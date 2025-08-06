Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

System-wide same club sales increased 8.2%

Ended second quarter with total membership of approximately 20.8 million

Maintains 2025 full-year growth outlook

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights

Total revenue increased from the prior year period by 13.3% to $340.9 million.

System-wide same club sales increased 8.2%.

System-wide sales increased to $1.4 billion from $1.2 billion in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $58.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $48.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Net income increased $9.0 million to $58.3 million, compared to $49.3 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income (1) increased $10.4 million to $72.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share (1) , compared to $62.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

increased $10.4 million to $72.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share , compared to $62.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased $20.1 million to $147.6 million from $127.5 million in the prior year period.

increased $20.1 million to $147.6 million from $127.5 million in the prior year period. 23 new Planet Fitness clubs were opened system-wide during the period, which included 20 franchisee-owned and 3 corporate-owned clubs, bringing system-wide total clubs to 2,762 as of June 30, 2025.

Cash and marketable securities of $582.5 million, which includes cash and cash equivalents of $335.7 million, restricted cash of $56.5 million and marketable securities of $190.3 million as of June 30, 2025.

"Today marks the 10-year anniversary for Planet Fitness as a public company. Over the past decade, through a steadfast commitment to our mission and strategy, we've added nearly 14 million members, expanded our global footprint by more than 1,700 clubs, and established a presence in all 50 states and four additional countries. While we are proud of our accomplishments, we believe there is even greater opportunity ahead. As consumers increasingly prioritize health and well-being, Planet Fitness is well-positioned to meet this demand with our judgement-free, high-quality, and affordable fitness experience. Early momentum in programs like our High School Summer Pass - which is now in its fifth year and outpacing prior-year sign-ups and workouts - underscores our potential," said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer. "In the second quarter, we delivered strong financial performance and remain confident in our full-year outlook for 2025, even amid near-term economic variability. We recently signed a binding agreement to sell our eight corporate clubs in California to a franchisee in the market delivering on our commitment to recycle capital where appropriate and demonstrating our commitment to our asset-light model."

Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

For the second quarter of 2025, total revenue increased $39.9 million or 13.3% to $340.9 million from $300.9 million in the prior year period, including system-wide same club sales growth of 8.2%. By segment:

Franchise segment revenue increased $11.9 million or 11.0% to $119.7 million from $107.8 million in the prior year period. Of the increase, $8.0 million was due to higher royalty revenue, of which $5.0 million was attributable to a franchise same club sales increase of 8.3%, $1.6 million was attributable to new clubs opened since April 1, 2024 before moving into the same club sales base and $1.4 million was from higher royalties on annual fees. Franchise segment revenue also includes $2.7 million of higher National Advertising Fund ("NAF") revenue and $1.5 million of higher franchise and other fees;

Corporate-owned clubs segment revenue increased $13.5 million or 10.8% to $139.0 million from $125.5 million in the prior year period. Of the increase, $8.1 million was attributable to corporate-owned clubs included in the same club sales base, of which $5.6 million was attributable to a same club sales increase of 7.0%, $0.8 million was attributable to higher annual fee revenue and $1.7 million was attributable to other fees. Additionally, $5.4 million was from new clubs opened since April 1, 2024 before moving into the same club sales base; and

Equipment segment revenue increased $14.5 million or 21.5% to $82.2 million from $67.7 million in the prior year period. Of the increase, $14.3 million was attributable to higher revenue from equipment sales to existing franchisee-owned clubs and $0.3 million was attributable to higher revenue from equipment sales to new franchisee-owned clubs. In the second quarter of 2025, we had equipment sales to 19 new franchisee-owned clubs compared to 18 in the prior year period.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA represents our Adjusted EBITDA broken out by the Company's reportable segments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of the Company's core operations, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" accompanying this press release.

_____________________________ 1 Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per share, diluted are non-GAAP measures. For reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") net income and a computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" accompanying this press release.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA was as follows:

Franchise Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $9.0 million or 11.7% to $86.5 million. This increase was primarily attributable to higher franchise segment revenue of $11.9 million, as described above, partially offset by $2.7 million of higher NAF expense;

Corporate-owned clubs Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $7.0 million or 14.2% to $56.6 million. This increase was primarily attributable to $5.8 million from the corporate-owned same clubs sales increase of 7.0% and $1.5 million of lower selling, general and administrative expenses. This increase was partially offset by $1.0 million of lower Adjusted EBITDA from the eight clubs open and operating in Spain, all of which are yet to be included in the same club sales base.

