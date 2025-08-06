Valiant Eagle, Inc.: Valiant Eagle Inc. Subsidiary, Providence Film Group Cements Unmatched Legal Control of 12 Iconic Films With Copyright Recordation, Charting Path to Explosive Shareholder Value

Secures Ironclad Ownership of Classic Films Including Bruce Lee's Fists of Fury and DC's Swamp Thing; Shareholders Gain Access to High-Growth, Asset-Backed IP

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Providence Film Group ("PFG"), a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC PINK:PSRU), today announces a transformative milestone in its mission to become America's premier independent film library owner. The company officially now holds fully registered and officially recorded copyrights to 12 legendary film titles-including the Bruce Lee classic Fists of Fury -with legal ownership irrefutably recognized by the United States Copyright Office.

This watershed event establishes Providence Film Group as one of the very few independent media companies in North America with ironclad, chain-of-title-proven ownership of a legacy film collection, positioning PFG as the new vanguard of asset-backed media investment.

Library Highlights

PFG's portfolio features a hand-picked selection of legacy films, each chosen for its unique cultural, commercial, or franchise potential. Among the newly secured titles:

Fists of Fury (1971) - Bruce Lee's legendary breakout film, the martial arts masterpiece that launched a global icon.

Swamp Thing (1982) - The cult classic DC Comics adaptation and a pioneer of the comic book movie genre, ripe for new audiences.

Black Brigade (1970) - A groundbreaking war drama starring Richard Pryor and Billy Dee Williams, exploring racial themes in WWII.

Adios Amigo (1976) - A comedy-western starring Richard Pryor and Fred Williamson, a fan-favorite of the Blaxploitation era.

Gulliver's Travels (1939) - The original animated classic, beloved by generations and packed with remake and merchandising potential.

Revenge of Doctor X (1970) - A camp-horror cult favorite with global licensing appeal.

Callie & Son (1981) - A gripping CBS drama with enduring fan interest and remake potential.

Bloody Wednesday (1985) - A psychological thriller based on shocking true events, a prime candidate for true-crime streaming audiences.

And more-each title fully protected and ready for 21st-century monetization.

Appraised Assets Valued at Millions; Shareholder Value Surges

Independent, third-party appraisals have valued three of PFG's films at over $1 million, immediately elevating the company's asset base and unlocking the ability to leverage these titles as bankable, revenue-generating collateral . For the first time in company history, PFG can access traditional and alternative lending markets using its library as recognized collateral-a financial gamechanger enabling faster growth, new projects, and possible share buybacks or dividends

"With these recorded copyrights, our shareholders don't just own a piece of film history-they own enforceable, appreciating assets that anchor our next phase of explosive growth," said Dr. Xavier Mitchell, CEO and Chairman of Providence Film Group and Valiant Eagle. "PFG is positioned to do what less than 1% of indie companies have ever achieved-amass a fully protected, multi-million-dollar library that can power licensing, remakes, and modern monetization for decades to come."

Next-Generation Monetization Engine

Building on this foundation, Providence Film Group (PFG) is executing an aggressive acquisition roadmap to expand its film library within the next 24-36 months-aiming to become a "mini-major" content powerhouse on par with legacy brands like Miramax and Orion, but engineered for the digital and streaming era. In addition to acquiring iconic titles, PFG is committed to producing original content such as The Knock and Zelda and will launch a robust slate of high-quality remakes, reimagining classic films for new audiences worldwide. This multi-pronged strategy positions PFG at the forefront of the industry's evolution, blending proven legacy IP with fresh, original storytelling to deliver unparalleled value to shareholders and audiences alike.

With copyright recordation providing an industry-best defensive moat, PFG is pursuing exclusive negotiations on additional high-profile titles, including several with award-winning pedigrees. Every new acquisition is meticulously vetted for clear chain of title and strategic fit-ensuring that each asset is fully insurable, defensible, and instantly monetizable.

Unlocking Powerful New Revenue Streams

PFG's new copyright status opens immediate and future monetization pathways , including:

Licensing and Distribution: Active negotiations with global streaming platforms, broadcasters, and cable networks.

Modern Remastering and Franchise Expansion: Reboots, sequels, and modern reinterpretations of classic IP.

