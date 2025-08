Stellar climbed roughly 75% in July, with strong derivatives momentum. The question now is clear: can this move last? Stellar (XLM) surged about 75?% from $0.23 to $0.51 in July while trading volume jumped 300% and XLM re-entered CoinMarketCap's top15 by market cap. Analysts noted that open interest in futures hit around $520?million, signaling heightened ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...