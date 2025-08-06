Solo Brands, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: SBDS)(1) ("Solo Brands" or "the Company") a leading portfolio of lifestyle brands (Solo Stove, Chubbies, Isle and Oru) that are redefining the outdoor and apparel industries, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

"For the second quarter, we are pleased to mark significant milestones, including our debt refinancing, removal of the going concern disclaimer and reinstatement of the trading of our Class A common stock, trading under a new ticker symbol SBDS, on the NYSE. In addition, we are making meaningful strides in our transformation toward a more disciplined, structurally smaller, profit-driven business model," said John Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are facing expected top-line headwinds in the Solo Stove segment as we work through excessive inventory at our retailers, move away from a highly promotional model and work to re-establish our position with key retail partners. At the same time, we are encouraged by early indicators that our deliberate actions are working to drive more efficiency in our business. Chubbies delivered another very solid quarter with sales up 13.1% and Segment EBITDA up 48.3% in Q2 due to significant operating leverage and efficiency gains. Our teams remain energized and aligned around our strategy, and we're seeing progress through tighter expense control, structural cost reductions, and consolidated double-digit Adjusted EBITDA margins. Importantly, we generated nearly $11 million in operating cash flow during the quarter, highlighting our sharpened focus on cash generation and operational discipline. As we continue to reshape Solo Brands into a more resilient and focused company, we continue to invest in our future with innovative new products to drive growth and generate long-term shareholder value. We remain confident that our lifestyle brands are well-positioned to continue to resonate with consumers who value authentic experiences and community."

Consolidated Second Quarter 2025 Highlights Compared to Second Quarter 2024

Net sales of $92.3 million declined 29.9% from $131.6 million. The decline was primarily within the Solo Stove segment direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channel. The DTC channel net sales ("DTC sales") and retail channel net sales ("retail sales", "retail sales channel") increased in the Chubbies segment.

Gross profit of $56.6 million, or 61.3% of net sales, decreased by 150 basis points compared to the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit (3) of $56.9 million, or 61.7% of net sales, decreased by 190 basis points versus the prior year period.

of $56.9 million, or 61.7% of net sales, decreased by 190 basis points versus the prior year period. Operating expenses decreased $14.0 million to $66.4 million, down 17.4%, primarily driven by decreases in marketing spend and distribution costs within the Solo Stove segment, partially offset by a $10.3 million expenditure related to restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges in support of operational improvement.

Net loss of $20.8 million, 22.5% of net sales, or $8.93 per basic and diluted share of Class A common stock (4) , increased from net loss of $4.0 million, 3.1% of net sales, or $2.14 per basic and diluted share of Class A common stock (4) from the prior year period. Adjusted net income (3)(4) of $1.0 million, or $0.02 adjusted income per basic and diluted share of Class A common stock (3)(4) , also declined from adjusted net income (3) of $6.0 million, or $1.59 adjusted income per basic and diluted share of Class A common stock (3)(4) from the prior year period.

Segment Second Quarter 2025 Highlights Compared to Second Quarter 2024(2)

Solo Stove

Net sales of $38.3 million declined 45.8%, driven primarily by declines in DTC sales, due to prioritizing pricing integrity with our retail partners over significant promotional activity.

Segment EBITDA of $3.4 million, or 8.9% of net sales, declined from $14.8 million, or 20.9% of net sales, in the prior year period.





Chubbies

Net sales of $44.5 million increased 13.1%, driven by strong performance within the retail sales channel from continued growth in the strategic retail network and sustained solid demand in DTC sales.

Segment EBITDA of $11.5 million, or 25.8% of net sales, improved from $7.7 million, or 19.7% of net sales, in the prior year period due to the growth in net sales and more efficient marketing spend.





Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Highlights Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Net sales decreased $47.4 million to $169.5 million, down 21.8%, driven by declines in both retail and DTC sales within the Solo Stove segment, partially offset by strong sales results in retail and DTC for the Chubbies segment.

Gross profit of $99.2 million, or 58.5% of net sales, decreased by 290 basis points versus a year ago. Adjusted gross profit (3) of $99.7 million, or 58.8% of net sales, decreased by 320 basis points versus the prior year.

of $99.7 million, or 58.8% of net sales, decreased by 320 basis points versus the prior year. Operating expenses decreased $17.6 million to $119.7 million, down 12.8%, primarily driven by the decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses, the result of a reduction in distribution and marketing expenses in line with the decline in DTC sales, offset in part by a $16.1 million expenditure related to restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges.

