TIDI Products Introduces Posey SureHold Soft Limb Holder

NEENAH, WI / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / TIDI Products, LLC is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the new Posey® SureHold Soft Limb Holder. This innovative medical device helps protect patients and support caregivers by providing a number of user-friendly features, including easy application, broad compatibility across a variety of hospital beds, and emergency quick-release.

"As the leading manufacturer of medical restraints in North America, nurses at hospitals across the country depend on our Posey limb holders to safeguard their patients," says Jennifer Jones, TIDI Products' Chief Marketing Officer. "So, when we decided to design a new Posey soft limb holder, we felt it was important to give nurses a voice in the development process," she explains. "The feedback from these working clinicians proved to be invaluable in optimizing the SureHold device for practical, professional use."

Applying the Posey SureHold Soft Limb Holder is fast and easy. A first-of-its-kind, free-floating SureHold buckle connects the device's anchor strap to the hospital bed. A new, slip-resistant quick-release buckle secures the soft cuff of the restraint to the patient's wrist or ankle.

Made with soft material that is gentle on patients' skin, the SureHold Soft Limb Holder features a unique, streamlined design that not only facilitates simple caregiver application but discourages patient self-release. Additionally, the new restraint device offers compatibility with a wide variety of hospital beds from leading manufacturers and can be quickly disconnected by the caregiver as needed.

The SureHold Soft Limb Holder also features a new corrugated anchor strap (bed strap), a new quilted cuff material with enhanced protection from moisture, and easy-to-follow instructions printed on the device.

Established in 1937, Posey, a TIDI Products brand, continues to lead the way in patient safety. To learn more about the Posey SureHold Soft Limb Holder, visit https://www.tidiproducts.com/restraints-and-restraints-alternatives/limb-holders-and-restraints/soft-limb-holders/surehold.

About TIDI Products

Based in Neenah, Wisconsin, TIDI Products provides an extensive range of forward-looking safety solutions to healthcare professionals - solutions that help these professionals deliver the highest-quality patient care. In addition to Posey products, the TIDI® portfolio of brands includes C-Armor®, Sterile-Z®, AquaGuard®, Grip-Lok®, TIDIShield®, PenBlade®, and Zero-Gravity®. For more information, visit www.tidiproducts.com.

For additional inquiries or information please reach out to TIDI Customer Service: 1 800.521.1314 or Email: excellence@tidiproducts.com

SOURCE: TIDI Products

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tidi-products-introduces-posey-surehold-soft-limb-holder-1056941