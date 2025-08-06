Mallinckrodt plc: Mallinckrodt Names Christiana Stamoulis as President and Chief Financial Officer

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc today announced the appointment of Christiana Stamoulis as President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 22, 2025. Ms. Stamoulis, currently the EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Incyte, will succeed Bryan Reasons who, as previously announced, has decided to leave the Company to pursue other interests.

Ms. Stamoulis will join Mallinckrodt from Incyte, a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. In addition to overseeing the finance organization, she will lead Mallinckrodt's corporate development initiatives, leveraging her deep industry expertise and extensive experience in strategic planning, as well as in originating, structuring, and executing strategic partnerships and M&A transactions.

"We are excited to have Christiana join Mallinckrodt at this historic moment in our transformation," said Siggi Olafsson, Mallinckrodt's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the completion last week of our merger with Endo, we are forging a new future for our Company and adding talented new leadership to an already strong executive team. Christiana has an exceptional record of achievement in strategy, finance, corporate development, and execution, and we have every expectation that she will make significant contributions to our growth and continued success."

Ms. Stamoulis has approximately 30 years of experience in the biotechnology industry. Prior to Incyte, she was President and CFO of Unum Therapeutics and, before that role, served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Vertex, Ms. Stamoulis spent nearly 15 years as an investment banker and management consultant, serving as a Managing Director in Citigroup's Investment Banking division and a senior investment banker in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group at Goldman Sachs. She began her career as a strategy consultant at Boston Consulting Group.

" Mallinckrodt has a unique opportunity to reinvent itself following the merger with Endo, and I am honored by the opportunity to join the company at this pivotal point and contribute to the Company's new future," said Ms. Stamoulis.

Ms. Stamoulis currently serves on the Board of Directors of Hologic Inc., a medical technology company. She holds two Bachelor of Science degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