Net loss of $39.3 million, or 23.2% of net sales and $17.06 loss per basic and diluted share of Class A common stock (4) , increased from $10.5 million, or 4.9% of net sales, in the prior year. Adjusted net loss (3)(4) of $5.2 million, or $3.15 loss per basic and diluted share of Class A common stock (3) (4) , declined from the prior year.

Segment Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Highlights Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Solo Stove

Net sales decreased $57.7 million to $64.4 million, down 47.3%, driven primarily by declines in DTC sales, due to prioritizing pricing integrity with our retail partners over significant promotional activity.

Segment EBITDA of $1.9 million, or 3.0% of net sales, declined from $22.4 million, or 18.4% of net sales, in the prior year period.





Chubbies

Net sales increased $18.2 million to $87.1 million, up 26.4%, driven by strong performance within the retail sales channel as a result of continued growth within our retail strategic partnerships, coupled with continued solid demand within the DTC sales channel.

Segment EBITDA of $22.8 million, or 26.1% of net sales, improved from $12.7 million, or 18.4% of net sales, in the prior year period due to the strong net sales growth and more efficient marketing spend as the strategic retail network is increasingly leveraged.





Consolidated Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $18.1 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $12.0 million at December 31, 2024.

Inventory was $84.1 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $108.6 million at December 31, 2024, as a result of the reduction in inventory balances to meet DTC and retail channel demand and optimize our supply chain to mitigate tariff impacts.

Outstanding borrowings were $10.0 million under the 2025 Revolving Credit Facility (as defined herein), and $241.2 million, net of interest paid-in-kind, under the 2025 Term Loan (as defined herein) as of June 30, 2025. As of June 30, 2025, availability for future draws on the 2025 Revolving Credit Facility based on the borrowing base as of such date was $63.8 million, net of issued letters of credit.

On June 13, 2025, the Company entered into an amendment (the "2025 Refinancing Amendment") to its existing credit agreement, which provided for (i) the refinancing of its existing term loans, with an aggregate principal amount of $240.0 million ("2025 Term Loan") and (ii) a revolving credit facility with an initial committed amount of $90.0 million ("2025 Revolving Credit Facility"). The 2025 Revolving Credit Facility includes (i) a sub-limit of $10.0 million for swing line loans and (ii) a separate sub-limit of $20.0 million for the issuance of letters of credit. See our accompanying Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025 Form 10-Q") for additional details regarding the 2025 Refinancing Amendment. As a result of entering into the 2025 Refinancing Amendment, the substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern has been eliminated as of the filing of its Q2 2025 Form 10-Q.

(1) On July 14, 2025, we issued a press release announcing the NYSE's decision to lift the trading suspension of the Company's Class A common stock on the NYSE. In connection with the resumption of trading of our Class A common stock on the NYSE, we announced our ticker symbol change to "SBDS" from "DTC" effective July 24, 2025. Our Class A common stock continues to be listed on the NYSE.

(2) During the fourth quarter of 2024, we changed the presentation of our reportable segments, with Solo Stove and Chubbies being presented as our reportable segments. Prior periods are presented on this new basis for comparability purposes.

(3) This press release includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this press release for the definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures presented and a reconciliation of these measures to their closest comparable GAAP measures.

