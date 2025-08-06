Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc: Pure Harvest Corporate Group Eliminates All Debt and Enters New Phase of Strategic Growth

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and revitalizing undervalued businesses, is pleased to announce that it has officially eliminated all remaining debt from its balance sheet, marking a major turning point in the Company's transformation.

Following a comprehensive effort to restructure liabilities and strengthen the Company's financial foundation, Pure Harvest is now debt-free and positioned to accelerate its long-term vision with renewed focus and flexibility. This achievement clears the path for growth initiatives and strategic investments designed to drive lasting value for shareholders.

"This is a pivotal moment for Pure Harvest," said Richard Hawkins, Interim CEO and Chairman of the Company. "We've spent the past several months executing a disciplined plan to clean up the capital structure, retire legacy obligations, and position the Company for a stronger, more agile future. With our debt burden behind us, we are now free to move forward with confidence."

Pure Harvest's management team remains actively engaged in identifying and evaluating strategic acquisition opportunities across select high-potential sectors. While the Company is not prepared to announce specific transactions at this time, its acquisition pipeline reflects a targeted approach to growth with a focus on scalable operations, proven leadership, and long-term value creation.

"We believe the real work begins now," added Hawkins. "We're building a future-forward platform with the capacity to execute - and the clarity of vision to deliver."