Equipment Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $7.9 million or 42.3% to $26.4 million. This increase was primarily attributable to higher equipment sales to new and existing franchisee-owned clubs, as described above, and higher margin equipment sales related to an updated equipment mix as a result of the adoption of the franchise growth model.

Subsequent Event

On August 4, 2025, the Company signed a binding agreement to sell eight corporate-owned clubs located in California to a franchisee. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to customary closing contingencies.

2025 Outlook

The Company continues to believe that between its tariff mitigation plans and the current tariff levels, its exposure is limited. This guidance does not include estimates or assumptions regarding the impact of tariffs beyond the existing regulations currently in place.

For the year ending December 31, 2025, the Company is narrowing and reiterating the following expectations:

New equipment placements of approximately 130 to 140 in franchisee-owned locations

System-wide new club openings of approximately 160 to 170 locations

System-wide same club sales growth of approximately 6% (previously 5% to 6%)

The Company is reiterating the following growth expectations over its 2024 results:

Revenue to increase in the 10% range

Adjusted EBITDA to increase in the 10% range

Adjusted net income to increase in the 8% to 9% range

Adjusted net income per share, diluted to increase in the 11% to 12% range, based on adjusted diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 84.5 million, inclusive of the shares expected to be repurchased in 2025.

The Company continues to expect 2025 net interest expense to be approximately $86.0 million. It also continues to expect capital expenditures to increase approximately 20% driven by additional clubs in our corporate-owned portfolio and depreciation and amortization to remain flat compared to 2024.

Presentation of Financial Measures

Planet Fitness, Inc. (the "Company") was formed in March 2015 for the purpose of facilitating the initial public offering (the "IPO") and related recapitalization transactions that occurred in August 2015, and in order to carry on the business of Pla-Fit Holdings, LLC ("Pla-Fit Holdings") and its subsidiaries. As the sole managing member of Pla-Fit Holdings, the Company operates and controls all of the business and affairs of Pla-Fit Holdings, and through Pla-Fit Holdings, conducts its business. As a result, the Company consolidates Pla-Fit Holdings' financial results and reports a non-controlling interest related to the portion of Pla-Fit Holdings not owned by the Company.

The financial information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to provide measures that we believe are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar amounts or other unusual or nonrecurring items. See the tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures used in our full-year outlook will differ from net income and net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this press release. We do not provide guidance for net income or net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2025. These items are uncertain, depend on many factors and could have a material impact on our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2025, and therefore cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

Same club sales refers to year-over-year sales comparisons for the same club sales base of both corporate-owned and franchisee-owned clubs, which is calculated for a given period by including only sales from clubs that had sales in the comparable months of both years. We define the same club sales base to include those clubs that have been open and for which monthly membership dues have been billed for longer than 12 months. We measure same club sales based solely upon monthly dues billed to members of our corporate-owned and franchisee-owned clubs.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00AM (ET) on August 6, 2025 to discuss the news announced in this press release. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at www.planetfitness.com via the "Investor Relations" link. The webcast will be archived on the website for one year.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,762 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the Company's statements with respect to expected future performance presented under the heading "2025 Outlook," those attributed to the Company's Chief Executive Officer in this press release, the Company's expected membership growth and club growth, share repurchases and the timing thereof, ability to deliver future shareholder value, the impact of tariffs and other statements, estimates and projections that do not relate solely to historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "goal," "plan," "prospect," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "assumption," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," "contemplate," "future," "strategy" and similar references to future periods, although not all forward-looking statements include these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include competition in the fitness industry, the Company's and franchisees' ability to attract and retain members, the Company's and franchisees' ability to identify and secure suitable sites for new franchise clubs, changes in consumer demand, changes in equipment costs, the Company's ability to expand into new markets domestically and internationally, operating costs for the Company and franchisees generally, availability and cost of capital for franchisees, acquisition activity, developments and changes in laws and regulations, our substantial indebtedness and our ability to incur additional indebtedness or refinance that indebtedness in the future, our future financial performance and our ability to pay principal and interest on our indebtedness, our corporate structure and tax receivable agreements, failures, interruptions or security breaches of the Company's information systems or technology, general economic conditions and the other factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and, once available, the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's views only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or representatives undertake any obligation to provide additional information or to correct or update any information set forth in this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:















