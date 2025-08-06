MAX BioPharma, Inc.: MAX BioPharma and Revilico Announce Collaboration on Target Identification and Mechanistic Studies for Oxysterol Drug Candidates

MAX BioPharma and Revilico Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Today MAX BioPharma, Inc. (www.maxbiopharma.com) and Revilico, Inc. (www.revilico.bio) announced their collaboration in studying the mechanisms of action, performing lead optimization, and identifying the molecular targets of MAX BioPharma's oxysterol-based drug candidates using a state-of-the-art, AI-enabled, end-to-end drug discovery platform developed by Revilico.

"We are extremely excited about forming this important collaboration between our companies and scientists that will empower MAX BioPharma in its efforts to develop novel drugs, derived from the Oxysterol Therapeutics® platform, for several human diseases. These include, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) that currently has one FDA-approved therapy, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) that is only modestly affected by the existing FDA-approved drugs, and chronic inflammation that is the root cause of many aging-related diseases," says Farhad Parhami, President and CEO of MAX BioPharma. Frank Stappenbeck, Director of Chemistry at MAX BioPharma adds: "The structure-based drug discovery technologies developed by Revilico can apply tremendous scientific rigor to our investigations, thus adding value to our programs at various stages of development."

Christopher Korban, CEO of Revilico explains: "Our end-to-end operating system, driven by physics, informed by multi-omics, and enhanced by AI, can aid drug development efforts by helping scientists understand the underlying molecular mechanisms that drive therapeutic action of drug candidates, while assisting in lead optimization through identification of molecular targets. The true value in our system lies not only in efficiency gains, but in the novel scientific insights we are able to elucidate at scale. We are enthusiastic about our collaboration with MAX BioPharma and the value that we can add to their already impressive therapeutic development programs. Our companies elegantly synergize with unique expertise, and by combining our efforts, we will impact debilitating diseases and ultimately improve the patient experience and outcomes." Christian Chung, CSO of Revilico adds: "By combining Revilico's AI-enabled discovery software with MAX BioPharma's disease-targeted platforms, we intend to not only improve hit-to-lead timelines but also create a model for how drug development partnerships can operate with unprecedented speed and precision."

About MAX BioPharma, Inc.

MAX BioPharma is a privately held preclinical stage California-based biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule lipids as drug candidates for intervention in debilitating and fatal human diseases. The company will be a leader in a new field of Oxysterol Therapeutics® by leveraging a robust and growing intellectual property portfolio that will lead to treatments for numerous indications. With many potential opportunities in its pipeline, MAX BioPharma is focused on the development of its lead asset, Oxy210, an orally bioavailable small molecule antifibrotic and anti-inflammatory proprietary oxysterol for targeting MASH and IPF. The company is currently raising a $13M tranche Series A financing while searching for strategic partners to move Oxy210 through Phase 1 clinical trials for MASH. For more information, please visit us at www.maxbiopharma.com

About Revilico, Inc.

Revilico is a California-based company paving a new path forward in how drugs are developed from initial target hypotheses to late-stage compound commercialization. Revilico has developed a unified Operating System capable of multi-omics analyses at scale, physics-based dynamics modeling, virtual cells, generative chemistry, quantum chemistry, and AI-agent workflows to unlock novel discoveries and to elucidate molecular drivers of therapeutics at levels of detail not seen before. The company is operating at the pinnacle of innovation in the virtual cell space and empowers chemists and biologists to inter-communicate between the fields of AI, physics-enabled chemistry simulations, and biological modeling through the company's data hyper-intelligence, biophysical simulations, and multi-layered omics platforms. For more information, please visit us at https://revilico.bio/.

