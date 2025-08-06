Kolter Homes Announces New Community Coming Soon: The Cove at Park Trace

A New Gated Community Offering Personalized Homes in Stuart, Florida

STUART, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Kolter Homes, a prominent new home builder, is set to debut its newest gated community, The Cove at Park Trace, located within the Preserves at Park Trace in Stuart, Florida. Scheduled to open in the summer, this boutique neighborhood will offer thoughtfully designed single-family homes inspired by the area's coastal setting.

The Cove at Park Trace



A Coastal-Inspired Community with Everyday Convenience

The Cove at Park Trace provides a peaceful, tucked-away setting while remaining close to the best of the Treasure Coast. Residents will enjoy access to nearby parks, waterways, and everyday conveniences, all within a short drive. Designed for those who appreciate a quieter neighborhood feel without sacrificing location, the community blends privacy, nature, and coastal charm.

Personalization Built Into Every Home

Homes at The Cove at Park Trace feature single-story floor plans with two to five bedrooms and more premium included features than any other new home community in Martin County. Kolter Homes sets itself apart with a deep commitment to personalization, and buyers can tailor their home from the start, choosing structural options, flexible room layouts, and professionally curated finishes. Homeowners can also design and build their pool during construction, so it's ready to enjoy from day one. With Kolter's thoughtful approach to new construction, every detail, from layout to color palette to outdoor living, is intentionally designed to create a home that's uniquely yours.

A Statement from Kolter Leadership

Josh Hoot, Vice President overseeing The Cove at Park Trace, shared: "The Cove is designed as an intimate, coastal-inspired neighborhood that adapts to how people truly want to live, whether that's more space for entertaining, multi-generational living, or a home that feels uniquely personal."

Opening Plans and Next Steps

The Cove at Park Trace is expected to open in Summer 2025, featuring a community pool and a cabana for residents to relax and connect. Join the VIP list for early access to pricing, availability, and floor plans.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Contact Information

John Manrique

SVP Marketing

jmanrique@kolter.com

561-515-4450

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

