SKUx and TRUNO Complete Toshiba Ace Certification to Enable Item-Level Payment Acceptance

SKUx's patented SKUPay® technology rapidly enables merchants to accept item-level payment programs across a variety of growth industries; from health and wellness benefits, to consumer-packaged goods promotions, to merchant private label brands, and beyond.

Merchants who implement the solution can now accept item-level restricted payment programs through one single point of integration between their POS system and multiple program providers, eliminating costly custom development and reducing operational complexity.

The innovative technology solution is designed to be rapidly deployed as a POS update without changes to core POS logic, all while delivering a seamless checkout experience for customers.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / SKUx, a leader in item-level payment acceptance and digital payment innovation and TRUNO, the leading national integrated retail technology solutions provider, today announced a partnership to enable TRUNO U.S. merchants to advance their acceptance of item-level payment programs, helping merchants unlock new revenue streams, create efficiencies, and attract new customers across a variety of use cases.

This comes at a pivotal moment in retail as brands, governments, and benefit program administrators seek more effective ways to fund and deliver value to consumers at the point of sale. SKUx enables tenders to be linked to any number of approved item lists simultaneously-whether for item-level promotional offers, wellness incentives, or government and privately funded benefit programs, providing a powerful rules-based engine for verifying product-level eligibility in real time. This allows merchants to activate highly targeted, brand-funded promotions that drive measurable results, increase basket size, strengthen customer loyalty, and capture greater share of wallet-all while delivering superior return on investment for participating brands and program sponsors.

SKUPay: Built for Merchants with Consumers Top of Mind

SKUPay is a merchant-centric solution designed with consumers in mind, offering a range of benefits. With one-to-many program acceptance, this new approach aims to transform item-level payments eligibility, offering a contemporary solution that also aligns with the expectations and preferences of today's digital-savvy consumers. Additionally, SKUPay is payment type agnostic, allowing for flexible transaction routing and unlocking new incremental value streams that merchants can pass on to their loyal shoppers. It streamlines processes, reduces friction, and enables merchants to unlock the true potential of item-level acceptance in our modern world of commerce.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with TRUNO," said Bobby Tinsley, CEO and Co-founder of SKUx. "TRUNO's commitment to continuous innovation will further advance our vision of transforming item-level payments for the next era of retail consumer engagement. The launch of SKUPay makes trusted, seamless SKU-level offers a reality, creating new revenue streams for merchants and consumer packaged goods brands, and ultimately improving value for the consumers who need it most."

"Our work with SKUx expands the value TRUNO brings to our partners by innovating a new way for payment technology to drive revenue and growth and engage consumers," said Steven Watters, President of TRUNO. "It is our goal to simplify acceptance of these types of programs for our merchants while streamlining the checkout experience for shoppers at the same time."

About SKUx

SKUx is unlocking value with every transaction. With mobile phones, qr codes, virtual cards, and app-based payments now ubiquitous tools of commerce, SKUx is enabling brands to deliver personalized, seamless and impactful buying experiences that drive loyalty, financial inclusion and wellness over our network. The multi-patented SKUx platform is enabling the shift to trusted and universal item-level acceptance and engagement for consumers, merchants, brands, banks, payment networks and processors. For more information, visit skux.io

About TRUNO

TRUNO is the national leader in integrated retail technology solutions. With 40 years of experience and innovation, 12,000+ customer sites, unmatched customer service, and a best-in-class product portfolio, TRUNO provides secure, stable, and integrated technology solutions empowering businesses of any size to succeed in an ever-changing, competitive environment. TRUNO's expertly vetted product portfolio includes solutions in point of sale, margin management, productivity, digital commerce, and risk management. With complete integration into sales data and operations, TRUNO delivers end-to-end technology solutions that can be crafted to meet the unique needs of each retailer. For more information, visit truno.com

SKUx Media Contact:

Kevin Sugarman

ksugarman@globalfluency.com

SOURCE: SKUx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/skux-and-truno-complete-toshiba-ace-certification-to-enable-item-1057076