Franchise

$ 96,877

$ 87,676

$ 190,117

$ 171,910 National advertising fund revenue

22,781

20,114

44,721

39,900 Franchise segment

119,658

107,790

234,838

211,810 Corporate-owned clubs

138,989

125,466

272,658

247,844 Equipment

82,232

67,685

110,045

89,304 Total revenue

340,879

300,941

617,541

548,958 Operating costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue

59,423

51,934

81,908

70,927 Club operations

77,437

70,152

159,117

144,505 Selling, general and administrative

35,511

31,613

69,818

60,806 National advertising fund expense

22,777

20,112

44,721

39,904 Depreciation and amortization

38,429

39,817

76,710

79,197 Other losses (gains), net

4,900

(66)

3,663

418 Total operating costs and expenses

238,477

213,562

435,937

395,757 Income from operations

102,402

87,379

181,604

153,201 Other income (expense), net:















Interest income

5,690

5,616

11,502

11,077 Interest expense

(26,181)

(24,533)

(52,378)

(45,966) Other income, net

1,942

1,043

2,225

1,690 Total other expense, net

(18,549)

(17,874)

(38,651)

(33,199) Income before income taxes

83,853

69,505

142,953

120,002 Provision for income taxes

24,930

18,977

41,146

33,301 Losses from equity-method investments, net of tax

(628)

(1,216)

(1,433)

(2,416) Net income

58,295

49,312

100,374

84,285 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

276

672

488

1,336 Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

$ 58,019

$ 48,640

$ 99,886

$ 82,949 Net income per share of Class A common stock:















Basic

$ 0.69

$ 0.56

$ 1.19

$ 0.95 Diluted

$ 0.69

$ 0.56

$ 1.19

$ 0.95 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:















Basic

83,861

86,809

84,015

86,859 Diluted

84,065

86,955

84,233

87,083

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 335,723

$ 293,150 Restricted cash

56,452

56,524 Short-term marketable securities

106,998

114,163 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $32 and $30 as of June 30,

2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

72,847

77,145 Inventory

4,347

6,146 Restricted assets - national advertising fund

9,071

- Prepaid expenses

19,202

21,499 Other receivables

24,954

16,776 Income tax receivable and prepayments

7,788

2,616 Total current assets

637,382

588,019 Long-term marketable securities

83,327

65,668 Investments, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $23,437 and $18,834 as of June 30,

2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

70,896

75,650 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $425,101 and $370,118, as of

June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

430,387

423,991 Right-of-use assets, net

417,573

395,174 Intangible assets, net

304,961

323,318 Goodwill

721,118

720,633 Deferred income taxes

443,082

470,197 Other assets, net

10,426

7,058 Total assets

$ 3,119,152

$ 3,069,708 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 22,500

$ 22,500 Accounts payable

49,128

32,887 Accrued expenses

57,768

67,895 Equipment deposits

7,860

1,851 Deferred revenue, current

77,309

62,111 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, current

55,044

55,556 Other current liabilities

40,581

39,695 Total current liabilities

310,190

282,495 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

2,139,418

2,148,029 Lease liabilities, net of current portion

432,950

405,324 Deferred revenue, net of current portion

30,752

31,990 Deferred tax liabilities

1,250

1,386 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, net of current portion

358,569

411,360 Other liabilities

4,304

4,497 Total noncurrent liabilities

2,967,243

3,002,586 Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 83,907 and 84,323 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

9

9 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 316 and 342 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

-

- Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,010

(2,348) Additional paid in capital

615,040

609,115 Accumulated deficit

(774,753)

(822,156) Total stockholders' deficit attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

(158,694)

(215,380) Non-controlling interests

413

7 Total stockholders' deficit

(158,281)

(215,373) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 3,119,152

$ 3,069,708

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 100,374

$ 84,285 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

76,710

79,197 Equity-based compensation expense

6,138

2,847 Deferred tax expense

27,619

26,761 Amortization of deferred financing costs

2,639

2,634 Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

2,285 Accretion of marketable securities discount

(837)

(1,879) Losses from equity-method investments, net of tax

1,433

2,416 Dividends accrued on held-to-maturity investment

(1,139)

(1,065) Credit loss on held-to-maturity investment

4,603

557 Gain on re-measurement of tax benefit arrangement liability

(1,294)

(1,349) Gain on insurance proceeds

(1,460)

- Other

210

1,300 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

4,747

380 Inventory

1,799

(544) Other assets and other current assets

(5,400)

(6,313) Restricted assets - national advertising fund

(9,023)

(12,268) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,317

(3,302) Other liabilities and other current liabilities

(427)

(699) Income taxes

(4,753)

(2,632) Payments pursuant to tax benefit arrangements

(52,740)

