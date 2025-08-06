Continuity Biosciences LLC: Continuity Biosciences Appoints Josephine Torrente and Joseph DeSimone, PhD to Board of Directors

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuity Biosciences, a company pioneering next-generation combination product drug delivery, today announced the appointment of two highly distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Josephine M. Torrente, Director at Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, P.C., and Dr. Joseph M. DeSimone, serial entrepreneur and professor at Stanford University. These appointments mark a significant step forward in Continuity's mission to advance transformative drug delivery technologies, supported by world-class regulatory expertise and materials science innovation.

Josephine M. Torrente

Current Role: Director, Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, P.C., the largest dedicated FDA regulatory law firm in the U.S.

Director, Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, P.C., the largest dedicated FDA regulatory law firm in the U.S. Experience: Over 30 years advising pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on FDA regulatory strategy, product development, and lifecycle management

Over 30 years advising pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on FDA regulatory strategy, product development, and lifecycle management Strategic Contribution: Ms. Torrente's deep regulatory insight will guide Continuity's clinical development and FDA engagement strategies as the company scales its pipeline

Dr. Joseph M. DeSimone

Current Role: Sanjiv Sam Gambhir Professor of Translational Medicine and Chemical Engineering, Stanford University

Sanjiv Sam Gambhir Professor of Translational Medicine and Chemical Engineering, Stanford University Honors and Recognition: National Medal of Technology and Innovation recipient; inventor on 200+ patents; author of 350+ scientific publications; One of only 25 people elected into all three US National Academies- Science, Engineering and Medicine

National Medal of Technology and Innovation recipient; inventor on 200+ patents; author of 350+ scientific publications; One of only 25 people elected into all three US National Academies- Science, Engineering and Medicine Entrepreneurial Leadership: Co-founder of Carbon (developer of CLIP 3D printing); founder of Focal Medical (acquired by Continuity) and PinPrint , a 3D microdispensing platform in which Continuity has made a strategic investment

Co-founder of Carbon (developer of CLIP 3D printing); founder of (acquired by Continuity) and , a 3D microdispensing platform in which Continuity has made a strategic investment Strategic Contribution: Dr. DeSimone's expertise in materials science, digital manufacturing, and drug delivery perfectly aligns with Continuity's platform focus on localized, precision therapeutics

Executive Commentary

"We are honored to welcome Josephine and Joe to our Board," said Bob Whitehead, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Continuity Biosciences. "Josephine's regulatory acumen and clear-eyed judgment are second to none. Joe is not only a visionary in drug delivery but also a trusted partner in our efforts through Focal Medical and PinPrint. Their expertise will be instrumental as we continue to scale our programs and build long-term value."

Torrente and DeSimone join Continuity's existing Board of Directors, which includes Bob Whitehead and Ramakrishna Venugopalan, PhD, MBA (Continuity's co-founders), Monica Reed, MD,Mike Fowler, and Allen Weiss.

Krishna Venugopalan formerly led combination product development at AbbVie, contributing to flagship therapies Skyrizi and the newly launched Vyalev -both high-impact combination products

formerly led combination product development at AbbVie, contributing to flagship therapies and the newly launched -both high-impact combination products Mike Fowler is CEO of Affordable Housing Partners, Inc., which is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway

is CEO of Affordable Housing Partners, Inc., which is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Allen Weiss served as the President of Worldwide Operations for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts (now known as Disney Parks, Experiences and Products)

served as the President of Worldwide Operations for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts (now known as Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) Monica Reed is CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth, where she oversees the strategic development and growth of the health system's Great Lakes Region, including four hospitals and more than 50 sites of care

About Continuity Biosciences

Founded in 2024, Continuity Biosciences is developing advanced delivery platforms for biologics and complex therapeutics, with a focus on precision targeting and tunable release. Operating in Houston (TX), Raleigh (NC), Bradenton (FL), and Torino (Italy), Continuity's pipeline spans oncology, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, and women's health. Through strategic acquisitions-including Focal Medical-and targeted investments like PinPrint, Continuity is building a differentiated platform to transform the delivery of challenging therapeutics.

