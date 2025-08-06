The Argentine authorities have approved 360Energy Solar's solar park in Buenos Aires province to operate as a generating agent in the Wholesale Electricity Market (MEM). The facility will be connected to 15 MWh of battery storage. From pv magazine LatAm Argentina's Ministry of Economy, through the Secretariat of Energy, has authorized 360Energy Solar to operate as a generating agent in the nation's MEM for its 20 MW 360Energy Colón solar park in the Colón district of Buenos Aires province. The solar park uses 33,930 monocrystalline modules rated at 680 W each, single-axis tracker systems, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...