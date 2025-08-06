4CE Engineering Group Launches With Mission to Modernize Civil Infrastructure Through Strategic Acquisitions

Backed by leading private equity firm Quad-C, new engineering platform aims to unite top regional firms and drive industry-wide progress

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Today marks the official launch of 4CE Engineering Group, a new engineering firm formed to modernize the civil infrastructure industry by uniting best-in-class engineering firms across the country. Pronounced "Force," 4CE is backed by middle-market private equity firm Quad-C Management, Inc., and led by industry veteran Wes Kingery, former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer of industry leader Vortex Companies.

Wes Kingery, Founder and CEO

Professional image of Wes Kingery, Founder and CEO

4CE Engineering Group is on a mission to bring a new kind of energy to engineering; one rooted in collaboration, growth, and purpose. The group is actively seeking to partner with small to mid-sized firms in the water / wastewater, stormwater, transportation, aviation, and civil infrastructure markets that:

Value their people and culture,

Are regional leaders aiming to grow without losing control, and

Believe in the power of collaboration to move the industry forward.

"We built Vortex into the number one brand in trenchless infrastructure, scaling 15X in eight years and expanding the team from 150 to 1400 in that time, resulting in a world class organization," said Wes Kingery, Founder and CEO of 4CE. "Now, we're bringing that same velocity and vision to engineering with a platform that empowers firms to grow without sacrificing who they are."

The name 4CE reflects a double meaning: "Force Civil Engineers," a nod to the company's civil focus and bold intent to drive change, and a tribute to Quad-C as well as Wes Kingery's four children. At its core, 4CE represents the strength, energy, and unity required to move the industry forward; connecting asset owners, engineers, contractors, and manufacturers in new ways.

"4CE is more than a holding company it's a coalition of high-performance firms committed to better outcomes, smarter infrastructure, and long-term impact," said Matt Trotta, Partner at Quad-C. "We're proud to support this effort and the leadership behind it."

4CE's growth strategy centers on acquiring engineering firms with strong regional footprints, cultural alignment, and expertise in core infrastructure disciplines. The firm will provide strategic support, operational resources, and capital investment to help partner firms scale, innovate, and retain their unique identities.

About 4CE Engineering Group

4CE is an engineering growth platform designed to partner with select civil infrastructure firms to bring about meaningful, sustainable progress. With deep industry roots and financial backing from Quad-C, 4CE empowers firms to scale smartly, serve better, and remain true to their mission. www.4ceeng.com and on LinkedIn.

About Quad-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established services and industrial companies. In its 35-year history, Quad-C has invested over $4 billion of equity across more than 85 companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. www.quadcmanagement.com and on LinkedIn.

