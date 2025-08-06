Heat pump deployment accelerates in the United Kingdom as grant scheme provides record support in first half of 2025. UK government has targeted 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028. UK heat pump deployment has accelerated significantly in the first half of 2025, with a record number of government grants issued and certified installations recorded. Data from certification body MCS shows more than 30,000 certified heat pump installations in the first half of 2025, a 12% increase on the previous year. There were 30,144 air-sourced, 413 ground-source, and 46 "other" certified heat pump ...

