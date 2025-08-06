HR Path Strengthens Global Presence with Strategic Acquisition of PredictiveHR

PARIS, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of PredictiveHR, a U.S.-based company renowned for its deep expertise in HRIS advisory and implementation services, with a strong specialization in UKG solutions.

With a presence in 28 countries and a team of over 2,500 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since it was founded in 2001 , the company has stayed true to its mission of reshaping HR practices around the world.

Since 2016, PredictiveHR has been a trusted professional services partner for organizations leveraging HR technology platforms like UKG and Paylocity. With over a century of combined consulting experience, we specialize in implementation, optimization, and post-live support services that drive adoption, streamline operations, and deliver measurable results. PredictiveHR helps clients unlock the full potential of their HCM investments through strategic, hands-on expertise and white-glove service delivery.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for HR Path, reinforcing its leadership in the HR industry and strengthening its footprint in the North American market. PredictiveHR's dedicated focus on UKG implementation, post-go-live optimization, and managed services aligns seamlessly with HR Path's vision of empowering organizational growth and excellence through strategic HR solutions.

"This is a powerful step forward in our mission to be the global reference in HR transformation," said François Boulet, Co-founder of HR Path. "Their strong reputation in the North American market and deep expertise in UKG solutions enhance our ability to deliver high-value, end-to-end HR services worldwide. This partnership reflects our continued investment in innovation, client success, and global growth."

"PredictiveHR brings a level of UKG expertise and service excellence that perfectly complements our global HRIS strategy," said Theodore Smith, Partner at HR Path. "Together, we're better positioned to support clients across North America and around the world with tailored, end-to-end UKG solutions that deliver measurable results."

"We're incredibly proud of what we've built at PredictiveHR," said James Troiano, Founder and CEO. "From day one, our focus has been on delivering exceptional value through expertise, integrity, and innovation. Joining forces with HR Path allows us to expand that mission on a global scale, while staying true to the culture and client-first mindset that made us who we are. This acquisition is not just a milestone-it's a launchpad for even greater impact."