NFTs and Web3 Opportunities: Exclusive digital collectibles and asset-backed NFT releases to tap into the surging global Web3 market.

Merchandising and International Licensing: Global rights syndication, branded products, and cross-media collaborations.

"Our legal position is bulletproof-these copyrights are fully enforceable, giving us maximum leverage for partnerships, lending, and long-term revenue generation," added Dr. Mitchell. "We are in advanced discussions with streamers, global broadcasters, and Web3 platforms eager to unlock value from this vault of legendary content."

To protect and enforce its newly recorded copyrights, Providence Film Group will be retaining a premier national litigation firm to launch a sweeping legal initiative targeting all parties that have exploited its assets without authorization. This campaign will focus intensely on recovering unpaid royalties, licensing revenues, and distribution proceeds associated with the company's high-value intellectual properties-particularly the globally recognized titles Fists of Fury and Swamp Thing. Both films have been widely distributed, licensed, and monetized across multiple platforms over the years, with no compensation ever remitted to PFG or its rightful predecessors in title. This is no longer acceptable.

PFG will be pursuing every dollar owed, including statutory damages, disgorgement of profits, and injunctive relief where applicable. This legal enforcement will extend to all entities and individuals involved in unauthorized licensing, streaming, physical distribution, or derivative works tied to these films. Our counsel will issue formal demands, file lawsuits where necessary, and coordinate with international enforcement partners to ensure that Providence Film Group's ownership is respected globally.

"This is not just about protecting our assets-it's about reclaiming what's rightfully ours and delivering maximum value to our shareholders," said Dr. Xavier Mitchell. "Anyone profiting from these titles without our consent should prepare to face legal consequences. We are coming for everything we are owed-past, present, and future."

This initiative marks the beginning of a broader rights enforcement strategy that will not only recover substantial back-end revenues but also send a clear message across the entertainment industry: Providence Film Group owns these films, and we will defend them with full force under the law.

New Asset Class for Shareholders; Intrinsic Value and Financial Flexibility

With recorded copyrights, Providence Film Group can now use its film assets as collateral for capital raises, strategic partnerships, and innovative financing , providing flexibility previously reserved for major studios and top-tier entertainment companies.

Shareholders now benefit from a defensive, inflation-resistant asset class-film copyrights with appreciating value, secured by U.S. law and public record. PFG's revenue and licensing pipeline projects multi-million dollar inflows over the next 24 months, backed by ongoing negotiations and immediate commercial opportunities.

Setting the Standard for the Industry

Providence Film Group's rapid execution, legal diligence, and visionary leadership have set a new standard for asset-backed value creation in entertainment. With a pipeline of legacy and modern titles, industry-best copyright protections, and an unwavering commitment to innovation, PFG is leading the next wave of independent studio disruption.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding plans, expectations, and projections of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties.

Adios Amigo (1976)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0074093/

Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1953)

This is a TV adaptation focused on "Duke and the Dauphin" scenes. The closest IMDb listing appears to be:

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0810816/ (1955 TV Movie)

Black Brigade / Carter's Army (1970)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0065488/

Bloody Wednesday (1985)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088812/

Callie & Son (1981)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0082131/

Fists of Fury (1971) aka The Big Boss

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0067824/

Note: Known as "Fists of Fury" in the U.S., original title is "The Big Boss."

Ginger in the Morning (1974)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0071542/

Great American Tragedy (1972) (TV Movie)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0068648/

Gulliver's Travels (1939)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0031398/

Nuclear Run (1980) aka The Chain Reaction

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0080513/

Revenge of Doctor X (1970) aka Venus Flytrap

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0067926/

Swamp Thing (1982)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0084745/

About Valiant Eagle Inc.

Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC PINK:PSRU) is a multi-sector corporation leveraging innovation, asset-backed ventures, and strategic partnerships to deliver exceptional value to its stakeholders.

About Providence Film Group

Providence Film Group, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU), is a next-generation media company focused on acquiring, protecting, and monetizing high-value film and TV IP. PFG delivers value for shareholders through strategic acquisitions, innovative content development, and cutting-edge monetization models for the digital age.

