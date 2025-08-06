Arlington Capital Partners ("Arlington"), a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government regulated industries, today announced that its portfolio company AVS Bio, a leading global provider of critical inputs and services for the bioprocessing and biologics industries, acquired ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V. ("IPA Europe" or the "Company"). IPA Europe is a carve-out of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA), a biotherapeutics company leveraging proprietary technologies, including its LENSai platform, to accelerate the discovery of next-generation biologics. The acquisition expands AVS Bio's European footprint and adds advanced capabilities in antibody discovery, protein expression, and organoid growth factor development and manufacturing to its growing service portfolio.

With facilities in both Utrecht and Oss in the Netherlands, IPA Europe offers a comprehensive suite of antibody discovery, engineering, and characterization services. In addition to its industry-leading hybridoma and B-cell screening platforms, the Company has deep expertise in recombinant protein expression and offers scalable protein production for both research and pre-clinical applications. These capabilities enable IPA Europe to serve as a true end-to-end partner for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies developing next-generation biologics including antibody-based therapeutics, novel diagnostics, and vaccines. Following the acquisition, IPA Europe will continue to operate under its existing management as a strategic European hub within AVS Bio's brand and network which serves large-scale pharmaceutical customers globally across both human and animal health markets.

Jac Price, CEO of AVS Bio, said, "IPA Europe brings exceptional technical capabilities and a reputation for scientific rigor that aligns perfectly with our mission to support customers from early discovery through commercial manufacturing. This acquisition significantly enhances our service offering and geographic reach, and we're excited to welcome the IPA Europe team into the AVS Bio family."

"This acquisition reflects AVS Bio's strategic commitment to grow through both organic investment and targeted M&A," added Malcolm Little, a Partner at Arlington Capital Partners. "IPA Europe is a natural fit, offering complementary capabilities in antibody discovery and recombinant protein manufacturing that will accelerate AVS Bio's expansion into the upstream biologics R&D value chain. This transaction marks a key milestone in AVS Bio's broader strategy to build a diversified biologics services platform serving the therapeutic innovation markets."

Ilse Roodink and Roland Romijn, General Managers of IPA Europe, together commented, "We're thrilled to join forces with AVS Bio. Their platform offers immediate opportunities for us to scale our operations, invest in next-generation technologies, and better serve our clients with an end-to-end continuum of biologics development capabilities."

Arlington has an extensive track record of building leading companies in highly regulated industries that are critical to healthcare infrastructure, government systems, and national security. Within healthcare, Arlington focuses on working with businesses that save lives, improve the delivery of products and services, and reduce costs for patients and providers. Other notable recent healthcare sector investments the firm has made include Afton Scientific, Everest Clinical Research, Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Millstone Medical Outsourcing, Riverpoint Medical, and TEAM Technologies.

Edgemont Partners served as exclusive sell-side advisor to ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. in connection with the transaction.

About AVS Bio

Headquartered in Norwich, CT, AVS Bio is a global provider of specific pathogen free ("SPF") laboratory products and services that support the development and manufacture of vaccines, therapeutics, and biologics. The Company supplies leading manufacturers with critical bioprocessing inputs including SPF eggs, antigens, and antibodies, and also offers diagnostic testing and GMP support services. AVS Bio operates over 20 facilities across North America and Europe and is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information, visit AVS Bio's website at www.avsbio.com.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build strategically important businesses in the healthcare, government services and technology, and aerospace and defense sectors. Since its inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 175 companies and is currently investing out of its $3.8 billion Fund VI. For more information, visit Arlington's website at www.arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) is advancing Bio-Native AI at the intersection of biology and computation. The Company's LENSai and HYFT platforms enable large-scale reasoning across sequence, structure, function, and scientific literature, powering next-generation workflows across drug discovery, diagnostics, vaccine design, and molecular systems biology.

About IPA Europe

IPA Europe, based in Utecht and Oss, the Netherlands, provides comprehensive services in antibody discovery, engineering, and functional characterization as well as recombinant protein and organoid growth factor development and production. With a focus on innovation and quality, IPA Europe supports leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies across the globe in the development of next-generation biologics.

