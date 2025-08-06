Affluence Corporation Strengthens Acquisition Strategy to Drive Scalable Growth

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Affluence Corporation, (OTCID:AFFU) a global provider of Smart City and Industrial IoT solutions, today announced a renewed focus on its acquisition strategy, prioritizing scalable growth and long-term value creation through synergistic technology deals.

With the appointment of Oscar Brito as President, the company is doubling down on a strategic acquisition program aimed at accelerating revenue growth and strengthening its operating foundation. Based upon the company's current plans, Affluence expects acquisitions to account for at least 70% of its overall growth in the coming years, with a clear emphasis on technology companies in the IoT, AI, and digital infrastructure space that align with its commercial roadmap.

"We're actively leveraging our experience in scaling small tech ventures into national players," said Oscar Brito, President of Affluence Corporation. "Our experience in capital formation, structured acquisitions, and operational scaling gives us the blueprint we need to execute effectively-starting now."

Affluence's acquisition pipeline includes multiple small to mid-sized companies with both technological and commercial synergies. The company has access to high-quality deal flow and is positioned to select from a wide range of compelling targets that enhance platform value, recurring revenue, and market presence.

Importantly, the company is already in active conversations with potential acquisition targets. While no definitive agreements have been reached-and there is no guarantee any deal will be completed-these discussions reflect management's commitment to taking immediate action. From day one, President Oscar Brito and the team have hit the ground running, making acquisition momentum a top operational priority.

Affluence also acknowledged ongoing work related to its capital structure. Preliminary conversations have begun with holders of its outstanding convertible debt. While each investor represents a unique challenge, management is optimistic that a clear and constructive path forward can be achieved. Restructuring this debt is one of the company's top priorities, as it is a critical step toward positioning the balance sheet for growth. Alongside the acquisition strategy, this effort is central to the company's goal of achieving eligibility for a potential uplisting to a national exchange.

The company's near-term goal is to reach an economic baseline that enables eligibility for a potential uplisting to a national exchange. While this is not the immediate focus, all acquisition activity is being structured with that standard in mind.

"Every company has a unique story and set of challenges-just like every investor," added Brito. "We're approaching this journey with discipline, transparency, and relentless execution."

The company expects to release further updates on its acquisition program and balance sheet initiatives in the near term.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (OTCID: AFFU) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city and industry software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI, 5G and edge technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com.

About Mingothings SLU

Mingothings SLU ("MTi") is a trusted specialist in integrated IoT solutions and data analytics for smart cities and connected industries. With expertise in real-time data processing, sensor integration, and adaptable IoT platforms, MTi provides innovative solutions designed to maximize efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance in diverse IoT applications. https://www.mingothings.com/

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies, based in Barcelona, Spain, is a recognized provider of IoT, Smart City, and Security Command and Control solutions. With its innovative OneMind platform, OMT enables cities and industries to optimize operations, enhance public safety, and support sustainable development.

https://onemindng.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: the company's ability to identify acquisition targets and consummate such acquisitions, general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees of target companies, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives and debt restructuring, limited operating history and other risks discussed in our filings with the OTCMarkets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Affluence Corporation assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

