Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
PR Newswire
06.08.2025 13:42 Uhr
Shamal Holding Unveils Naïa Island Dubai

A Private Estate Setting New Standards in Ultra-Luxury Living

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamal Holding, the Dubai-based diversified investment firm, today unveils Naïa IslandDubai - a landmark private estate set to redefine ultra-luxury living in the region.

Naïa Island Dubai Location

At its heart, the island will host the region's first Cheval Blanc maison, a defining moment for hospitality in the region. The maison will feature an intimate collection of suites and private villas, designed in Cheval Blanc's distinctive style: contemporary, serene, and emotional luxury. A limited number of branded beachfront residences and estate plots will be available, each with private beach access offering a rare opportunity to reside on an island where design, nature, and lifestyle exist together perfectly.

Located just off Jumeirah's coastline and seamlessly connected to Dubai's principal roadways, Naïa Island Dubai has been designed as a resort masterplan shaped around open green spaces and coastal terrain. Its low-lying architecture offers unparalleled views of Dubai's iconic landmarks, beautifully framed by the open sea. It is intended to provide residents and guests with the ultimate sense of exclusivity, privacy, and natural beauty.

Every amenity is designed to foster a connection with nature and a strong sense of place. From dining experiences to spa and wellness offerings, and a private marina, each element is thoughtfully integrated to flow with the island's rhythm, grounding residents and guests in the surrounding landscape.

"This marks a defining chapter in our vision to create meaningful experiences, and an exciting step forward for Shamal as we continue to curate pioneering firsts that reinforce Dubai's position as a global benchmark for exceptional, world-class living" said Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding, "Naïa Island Dubai offers an enduring address, one that invites presence and lives beautifully overtime."

With early works now underway, Naïa Island Dubai is poised to become one of the region's most exclusive coastal addresses, a timeless setting reserved for a discerning few.

About Shamal

Born in Dubai, Shamal is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai's ambition, spirit, and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai, SUSHISAMBA and Five Guys. As the owning company of some of Dubai's most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations, we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745247/ShamalHolding_Naia_Map.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745251/ShamalHolding_Naia_Island.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745252/ShamalHolding_Naia_Dubai.jpg

For more information visit www.shamal.com
Shamal LinkedIn: @shamalholding
Shamal IG: @shamalholding

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shamal-holding-unveils-naia-island-dubai-302523117.html

