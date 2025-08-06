Anzeige
WKN: A1KCL7 | ISIN: US3765491010
Tradegate
05.08.25 | 19:07
7,885 Euro
-1,25 % -0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9008,05014:57
7,9208,07514:55
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 14:38 Uhr
91 Leser

(0)

Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Land Corporation's Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Friday, August 8, 2025 @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Where:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=rkvwTmkb

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- Please call (877) 407-9046

Contact:

Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 15, 2025. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13754183.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website, www.GladstoneLand.com.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.gladstoneland.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-land-corporation-earnings-call-and-webcast-information-1048348

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