(4) This press release reflects the impacts of the 1-for-40 reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split") of our Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, and Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share (together, the "Common Stock"). See the Q2 2025 Form 10-Q for additional information.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2025 results are scheduled for August 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Investors and analysts who wish to participate in the call are invited to dial 1-866-652-5200 (international callers, please dial 1-412-317-6060) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of SBDS's website, https://investors.solobrands.com , where accompanying materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until August 13, 2025. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7259 (international callers, please dial 1-412-317-0088). The access code for the replay is 6320911. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available on the website, https://investors.solobrands.com , for one year.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through five lifestyle brands - Solo Stove and TerraFlame, known for firepits, stoves, and accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our future financial position, turnaround efforts, strategic transformation goals, cost efficiency initiatives, future growth and brand investments, and shareholder value, our future ability to continue as a going concern, our liquidity, the expected benefits of operational improvements and restructuring efforts, and seasonal trends. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "guidance," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our future ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to realize expected benefits from our strategic plans; our ability to implement any restructuring and cost-reduction efforts; our limited liquidity; our ability to mitigate the impact of new and increased tariffs and similar restrictions on our business; our reliance on third-party manufacturers, which operate mostly outside of the U.S., and problems with, or the loss of, our suppliers or an inability to obtain raw materials; our dependence on cash generated from operations to support our business and our growth initiatives; our continued ability to comply with the listing standards of the NYSE; the effects of the reverse stock split effected in July 2025 on the trading of our Class A common stock; risks associated with fluctuations in the price of our Class A common stock; risks associated with our indebtedness, including the limits imposed by our indebtedness to invest in the ongoing needs of our business; our ability to maintain and strengthen our brand to generate and maintain ongoing demand for our products; our ability to design, develop and introduce new products; our ability to manage our future growth effectively; our ability to expand into additional markets; risks associated with our international operations; our inability to sustain historic growth rates; our ability to cost-effectively attract new customers and retain our existing customers; the highly competitive market in which we operate; our failure to maintain product quality and product performance at an acceptable cost; the impact of product liability and warranty claims and product recalls, including write-offs; geopolitical actions, natural disasters, or pandemics; the ability of our largest stockholders to influence corporate matters. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Solo Brands at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOLO BRANDS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 92,257 $ 131,550 $ 169,509 $ 216,874 Cost of goods sold 35,658 48,913 70,305 83,693 Gross profit 56,599 82,637 99,204 133,181 Operating expenses Selling, general & administrative expenses 47,686 70,808 86,676 119,218 Restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges 10,251 - 16,090 - Depreciation and amortization expenses 6,394 6,406 13,283 12,681 Other operating expenses 2,103 3,183 3,633 5,394 Total operating expenses 66,434 80,397 119,682 137,293 Income (loss) from operations (9,835 ) 2,240 (20,478 ) (4,112 ) Non-operating (income) expense Interest expense, net 5,989 3,563 11,559 6,669 Other non-operating (income) expense 3,267 20 2,687 241 Total non-operating (income) expense 9,256 3,583 14,246 6,910 Income (loss) before income taxes (19,091 ) (1,343 ) (34,724 ) (11,022 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,676 2,694 4,620 (501 ) Net income (loss) (20,767 ) (4,037 ) (39,344 ) (10,521 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (7,299 ) (926 ) (13,684 ) (4,008 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc. $ (13,468 ) $ (3,111 ) $ (25,660 ) $ (6,513 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation, net of tax $ 181 $ 33 181 76 Comprehensive income (loss) (20,586 ) (4,004 ) (39,163 ) (10,445 ) Less: other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 64 12 64 27 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (7,299 ) (926 ) (13,684 ) (4,008 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc. $ (13,351 ) $ (3,090 ) $ (25,543 ) $ (6,464 ) Net income (loss) per Class A common stock Basic and diluted $ (8.93 ) $ (2.14 ) $ (17.06 ) $ (4.48 ) Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding Basic and diluted 1,509 1,457 1,504 1,455

Solo Brands, Inc. Segment Operating Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands) Solo Stove Chubbies Solo Stove Chubbies Net sales $ 38,298 $ 44,455 $ 64,426 $ 87,144 Cost of goods sold 13,730 17,826 25,200 35,999 Marketing expense 9,088 4,211 14,800 7,525 Employee related compensation 2,814 3,410 6,123 6,844 Other segment operating expenses 9,272 7,531 16,395 14,004 Segment EBITDA $ 3,394 $ 11,477 1,908 22,772

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Solo Stove Chubbies Solo Stove Chubbies Net sales $ 70,660 $ 39,296 $ 122,137 $ 68,953 Cost of goods sold 25,386 14,794 46,134 27,202 Marketing expense 14,057 6,139 23,922 9,787 Employee related compensation 2,350 3,456 4,531 6,692 Other segment operating expenses 14,090 7,166 25,128 12,599 Segment EBITDA $ 14,777 $ 7,741 22,422 12,673

