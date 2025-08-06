Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - e-Zinc, a Toronto-based company redefining long-duration energy storage with its breakthrough zinc-air technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Harvey as Chief Technical Officer (CTO).







Dr. Harvey brings over 20 years of experience in electrochemical systems, with a strong track record of guiding advanced energy technologies from lab-scale innovation to commercial readiness. In his new role, he will oversee the successful delivery of two upcoming commercial pilot projects-one in collaboration with the California Energy Commission (CEC) and another with Toyota Tsusho Canada Inc. (TTCI)-which are expected to validate e-Zinc's technology in operational, customer-facing settings.

"Joining e-Zinc at such a critical juncture is a tremendous opportunity," said Dr. Harvey. "The company's zinc-air technology presents a compelling solution to the challenges of long-duration energy storage. I look forward to leading our talented team as we bring this innovative technology to market, by achieving key technical milestones that will unlock broader deployment potential."

The pilot with the CEC will be deployed at the Rapid Integration and Commercialization Unit (RICU) at the Miramar Marine Base in San Diego, while the TTCI collaboration at a manufacturing facility in Southern Ontario will focus on achieving full-day storage duration-capabilities that position e-Zinc to address market segments underserved by conventional lithium-ion solutions.

"Dr. Harvey's leadership arrives at a time when e-Zinc is laying down the technical and operational foundation for our next phase of growth," said James Larsen, CEO of e-Zinc. "These pilots will not only demonstrate the performance of our technology at commercial spec, but will also play a key role in our long-term scale-up strategy."

e-Zinc's energy storage systems use abundant and recyclable materials to provide cost-effective, long-duration storage. The company recently closed a $31 million Series A2 round and continues to build strong momentum as it prepares to transition from pre-commercial pilots to broader market deployment.

