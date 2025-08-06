Riyadh-based energy company Acwa Power will develop Morocco's Noor Midelt II and Noor Midelt III solar-plus-storage projects. Together, they have a combined solar capacity of 800 MW alongside 1,200 MWh of battery energy storage. Saudi-listed Acwa Power has been awarded the Noor Midelt II and Noor Midelt III solar projects in Morocco, following an international tender run by the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN). The two projects, located near the north Moroccan town of Midelt in the Atlas Mountains, each have a solar capacity of 400 MW and are both combined with 602 MWh of battery ...