SOLO BRANDS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except par value and per share data) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,118 $ 11,980 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.4 million and $1.1 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 32,176 39,440 Inventory 84,130 108,575 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,188 12,223 Total current assets 148,612 172,218 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 17,081 24,195 Intangible assets, net 181,385 189,701 Goodwill 73,119 73,119 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,920 27,683 Other non-current assets 16,583 8,144 Total non-current assets 311,088 322,842 Total assets $ 459,700 $ 495,060 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,947 $ 69,598 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 29,103 41,661 Deferred revenue 1,445 1,829 Current portion of long-term debt 600 8,625 Total current liabilities 41,095 121,713 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt, net 237,759 142,060 Deferred tax liability 5,390 6,795 Operating lease liabilities 18,214 22,079 Other non-current liabilities 1,382 9,056 Total non-current liabilities 262,745 179,990 Commitments and contingencies (Note 1) Shareholders' Equity Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 475,000,000 shares authorized; 1,622,675 and 1,470,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2 1 Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 827,326 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 368,686 363,691 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (254,303 ) (228,814 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (253 ) (434 ) Treasury stock (949 ) (733 ) Equity attributable to the controlling interest 113,184 133,712 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 42,676 59,645 Total equity 155,860 193,357 Total liabilities and equity $ 459,700 $ 495,060

SOLO BRANDS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (39,344 ) $ (10,521 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 13,799 13,127 Noncash operating lease expense 3,828 4,633 Loss on disposition of the TerraFlame manufacturing operations 1,441 - Equity-based compensation, net 962 2,866 Other 414 577 Restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges (588 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (787 ) 162 Deferred income taxes (1,405 ) 890 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 2,123 5,709 Inventory 26,331 10,598 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,935 ) (8,068 ) Accounts payable (58,306 ) 2,349 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (11,781 ) (17,480 ) Deferred revenue (395 ) (2,465 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,292 ) (2,156 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities 4,679 (3,069 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (64,256 ) (2,848 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures - patents, property and equipment (2,940 ) (3,060 ) Capital expenditures - software (3,474 ) (2,165 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (6,414 ) (5,225 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities and term loans 277,322 30,000 Repayments of revolving credit facilities and term loans (179,322 ) (17,500 ) Debt issuance costs paid (18,502 ) - Net consideration paid to Former Sellers of TerraFlame (2,500 ) - Finance lease liability principal paid (155 ) - Distributions to non-controlling interests - (4,284 ) Surrender of stock to settle taxes on restricted stock awards (216 ) (153 ) Stock issued under employee stock purchase plan - 178 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 76,627 8,241 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 181 90 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 6,138 258 Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period 11,980 19,842 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 18,118 $ 20,100

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"); however, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with useful supplemental information that enables a better comparison of our performance across periods. We use adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they are useful indicators of our operating performance. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures principally as measures of our operating performance and believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to our investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies in industries similar to ours. Our management also uses these non-GAAP measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections.

None of these non-GAAP measures is a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of our liquidity or operating performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of net income (loss) as determined under U.S. GAAP. In addition, the exclusion of certain gains or losses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual or infrequent as they may recur in the future, nor should it be construed that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate our liquidity or financial performance. Some of these limitations are as follows.

These non-GAAP measures exclude certain tax payments that may require a reduction in cash available to us; do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures (including capitalized software developmental costs) or contractual commitments; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; do not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; exclude certain purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions; and exclude equity-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

In addition, other companies may define and calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than us, thereby limiting the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as a comparative tool. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider our non-GAAP measures only as supplemental to other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

We calculate adjusted net income as net income (loss) excluding impairment charges and the costs that are believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company's core operating performance, as listed below under "Non-GAAP Adjustments". Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests is calculated as income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted in the same manner as adjusted net income, adjusted for the allocable attribution to the noncontrolling interest.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Class A Common Stock

We calculate adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock as adjusted net income, as defined above, less the allocable portion of net income to the noncontrolling interest, divided by weighted average diluted shares or weighted average shares of Class A common stock, respectively, as calculated under U.S. GAAP.

EBITDA

We calculate EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, and the costs that are believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company's core operating performance, as listed below under "Non-GAAP Adjustments".

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We calculate adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA, divided by net sales.

Adjusted Gross Profit

We calculate adjusted gross profit as gross profit, less inventory charges associated with restructuring and consolidation activities, inventory fair value write-ups and tooling depreciation.

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

We calculate adjusted gross profit margin as adjusted gross profit, divided by net sales.

Non-GAAP Adjustments

In addition to the costs specifically noted under the non-GAAP metrics above, the Company believes that evaluation of its financial performance can be enhanced by a supplemental presentation of results that exclude costs believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company's core operating performance. These costs are excluded in order to enhance consistency and comparability with results in prior periods that do not include such items and to provide a basis for evaluating operating results in future periods.