(28,786) Equipment deposits

6,009

632 Deferred revenue

13,770

18,653 Leases

7,599

4,838 Net cash provided by operating activities

177,894

167,948 Cash flows from investing activities:







Additions to property and equipment

(58,801)

(64,345) Insurance proceeds for property and equipment

2,053

- Payment of deferred consideration for acquired clubs

(1,539)

- Purchases of marketable securities

(81,958)

(73,930) Maturities of marketable securities

71,954

47,839 Issuance of note receivable, related party

(2,639)

- Other investing activity

(32)

- Net cash used in investing activities

(70,962)

(90,436) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

-

800,000 Repayment of long-term debt

(11,250)

(599,437) Payment of deferred financing and other debt-related costs

-

(12,055) Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock

1,177

9,808 Repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock

(52,085)

(300,205) Principal payments on capital lease obligations

(51)

(72) Payment of share repurchase excise tax

(2,549)

- Distributions paid to members of Pla-Fit Holdings

(1,331)

(1,732) Net cash used in financing activities

(66,089)

(103,693) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,658

(1,179) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

42,501

(27,360) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

349,674

322,121 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 392,175

$ 294,761 Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$ 50,067

$ 40,814 Net cash paid for income taxes

$ 18,285

$ 9,168 Non-cash investing activities:







Non-cash additions to property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 16,667

$ 18,645

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA

We refer to Adjusted EBITDA as we use this measure to evaluate our operating performance and we believe this measure is useful to investors in evaluating our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of the Company's core operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of other items that we believe reduce the comparability of our underlying core business performance from period to period and is therefore useful to our investors. Our Board of Directors uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key metric to assess the performance of management. Our Chief Operating Decision Maker also uses Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which is Adjusted EBITDA specific to each of our three reportable segments, to assess the financial performance of and allocate resources to our segments in accordance with ASC 280, Segment Reporting. Corporate overhead costs not directly attributable to any individual segment are not allocated to the three segments and are included in Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA within Adjusted EBITDA.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 58,295

$ 49,312

$ 100,374

$ 84,285 Interest income (5,690)

(5,616)

(11,502)

(11,077) Interest expense 26,181

24,533

52,378

45,966 Provision for income taxes 24,930

18,977

41,146

33,301 Depreciation and amortization 38,429

39,817

76,710

79,197 EBITDA 142,145

127,023

259,106

231,672 Severance costs(1) 52

-

649

1,602 Executive transition costs(2) 1,406

1,348

2,447

1,631 Loss on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on

held-to-maturity investment 4,311

82

4,603

557 Dividend income on held-to-maturity investment (578)

(537)

(1,139)

(1,065) Insurance recovery(3) -

-

(1,636)

- Lease closure expenses, net(4) 1,067

-

1,067

- Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(5) (1,210)

(987)

(1,294)

(1,349) Amortization of basis difference of equity-method

investments(6) 240

240

480

469 Other(7) 176

334

331

297 Adjusted EBITDA $ 147,609

$ 127,503

$ 264,614

$ 233,814

(1) Represents severance related expenses recorded in connection with a reduction in force during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. (2) Represents certain expenses recorded in connection with the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer, including costs associated with the search for, and stock-based compensation associated with certain equity awards granted to, the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and retention payments for certain key employees through the Chief Executive Officer transition. (3) Represents insurance recoveries, net of costs incurred. (4) Represents lease termination costs, impairment charges, and loss on disposal of property and equipment from the closure of our Florida Corporate Support Center located in Orlando, Florida. (5) Represents gains related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (6) Represents the Company's pro-rata portion of the basis difference related to intangible asset amortization expense in its equity method investees, which is included within losses from equity-method investments, net of tax on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (7) Represents certain other gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance.

A reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Adjusted EBITDA













Franchise segment $ 86,502

$ 77,454

$ 171,367

$ 153,592 Corporate-owned clubs segment 56,598

49,565

102,447

91,963 Equipment segment 26,435

18,575

33,877

23,373 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 169,535

145,594

307,691

268,928 Corporate and other Adjusted EBITDA(1) (21,926)

(18,091)

(43,077)

(35,114) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 147,609

$ 127,503

$ 264,614

$ 233,814

(1) Corporate and other Adjusted EBITDA includes adjusted corporate overhead costs, such as payroll and related benefit costs and professional services that are not directly attributable to any individual segment and thus are unallocated. (2) Segment Adjusted EBITDA plus the Adjusted EBITDA of corporate and other is equal to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a metric that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to "-Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share

