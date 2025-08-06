M42 Announces the Acquisition of AI Research Corporation Team Including AI Industry Veteran Michael Sandoval

Mr. Sandoval to Assume Chief Scientist Role

Strategic Additions to Advance & Expand Company's Industry-Leading Psychometric AI Platform

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Messier 42 LLC ("M42"), a private leading global artificial intelligence technology and digital transformation company, is pleased to announce entering into an agreement to acquire Q-AI LLC, a leading developer of enterprise ready and bespoke AI solutions focused on delivering efficiency across enterprises. As part of the transaction, Q-AI LLC and AI Research Corporation Founder and CEO Michael Sandoval will join M42 as Chief Scientist.

The acquisition brings together M42's successful Psychometric AI platform with one of the leading AI (Math) practitioners in Mr. Sandoval as well as Q-AI's research and development specializing in artificial intelligence and hybrid analytic solutions that deliver real-time insights, cybersecurity defense, and large-scale data analytics for enterprise and government clients.

"We are excited to have Michael join our team at M42," said John Rochon., Chairman and Founder of M42. "We strongly believe that, with the addition of Michael's mathematics and engineering skillset, along with our psychology and biology-based Psychometrics, we truly have an offering that is unlike anything else in artificial intelligence todayand closes the gap between the conscious and unconscious human psyche. While we have collaborated with Michael over the years, his addition will truly advance our possibilities, creating a unique syndication of quantum, theoretical, and applied math in AI that can provide accurate results and solutions for enterprises, governments, and agencies that we serve."

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to join forces with M42 to add even more depth and reach in the marketplace through their psychometric AI," said Mr. Sandoval. "I have spent a good part of my career utilizing best in class AI platforms to solve problems and create tailored solutions for enterprise and M42 offers a powerful tool that advances the goals of our mutual client industries. I believe together we can continue to expand to the limits of AI in this century and help address real challenges around the world."

Mr. Sandoval is an inventor, mathematician, and data scientist, best known as the former Founder and CEO of Atigeo and xPatterns, big data platform and hybrid analytics companies. He specializes in optimizing and extending machine learning, AI, and data analytics for the 21st Century through advanced Math, Physics, and other sciences. With a 10-year tenure at Microsoft, he also founded the Microsoft Partner Solutions Center. Michael has worked with the Department of Defense, World Bank, and delivered thousands of engagements for Microsoft Partners, Customers and internal product teams. He has been issued over 20 patents in his career in AI and data analytics and created courseware and taught Master of Science at Seattle University.

What is Psychometric AI?

Psychometric AI combines behavioral science, machine learning, and pattern recognition to analyze and predict human behavior, decisions, and actions. Knowing that observations influence outcomes, the capacity of this foundational technology to provide boundless observations delivers unmatched predictive capabilities that drive operational efficiency, compliance monitoring, fraud detection, and personalized experiences.

About M42

M42 is a global leader in technology solutions and digital transformation, providing innovative services across various industries. As a syndicate leveraging AI for justice, truth and fairness, M42 combines deep expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity to drive growth and efficiency for its clients worldwide.

About AI Research Corporation

AI Research is an advanced mathematics based artificial intelligence-driven maker of disruptive solutions based in the Seattle, Washington region. AI Research enables organizations of all sizes and types to experience the benefits that result from distributing AI computing across the cloud and at the edge. Our proprietary suite of solutions allows real-time communication between IoT access points, increasing the intelligence of your AI initiatives while delivering efficiency across the enterprise.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those related to the services provided by M42 and Q-AI, are statements that are based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond M42's control. Except as required by law, M42 does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