Amortization expense - Represents the non-cash amortization of the following: intangible assets related to the reorganization transactions in 2020 and the 2021 and 2023 acquisitions and additions to patents in regard to their defense; website development costs; and capitalized software.

Depreciation expense - Represents the non-cash depreciation of the following: property and equipment; and tooling used in the manufacturing process that is recognized within cost of goods sold.

Restructuring, contract termination, impairment and related charges - Represents charges related to cost saving initiatives, such as the reduction in force, closure of distribution centers, termination of underperforming licensing arrangements and other contracts, retention payments to key personnel, as well as costs related to the engagement of strategic consulting firms for operational planning, additional cost saving initiative identification and internal management reporting optimization.

Business optimization and expansion expenses - Represents select consulting engagements in 2024 for strategic planning and product roadmap development, the loss recognized from the transaction with the former sellers of TerraFlame, as well as software implementation fees in 2024 and 2025 related to the optimization and enhancement of our information technology infrastructure.

Equity-based compensation expense - Represents the non-cash expense related to the incentive units, restricted stock units, options, performance stock units, special performance stock units, executive performance stock units and employee stock purchases, with vestings occurring over time and settled with the Company's Class A common stock. Forfeitures are recognized in the period incurred and reflected as a reduction of the non-cash expense previously recognized for awards not yet vested.

Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability - Represents the charge to mark the contingent earn-out consideration to fair value in connection with the 2023 acquisitions.

Management transition costs - Represents costs primarily related to executive transition costs for executive search fees and related costs for the transition of certain members of management, such as severance costs.

Transaction costs - Represents transaction costs primarily related to professional service fees incurred in connection with a secondary offering in 2023, Form S-3 registration statement filed in 2023 and acquisition activities, including financial diligence and legal fees.

Costs associated with the refinancing amendment - Represents strategic consulting engagement expenses incurred in conjunction with the 2025 Refinancing Amendment, specific to the 2025 Revolving Credit Facility.

Inventory fair value write-ups - Represents the recognition of fair market value write-ups of inventory accounted for under ASC 805 related to the 2023 acquisitions.

Sales tax audit expense - Represents a one-time sales tax assessment related to prior periods.

Tax impact of adjusting items - Represents the tax impact of the respective adjustments for each non-GAAP financial measure calculated at an expected statutory rate of 21.0%, adjusted to reflect the allocation to the controlling interest.

Reversal of valuation allowance - Represents the removal of the valuation allowance recorded within the period, as determined through revision of the current period tax provision to reflect the Non-GAAP Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes.





SOLO BRANDS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted Gross Profit

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit $ 56,599 $ 82,637 $ 99,204 $ 133,181 Inventory fair value write-up - 767 - 805 Tooling depreciation 293 223 516 446 Adjusted gross profit $ 56,892 $ 83,627 $ 99,720 $ 134,432 Gross profit margin

(Gross profit as a % of net sales) 61.3 % 62.8 % 58.5 % 61.4 % Adjusted gross profit margin

(Adjusted gross profit as a % of net sales) 61.7 % 63.6 % 58.8 % 62.0 %

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ (20,767 ) $ (4,037 ) $ (39,344 ) $ (10,521 ) Amortization expense 4,918 5,055 9,925 10,096 Restructuring, contract termination, impairment and related charges 10,251 - 16,090 - Business optimization and expansion expense 2,037 2,505 3,553 3,480 Equity-based compensation expense 908 1,652 34 2,881 Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability (717 ) (236 ) (787 ) 162 Management transition costs 120 1,127 120 2,840 Transaction costs - 293 - 316 Costs associated with the refinancing amendment 4,341 - 4,341 - Inventory fair value write-ups - 767 - 805 Sales tax audit expense - 481 - 481 Tax impact of adjusting items (3,081 ) (1,567 ) (4,620 ) (2,829 ) Reversal of valuation allowance 2,958 - 5,461 - Adjusted net income (loss) $ 968 $ 6,040 $ (5,227 ) $ 7,711 Less: adjusted net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 938 3,720 (491 ) 3,625 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc. $ 30 $ 2,320 $ (4,736 ) $ 4,086 Net income (loss) per Class A common stock $ (8.93 ) $ (2.14 ) $ (17.06 ) $ (4.48 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock $ 0.02 $ 1.59 $ (3.15 ) $ 2.81 Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 1,509 1,457 1,504 1,455

Adjusted EBITDA

