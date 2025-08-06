Financial and Career Pressures Weigh Heavily on Unpaid Caregivers, Homethrive Report Shows

Survey finds 92% of employed caregivers are concerned about rising costs, with many sacrificing career growth and personal well-being

NORTHBROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Homethrive , the leading comprehensive caregiver support platform, today released new findings from its Financial State of Family Caregivers Survey , which sheds light on the mounting financial, emotional, and logistical burdens shouldered by unpaid caregivers in the U.S. - and how those challenges are impacting today's workforce and employers.

Conducted by YouGov, the national survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults, including nearly 500 employed family caregivers, found that 92% of working caregivers are concerned about the impact of rising costs and the current economy on their families. Two thirds reported taking or considering actions that negatively impact their financial well-being, such as incurring debt, turning down a promotion, or dipping into emergency savings.

"Caregivers make up a significant portion of today's workforce, often balancing unseen responsibilities at home in addition to their jobs," said Dave Jacobs, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Homethrive. "Employers have a powerful opportunity to recognize and support these valuable team members in ways that boost well-being, performance, and retention."

A Widespread but Overlooked Segment of the Workforce

An estimated 73% of U.S. adults provide some form of unpaid care for a child, aging parent, or loved one with a chronic condition, disability, or neurodivergence. This includes the "sandwich generation," who are simultaneously caring for both children and older adults.

Caregiving also takes a financial toll beyond rising costs. According to AARP , family caregivers spend over $7,200 annually, and on average, 26% of their annual income. These expenses, combined with reduced career advancement and rising personal stress, are prompting many working caregivers to rethink their jobs. Homethrive's study finds:

70% say caregiving affects their ability to be present and focused at work.

66% say it's negatively impacted their career advancement opportunities.

42% have or are considering taking extended leave, sabbatical, or family leave to manage caregiving responsibilities.

51% have or are considering leaving the workforce or seeking more flexible employment.

75% would consider leaving their current employer for one that offers caregiving benefits.

Beyond finances and career, caregiving significantly affects mental health. Nearly half (48%) of working caregivers said that balancing work and caregiving made it difficult to prioritize their own health and well-being. A similar number (50%) reported using personal or vacation days to manage their caregiving responsibilities.

A Call to Action for Employers

Despite the significant challenges working caregivers face, 57% of those surveyed do not feel their employer offers adequate support and benefits. The encouraging news: more than half of employers say they plan to expand caregiver benefits within the next three years.

When organizations fail to act, caregivers are often left feeling like they must choose between their job and caring for a loved one. Productivity, retention, and employee well-being all suffer as a result, causing real impacts to the bottom line.

The toll on job satisfaction is also real: 47% of all working caregivers - and 60% of those caring for more than one person - reported a negative impact on how they feel about work.

"Caregivers bring incredible strength and resilience to the workplace," Jacobs added. "When organizations recognize and support that, everyone wins."

To explore the full survey findings and discover how employers can better support working caregivers, read the full white paper .

Methodology

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2085 adults, of whom 423 were unpaid caregivers who are also employed. Fieldwork was undertaken between 12th - 14th May 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

About Homethrive

From childcare to elder care, autism to Alzheimer's, and even after loss, Homethrive covers the full spectrum of caregiving challenges from highchair to rocking chair and beyond. Our all-in-one platform blends predictive technology with human connection to deliver proactive, personalized support for every family. Homethrive is offered as an employee benefit by leading employers, and through select health plans and insurance providers. Learn more at www.homethrive.com.

