New agreements with major airports and airlines reflect growing demand for Bruker's trace detection technologies, with a focus on Europe

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the signing of multiple new contracts and framework agreements for its explosives and chemical trace detection solutions, accessories, consumables, and service offerings. Finalized throughout 2025, these agreements represent a total order volume of over $27 million year-to-date in 2025, supporting customers in the aviation security and defense industry to enhance threat detection capabilities.

DE-tector flex delivers fast, reliable explosives trace detection for air cargo and passenger screening operations

The contracts include deployments of Bruker's explosive trace detection (ETD) solutions at major international airports and air cargo facilities, as well as chemical reconnaissance solutions for homeland security and defense agencies. Confirmed customers include Brussels Airport Company NV, which awarded Bruker a seven-year framework agreement for the delivery and third-line maintenance of 80 ETD units, along with training, consumables, spare parts, and a centralized management software platform. Additional confirmed deployments include more than 200 ETD units across Scandinavian airports, 74 units at Saudi Arabian airports, and 17 units to Incheon International Airport in South Korea. Further earlier deployments at key European hubs in Frankfurt, Geneva, and Zürich strengthen Bruker's footprint in critical aviation security infrastructure. In the defense sector, Bruker has received confirmed orders for over 500 chemical reconnaissance systems from a Central European country's Ministry of Defense.

Bruker's DE-tector flex systems are designed for high-throughput screening of passengers and cargo, offering industry-leading low false alarm rates, intuitive operation, and minimal maintenance. The RAID-XP and RAPIDplus chemical detection systems are used in mobile reconnaissance missions and fixed installations, supporting homeland security and defense applications.

"Our Detection Business continues to expand its global footprint with significant wins across multiple safety and security domains," said Dr. Andreas Kamlowski, President of Bruker Optics. "These contracts reflect our strategic momentum and underscore our commitment to supporting public safety through advanced detection technologies."

Bruker's Detection business remains focused on three strategic pillars: airline safety, airport security, and chemical reconnaissance. The company expects continued growth in these areas, supported by rising global demand for integrated CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive) solutions and next-generation ETD systems. These technologies are part of a comprehensive portfolio supporting CBRNE threat detection, safety, and environmental monitoring. More information on Bruker's solutions for security, civil protection, and defense applications can be found at: https://www.bruker.com/en/products-and-solutions/cbrne-detectors.html.

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

