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

