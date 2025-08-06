Clear Start Tax Warns: Tax Preparer Mistakes Could Leave You Liable for Thousands - Here's How to Protect Yourself

As tax scams and filing errors rise, experts urge taxpayers to double-check returns and vet their preparers carefully

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / With more Americans relying on tax preparers than ever before, a growing number are unknowingly facing IRS penalties due to mistakes made by the very professionals they hired to help. According to Clear Start Tax, a national tax resolution firm, errors by unqualified or careless preparers can lead to audits, surprise bills, and even long-term debt - and in most cases, the taxpayer is still legally responsible.

"Many people assume that if a preparer files their return, they're in the clear," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax. "But the IRS holds the taxpayer accountable for the information on that return - even if it was filed by someone else."

Recent IRS enforcement efforts have uncovered widespread issues with improperly claimed credits, underreported income, and missed documentation - often traced back to preparers who cut corners or lacked credentials. Some taxpayers only learn of the problem months later, when a letter from the IRS arrives demanding payment or launching an audit.

"We're seeing clients come to us in shock after trusting someone who wasn't even registered with the IRS," the spokesperson said. "Unfortunately, it's common for tax preparers to promise big refunds or rush through filings without explaining the risks."

To avoid these costly outcomes, Clear Start Tax recommends taxpayers take simple precautions:

Ask for the preparer's PTIN (Preparer Tax Identification Number)

Avoid those who guarantee large refunds without reviewing your documents

Review your return line by line before signing

Ensure the preparer signs the return and provides a copy

"Choosing a preparer should be treated like hiring any other financial professional - check their background, ask questions, and don't be afraid to walk away if something feels off," the spokesperson added. "It's your name on that return, and you're the one who pays if something goes wrong."

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

The IRS maintains a searchable directory of qualified tax preparers on its website and has issued repeated warnings about "ghost preparers" - individuals who refuse to sign returns and often vanish after tax season ends.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a national tax resolution firm that helps individuals and businesses navigate IRS debt, audits, and other tax challenges. The firm provides education, support, and direct solutions to taxpayers dealing with complex IRS issues, helping them regain control of their finances with professionalism and integrity.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/clear-start-tax-warns-tax-preparer-mistakes-could-leave-you-liab-1055719