Our presentation of Adjusted net income assumes that all net income is attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc., which assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc., adjusted for certain non-cash and other items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. Adjusted net income per share, diluted, is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income by the total weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding plus any dilutive options and restricted stock units as calculated in accordance with GAAP and assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding Class B common stock as of the beginning of each period presented. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income, and the computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are set forth below.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 58,295

$ 49,312

$ 100,374

$ 84,285 Provision for income taxes 24,930

18,977

41,146

33,301 Severance costs(1) 52

-

649

1,602 Executive transition costs(2) 1,406

1,348

2,447

1,631 Loss on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on

held-to-maturity investment 4,311

82

4,603

557 Dividend income on held-to-maturity investment (578)

(537)

(1,139)

(1,065) Insurance recovery(3) -

-

(1,636)

- Lease closure expenses, net(4) 1,067

-

1,067

- Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(5) (1,210)

(987)

(1,294)

(1,349) Amortization of basis difference of equity-method

investments(6) 240

240

480

469 Loss on extinguishment of debt(7) -

2,285

-

2,285 Other(8) 176

334

331

297 Purchase accounting amortization(9) 9,178

12,758

18,356

25,515 Adjusted income before income taxes 97,867

83,812

165,384

147,528 Adjusted income taxes(10) 25,299

21,645

42,752

38,101 Adjusted net income $ 72,568

$ 62,167

$ 122,632

$ 109,427 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.86

$ 0.71

$ 1.45

$ 1.24 Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding,

diluted(11) 84,398

87,685

84,570

88,036

(1) Represents severance related expenses recorded in connection with a reduction in force during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. (2) Represents certain expenses recorded in connection with the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer, including costs associated with the search for, and stock-based compensation associated with certain equity awards granted to, the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and retention payments for certain key employees through the Chief Executive Officer transition. (3) Represents insurance recoveries, net of costs incurred. (4) Represents lease termination costs, impairment charges, and loss on disposal of property and equipment from the closure of our Florida Corporate Support Center located in Orlando, Florida. (5) Represents gains related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (6) Represents the Company's pro-rata portion of the basis difference related to intangible asset amortization expense in its equity method investees, which is included within losses from equity-method investments, net of tax on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (7) Represents the write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the repayment of the 2018-1 Class A-2-II notes prior to the anticipated repayment date. (8) Represents certain other gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. (9) Includes $3.1 million and $6.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, of amortization for intangible assets recorded in connection with investment funds affiliated with TSG Consumer Products, LLC purchasing interests in Pla-Fit Holdings in 2012 (the "2012 Acquisition"), other than favorable leases. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the intangible assets recorded in connection with the 2012 Acquisition became fully amortized. Also includes $9.2 million and $9.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $18.4 million and $19.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, of amortization for intangible assets created in connection with historical acquisitions of franchisee-owned clubs. The adjustment represents the amount of actual non-cash amortization expense recorded, in accordance with GAAP, in each period. (10) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 25.9% for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 25.8% for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 applied to adjusted income before income taxes. (11) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc.

A reconciliation of net income per share, diluted, to Adjusted net income per share, diluted is set forth below:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted

Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted Net income attributable to Planet

Fitness, Inc.(1) $ 58,019

84,065

$ 0.69

$ 48,640

86,955

$ 0.56 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests(2) 276

333





672

730



Net income 58,295









49,312







Adjustments to arrive at adjusted

income before income taxes(3) 39,572









34,500







Adjusted income before income

taxes 97,867









83,812







Adjusted income taxes(4) 25,299









21,645







Adjusted net income $ 72,568

84,398

$ 0.86

$ 62,167

87,685

$ 0.71



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted

Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted Net income attributable to Planet

Fitness, Inc.(1) $ 99,886

84,233

$ 1.19

$ 82,949

87,083

$ 0.95 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests(2) 488

337





1,336

953



Net income 100,374









84,285







Adjustments to arrive at adjusted

income before income taxes(3) 65,010









63,243







Adjusted income before income

taxes 165,384









147,528







Adjusted income taxes(4) 42,752









38,101







Adjusted net income $ 122,632

84,570

$ 1.45

$ 109,427

88,036

$ 1.24

(1) Represents net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. and the associated weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding. (2) Represents net income attributable to non-controlling interests and the assumed exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc. as of the beginning of the period presented. (3) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. (4) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 25.9% for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 25.8% for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 applied to adjusted income before income taxes.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.