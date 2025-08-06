AGEBOX Inc.: AGEBOX Launches iKids-Growth - A Hormone-Free Breakthrough for Children Falling Behind in Height

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / AGEBOX, a U.S.-based biotech company focused on children's health, has introduced iKids-Growth , the first supplement that helps children reach their height potential by supporting the body's natural production and use of IGF-1 - a key growth factor.

In today's healthcare systems, hormone-based treatments such as growth hormone (GH) injections are reserved only for children whose height falls below the 3rd percentile. But many others, often between the 10th and 25th percentiles, may still experience slower growth than their peers, with limited options for support.

By combining advanced biomedical research with real family needs, AGEBOX is addressing a long-overlooked gap in pediatric wellness: helping children who may not have a medical condition but still need help growing at a steady pace.

Instead of introducing external hormones, iKids-Growth works by gently activating the body's natural growth system, with a day-and-night formula designed to align with the body's own rhythm.

IGF-1: The Natural Key to Height Growth

Growth is powered by a core biological system known as the GH-IGF-1 axis. In this process, the brain sends signals that trigger the release of growth hormone (GH), which in turn prompts the liver to produce IGF-1 (Insulin-like Growth Factor 1), a natural hormone that directly supports bone growth and skeletal development.

When this system functions properly, it lays the foundation for steady and healthy height progression throughout childhood and adolescence.

Put simply, GH gives the signal, but IGF-1 makes growth happen. When IGF-1 levels are too low, or when the body doesn't respond well to it, growth can stall, even if GH is normal.

This is where iKids-Growth steps in: instead of adding external hormones, it helps the body make more IGF-1 naturally, and use it more effectively - supporting the body's ability to maintain healthy growth patterns.

24-Hour Support Aligned with Natural Rhythms

The body's growth system doesn't work the same way all day. Growth hormone (GH) is primarily released at night, while the body responds to IGF-1 signals throughout the day.

iKids-Growth is designed around this natural rhythm, with a Day & Night formula that supports height development around the clock.

At night, when GH levels peak during deep sleep, the Night formula helps the liver respond to GH and boosts IGF-1 production.

During the day, the Day formula supports how bones and muscles respond to IGF-1, promoting steady physical development.

This dual-action approach works with the body's natural timing, enhancing growth potential without disrupting biological balance.

Both formulas are powered by curated natural ingredients - including astragalus root, blue-green algae, and oyster extract - each selected for its targeted activity within IGF-1-related pathways.

To ensure effectiveness, these compounds are screened and refined using Acesvia, AGEBOX's proprietary research platform that combines human primary cell screening and function-guided extraction.

Human primary cell testing is the gold standard for evaluating biological activity outside the body. It allows researchers to precisely observe how each compound engages with growth-related pathways at the cellular level. This level of cellular insight is what sets iKids-Growth apart from conventional supplements.

Backed by Clinical Research and Real-World Data

While iKids-Growth is not a medical treatment, its development and evaluation embrace the highest scientific standards typically reserved for pharmaceuticals. This means starting with precise cellular studies, progressing through carefully designed clinical trials, and confirming findings with data from everyday use.

In evidence-based medicine, different types of studies offer varying levels of confidence. At the top of this hierarchy are randomized controlled trials (RCTs), widely regarded as the reliable way to evaluate how well an intervention may support its intended health outcomes. iKids-Growth is currently involved in over 20 clinical studies, including multiple RCTs that rigorously test its safety and ability to support healthy growth. These trials include children with diverse growth challenges, such as those with lower-than-average IGF-1 levels and rare growth diseases.

Beyond clinical research, real-world experience adds another layer of assurance. More than 50,000 families have chosen iKids-Growth, with detailed outcomes tracked for over 3,000 children, reinforcing its safety and potential to support healthy development in everyday settings.

A Bigger Vision in Pediatric Health

AGEBOX was founded in 2009 with a clear goal: to refine children's health solutions through safe, natural, and scientifically supported approaches. Over the years, the team developed the Acesvia Platform , and mapped the molecular pathways most relevant to children's growth and development. These scientific foundations led to the creation of iKids-Growth in 2021: a supplement that reflects both clinical insight and real family needs. And this is just the beginning. AGEBOX continues to expand its pipeline, with more products in development to support children across a wider range of health challenges. Behind every formula is a simple principle: every child deserves one more chance to thrive.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

AGEBOX Inc. is a U.S.-based biotechnology company that develops evidence-based dietary supplements to support children's growth, cognition, and metabolic health. The company's proprietary Acesvia Platform uses human cell models to identify and refine GRAS-listed materials with measurable biological effects. Its formulas, supported by clinical trials, are designed to provide safe, natural, and scientifically grounded support for pediatric needs that are not fully addressed by existing solutions.

