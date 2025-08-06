ETHOS Event Collective: At Royal Palm Soirée, Florida's Hospitality Community Gives Back to Kids

The August 14th event at Hogwash nightclub in Fort Myers, produced by ETHOS Event Collective, will benefit Blessings in a Backpack, with every plate, drink, and photo donated by hospitality professionals.?

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / The Royal Palm Soirée, taking over Fort Myers' opulent Hogwash?nightclub on Thursday, August 14, is no typical fundraiser or mixer. It's the entire hospitality community rallying behind a single cause, with every bite served, floral arrangement placed, song played, and photo snapped donated by local professionals.

The event, produced by the local destination management company ETHOS Event Collective at no cost, is a live demonstration of how the hospitality industry can do more than just host events - it can do business as a force for good.

Guests will enjoy a vibrant evening of Latin coastal cuisine, tropical-inspired entertainment, and purposeful networking. Hogwash has committed to donating a portion of the proceeds of The Royal Palm Soirée to Blessings in a Backpack SWFL, a nonprofit dedicated to providing weekend meals for food-insecure children in the region. In addition to ticket sales, the event will include a silent auction featuring items and experiences donated by local businesses, with 100 percent of auction proceeds going directly to the organization. The total estimated donated value of services is $20,000, while the value of silent auction items donated is $8,000.

"At ETHOS, we believe giving back doesn't have to be a separate initiative-it can be woven into the very fabric of an event," said Lexi Matias, VP of Marketing + Giving at ETHOS Event Collective. "The Royal Palm Soirée is a powerful reminder that when hospitality professionals come together with a shared purpose, we're not just planning events, we're building community. It's the kind of impact that stays long after the last guest leaves."

"We're honored to host this unforgettable night at Hogwash and couldn't ask for a better creative partner than ETHOS," said Mike Schuhler, general manager at Hogwash. "They've taken our vision and dialed it up, bringing something truly special to Fort Myers. This event isn't just about a night out, it's about creating moments that remind people why our community thrives on connection, creativity, and a great cocktail."

This initiative is a rare and powerful display of what's possible when destination management companies (DMCs) and vendors align around something greater than business. It goes much deeper than just collaborating; it's a shift in mindset from service provider to community steward.

DMCs orchestrate behind the scenes of corporate meetings, incentives, and high-touch events. In this case, that same precision and planning were redirected toward community impact. From ideation to execution, the planning team infused every detail with what ETHOS calls Purposeful Planning, their trademarked creative model that leverages events to create lasting benefit.

"This is what the DMC model can do when people lead with purpose," said Nicole Rivadeneira, Business Development Manager at ETHOS, "Bringing together vendors who care deeply about their community, aligning every detail to serve a mission, and still delivering an incredible guest experience. It's a reflection of the kind of impact our industry is capable of making when we shift from transactional to transformational."

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Royal Palm Soirée

Date: Thursday, August 14

Time: 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM

Location: Hogwash, 1415 Dean Street, Fort Myers, FL

Tickets: $40 PRESALE | $50 AT THE DOOR Buy your Ticket Today!

Evening Highlights Include:

Complimentary Champagne upon arrival

Latin Coastal cuisine and specialty craft cocktails sponsored by Bacardi

Live entertainment with a Tropical flair

Strolling Performers

A silent auction benefiting Blessings in a Backpack SWFL

Networking with hospitality professionals and other community members

This event is more than a night out. It is a shared investment in the community and a blueprint for how the hospitality industry can create impact beyond the ballroom.

To request interviews, cover the event, or learn more about the partners involved, contact lexi.matias@ethoseventcollective.com.

